Best Buy is discounting Hisense’s 4K smart TVs by up to $100 — you can also get a $50 credit for Fubo TV

source Hisense

Hisense has been making some of the best budget TVs for the past few years.

The affordable Hisense H8F series, in particular, is known for its excellent image quality with a 4K resolution and support for HDR video.

For a limited time, the TVs are on sale at Best Buy, and they all cost $400 or less.

You’ll also get a $50 credit for the live sports streaming service Fubo TV.

The deals may not last long, so it’s worth acting quickly.

Hisense has been making some incredible TVs at great prices over the past few years – and now, you can get some of those TVs for even lower prices than you normally would.

The Hisense R7E and H8F series TVs are on sale at Best Buy right now for up to $100 off. The deal also comes with a $50 credit for FuboTV, a live sports TV streaming service.

Although the discounts aren’t super high, the TVs have great image quality and are all really affordable with price tags of $400 or less, so they’re great deals. Here are the best deals.

Hisense R7E TV deals

source Best Buy

The Hisense R7E Series is perfect for those who want a great TV, but are on a serious budget. Despite the low prices, the TVs still offer a pretty great image quality.

The Hisense R7E is available in three sizes: 43 inches, 50 inches, and 55 inches, and you can save some cash on all three models.

For $300 or less, you’ll get a 4K resolution with support for HDR, so you’ll still be able to enjoy all the latest and greatest content.

Because they’re smart TVs, each set in the series has Roku’s streaming software built in, allowing you to download your favorite apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and so on.

The TVs also have three HDMI ports for your gaming consoles and other streaming devices.

Hisense H8F TV deals

source Best Buy

The Hisense H8F steps image quality up to the next level with Hisense’s ULED technology. This tech makes for ultra-deep black levels and higher contrast than you would otherwise get, along with nice, vivid colors.

The TVs also have a 4K resolution with support for HDR. Safe to say, if you want perhaps the best image quality for any TV under $500, then the Hisense H8F series is the way to go.

These TVs have Android TV software built in, so they’ll tie into your other Google products nicely.