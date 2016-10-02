51 vintage photos from the days when cruise ships were glamorous

caption On board the SS Vienna in 1933. source Getty/William Vanderson

Today’s cruise ships may have ziplines and skating rinks, but the cruise ships of yore just exuded a kind of luxury and elegance that’s hard to find today.

People used to dress up in tuxedos and evening gowns.

To pass time, events like egg and spoon races were commonplace.

Before air travel became commonplace, cruise ships were the only way to travel vast distances.

If you had the money, these ships (which you would spend weeks and months on) were the epitome of class and luxury.

Sure, nowadays cruise ships boast planetariums and zip lines, but what these floating malls lack is the elegance of yesteryear.

Take a look at these stunning pictures of cruise ships in their glory days.

Ocean travel used to be a luxurious affair.

If you could afford the upper decks, that is.

Ships were built with painstaking attention to detail, and meant to resemble the finest hotels on dry land.

You’d even get a maid to help you unpack.

The architecture was stunning.

You could barely tell that you were in the middle of the ocean.

Opulence was key.

Before airplanes became commonplace, traveling by ship was the only way to cover long distances.

People would spend entire months on ships (like Greta Garbo and Mauritz Stiller, pictured here traveling from Europe to the US in 1925).

So it’s no surprise that ships had gyms…

…no matter how quaint these may seem today.

There were other ways to stay fit though…

22nd July 1933: Four members of the LNER (London and North Eastern Railway) staff giving an athletic display on board the SS Vienna, the company's cruise liner.

Like on-board pools.

How stunning is this one? It even has a little fountain.

It’s like an ancient Roman spa.

Pre internet and smartphones, people came up with all sorts of ways to pass the time.

They played this weird game with rings…

…engaged in a round of tug of war…

…and set up boxing matches.

They even had egg and spoon races.

To pass the time even further, dinners were long, drawn out events.

And dining halls were fit for a king.

They had detailed murals…

…incredible skylights…

…and intricate carvings.

They almost looked more like opera houses than cruise ship cafeterias.

Accordingly, people got really dressed up.

Of course, everyone drank a lot too (because what else was there to do?).

They do say champagne is good for seasickness.

There was dancing…

… and live music.

But mostly there was a whole lot of lounging around.

Be it on the decks…

… in elegant lounge areas …

…or in cozy reading rooms.

Despite being in the middle of the ocean, cruise ships offered all the amenities of the mainland.

Passengers could call home…

…get their laundry done…

…and even pick up prescriptions at the onboard pharmacy.

Kids could be pawned off in the (somewhat terrifying) playrooms.

Bedrooms were cozy.

But surprisingly spacious.

Single beds were the norm, even for married couples.

Even the less expensive rooms were nice.

Back then, cruise ships were more than just floating malls.

Celebs like Mae West were regulars.

And Cary Grant…

…Jackie O…

…Elizabeth Taylor…

…and Ginger Rogers.

Maybe ocean travel is the reason there’s the old adage of the journey being the destination.