Here’s how NFL cheerleader uniforms have evolved over 50 years

- source
- Getty/Pascal Rondeau/Allsport
- NFL cheerleading squads first started to pop up in the 1960s. Back then, uniforms were a bit more conservative.
- From turtleneck sweaters to bedazzled leotards, outfits have changed a lot.
- What hasn’t changed? That they make football games a little more fun.
NFL cheerleaders have been entertaining crowds at football games since the 1960s, and they’re not just shaking pom poms around for show. These women perform grueling dance routines that require up to 15 hours of practice a week – a commitment of time and energy for which they’re often underpaid and under appreciated.
The thing that’s never changed? The women on the NFL squads have always known how to rock a uniform, whether it’s a turtleneck sweater and pleated skirt or a skintight, bedazzled pirate costume.
Here’s a closer look at how the NFL’s cheerleader uniforms have evolved over the decades.
NFL cheerleading squads first started to pop up in the 1960s. Back then, uniforms were a bit more conservative.
You don’t often see cheerleaders in turtleneck sweaters today.
But as far back as the 1970s, there were midriff-baring uniforms like the ones popular today.
And most cheerleading squads still wear boots just like these:
Pom poms also quickly became a popular accessory.
And throughout the ’70s, the uniforms only got skimpier.
The late 1980s and early 1990s brought lots of pizzazz to NFL cheerleading uniforms.
- source
- Getty/Pascal Rondeau/Allsport
The pom poms were gigantic.
- source
- Getty/Rick Stewart/Allsport
There were hats …
- source
- Getty/George Rose
… and ruffles …
- source
- Getty/George Rose
… and fringe …
- source
- Getty/George Rose
… and sequins.
- source
- Getty/Allen Steele/Allsport
So. Many. Sequins.
- source
- Getty/George Rose
The Buffalo Bills cheerleading squad (known as the Buffalo Jills) was disbanded in 2014 after former members filed a lawsuit saying the cheerleaders were underpaid.
Source: ESPN
Don’t forget leg warmers.
- source
- Getty/Otto Greule Jr./Allsport
And it wouldn’t have been the 80s without some “Flashdance”-esque leotards.
- source
- Getty/Allsport
As always, cheerleader uniforms coordinated with the team’s colors.
- source
- Getty/George Rose
And they got some climate-specific modifications. This uniform’s great for sunny Miami — but not so much for Minnesota or New England.
- source
- Getty/Allen Dean Steele/Allsport
Uniforms also reflected team names. The Patriots cheerleaders, for example, wore stars and stripes.
- source
- Getty/Rick Stewart/Allsport
And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad dressed like, well, buccaneers.
- source
- Getty/Allen Dean Steele/Allsport
The late 1990s and early 2000s brought two new trends. First, animal prints.
- source
- Getty/Doug Pensinger
Second: Rhinestones.
- source
- Getty/Doug Pensinger/Allsport
Sometimes they came in the same package.
- source
- Getty/Scott Halleran/Allsport
Crushed velvet made a brief appearance, too.
- source
- Getty/Jeff Gross/Allsport
Around 2000, cheerleaders started wearing uniforms that looked more like bathing suits than the traditional skirt-and-top ensemble.
- source
- Getty/Rick Stewart/Allsport
Some teams tightened and shortened old uniform concepts. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were still dressed like buccaneers — just with more skin.
- source
- Getty/Andy Lyons/Allsport
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleading squad updated their classic uniform, too.
- source
- Getty/Ronald Martinez
The uniforms of the late 2000s were more likely to feature team logos…
- source
- Getty/Jim McIsaac
… even if they were very small.
- source
- Getty/Jeff Gross
Midriff-bearing uniforms became the norm, and the socks-and-sneakers look all but disappeared in favor of knee-high boots.
- source
- Getty/Christ Trotman
Starting in 2009, many squads added pink ribbons or outright pink uniforms for breast cancer awareness month in October.
- source
- Getty/Andy Lyons
The NFL’s breast cancer awareness campaign has been praised and criticized. It has donated about $15 million to the American Cancer Society, partly through the sale of pink, NFL-branded products – but only a small percentage of money spent on this merchandise actually went to cancer research.
Source: Sports Illustrated; Business Insider
After 2010, there were fewer trend-based fluctuations — though harem pants made a brief appearance on the gridiron.
- source
- Getty/Bob Levey
In the past few years, many cheerleaders took a stand against apparently widespread mistreatment of women in the industry. In 2014, several former NFL cheerleaders filed lawsuits saying that they’d been underpaid (sometimes netting just a few bucks an hour) and subject to cruel, sexist treatment.
One former cheerleader wrote in Cosmopolitan that she was pulled from a performance for weighing 127 pounds instead of 122. Some were fined for bringing the wrong pom poms or wearing the wrong clothes to rehearsals. Others were subjected to a humiliating “jiggle test” in which their bodies were scrutinized while they did jumping jacks.
Source: Cosmopolitan; Mother Jones
Today, NFL cheerleader uniforms are simpler in design, with large blocks of solid color and fewer embellishments.
- source
- Getty/Rob Carr
But there’s still room for a little sparkle — as seen here on the cheerleaders for the New England Patriots.
- source
- Getty/Maddie Meyer
This Sunday, February 3, the Los Angeles Rams will be facing off against the New England Patriots.
Here’s to all the cheerleaders who work hard to make football games a little more fun.
- source
- Getty/Tom Pennington