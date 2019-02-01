Here’s how NFL cheerleader uniforms have evolved over 50 years

caption A Los Angeles Rams cheerleader, 1987. source Getty/Pascal Rondeau/Allsport

NFL cheerleading squads first started to pop up in the 1960s. Back then, uniforms were a bit more conservative.

From turtleneck sweaters to bedazzled leotards, outfits have changed a lot.

What hasn’t changed? That they make football games a little more fun.

NFL cheerleaders have been entertaining crowds at football games since the 1960s, and they’re not just shaking pom poms around for show. These women perform grueling dance routines that require up to 15 hours of practice a week – a commitment of time and energy for which they’re often underpaid and under appreciated.

The thing that’s never changed? The women on the NFL squads have always known how to rock a uniform, whether it’s a turtleneck sweater and pleated skirt or a skintight, bedazzled pirate costume.

Here’s a closer look at how the NFL’s cheerleader uniforms have evolved over the decades.

You don’t often see cheerleaders in turtleneck sweaters today.

But as far back as the 1970s, there were midriff-baring uniforms like the ones popular today.

And most cheerleading squads still wear boots just like these:

Pom poms also quickly became a popular accessory.

And throughout the ’70s, the uniforms only got skimpier.

The late 1980s and early 1990s brought lots of pizzazz to NFL cheerleading uniforms.

The pom poms were gigantic.

caption A Buffalo Bills cheerleader, 1988. source Getty/Rick Stewart/Allsport

There were hats …

caption Phoenix Cardinals cheerleaders, 1988. source Getty/George Rose

… and ruffles …

caption San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders, 1988. source Getty/George Rose

… and fringe …

caption San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders, 1990. source Getty/George Rose

… and sequins.

caption An Atlanta Falcons cheerleader, 1989. source Getty/Allen Steele/Allsport

So. Many. Sequins.

caption Buffalo Bills cheerleaders, 1993. source Getty/George Rose

The Buffalo Bills cheerleading squad (known as the Buffalo Jills) was disbanded in 2014 after former members filed a lawsuit saying the cheerleaders were underpaid.

Source: ESPN

Don’t forget leg warmers.

caption A San Francisco 49ers cheerleader, 1992. source Getty/Otto Greule Jr./Allsport

And it wouldn’t have been the 80s without some “Flashdance”-esque leotards.

caption Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders, 1989. source Getty/Allsport

As always, cheerleader uniforms coordinated with the team’s colors.

caption A Los Angeles Raiders cheerleader, 1987. source Getty/George Rose

And they got some climate-specific modifications. This uniform’s great for sunny Miami — but not so much for Minnesota or New England.

caption A Miami Dolphins cheerleader, 1988. source Getty/Allen Dean Steele/Allsport

Uniforms also reflected team names. The Patriots cheerleaders, for example, wore stars and stripes.

caption New England Patriots cheerleaders, 1993. source Getty/Rick Stewart/Allsport

And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad dressed like, well, buccaneers.

caption A Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleader, 1989. source Getty/Allen Dean Steele/Allsport

The late 1990s and early 2000s brought two new trends. First, animal prints.

caption A Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleader, 1995. source Getty/Doug Pensinger

Second: Rhinestones.

caption Washington Redskins cheerleaders, 1999. source Getty/Doug Pensinger/Allsport

Sometimes they came in the same package.

caption Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders, 2000. source Getty/Scott Halleran/Allsport

Crushed velvet made a brief appearance, too.

caption San Diego Chargers cheerleaders, 2005. source Getty/Jeff Gross/Allsport

Around 2000, cheerleaders started wearing uniforms that looked more like bathing suits than the traditional skirt-and-top ensemble.

caption New England Patriots cheerleaders, 2000. source Getty/Rick Stewart/Allsport

Some teams tightened and shortened old uniform concepts. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were still dressed like buccaneers — just with more skin.

caption A Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleader, 2000. source Getty/Andy Lyons/Allsport

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleading squad updated their classic uniform, too.

caption A Dallas Cowboy’s cheerleader, 2004. source Getty/Ronald Martinez

The uniforms of the late 2000s were more likely to feature team logos…

caption New York Jets cheerleaders, 2009. source Getty/Jim McIsaac

… even if they were very small.

caption Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders, 2010. source Getty/Jeff Gross

Midriff-bearing uniforms became the norm, and the socks-and-sneakers look all but disappeared in favor of knee-high boots.

caption A Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader, 2003. source Getty/Christ Trotman

Starting in 2009, many squads added pink ribbons or outright pink uniforms for breast cancer awareness month in October.

caption Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders, 2009. source Getty/Andy Lyons

The NFL’s breast cancer awareness campaign has been praised and criticized. It has donated about $15 million to the American Cancer Society, partly through the sale of pink, NFL-branded products – but only a small percentage of money spent on this merchandise actually went to cancer research.

Source: Sports Illustrated; Business Insider

After 2010, there were fewer trend-based fluctuations — though harem pants made a brief appearance on the gridiron.

caption Houston Texans cheerleaders, 2013. source Getty/Bob Levey

In the past few years, many cheerleaders took a stand against apparently widespread mistreatment of women in the industry. In 2014, several former NFL cheerleaders filed lawsuits saying that they’d been underpaid (sometimes netting just a few bucks an hour) and subject to cruel, sexist treatment.

One former cheerleader wrote in Cosmopolitan that she was pulled from a performance for weighing 127 pounds instead of 122. Some were fined for bringing the wrong pom poms or wearing the wrong clothes to rehearsals. Others were subjected to a humiliating “jiggle test” in which their bodies were scrutinized while they did jumping jacks.

Source: Cosmopolitan; Mother Jones

Today, NFL cheerleader uniforms are simpler in design, with large blocks of solid color and fewer embellishments.

caption Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders, 2014. source Getty/Rob Carr

But there’s still room for a little sparkle — as seen here on the cheerleaders for the New England Patriots.

caption New England Patriots cheerleaders, 2015. source Getty/Maddie Meyer

This Sunday, February 3, the Los Angeles Rams will be facing off against the New England Patriots.

Here’s to all the cheerleaders who work hard to make football games a little more fun.