Hisense’s super-cheap 50-inch 4K TV is even cheaper today only — get it for $350 at Best Buy

The Hisense H8F is largely considered to be one of the best TVs in its price range, thanks to its excellent image quality and great contrast.

For a limited time, the TV is $50 cheaper than it usually is if you buy it from Best Buy.

The deal is only available today, so if you’re in the market for a new TV, it’s worth acting quickly.

If you’re in the market for a new TV and don’t have a ton of cash to spend, then you can’t do much better than the Hisense H8F.

The H8F is a 50-inch, 4K TV with excellent image quality and the Android TV smart platform built in. Normally, it’s quite affordable at $399.99, but Best Buy is discounting it by $50 for today only.

Hisense has put a lot of research into its ULED (Ultra LED) display technology, and it has paid off. The H8F boasts bright, vivid colors and excellent contrast, despite the fact that it’s such an inexpensive TV. Hisense uses local dimming zones in the screen to create deep blacks in the picture. Not only that, but the TV also has a 4K resolution and supports HDR.

When it comes to connectivity, there’s plenty on offer. The TV has four HDMI ports for physical connectivity, and because it has Android TV built in, so you can stream shows and movies from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more. For wireless connectivity, there’s Google Cast, which allows you to stream video from mobile devices to your TV.

Hisense also built the Google Assistant into the TV, so you can use your voice to control smart home devices, search the web, control what you’re watching, and more.

Of course, perhaps the best thing about the TV is how inexpensive it is. There’s really nothing that can beat Hisense’s H8F TV in this price range, and with the discount, it’s an even better deal. You can also get $30 off Sling TV and STARZ for two months if you buy the TV and you’ve never subscribed to the services before.