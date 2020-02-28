See how the phone has changed since Alexander Graham Bell’s 1876 invention

caption Alexander Graham Bell makes the first long distance telephone call, circa late 1870s. source Wikipedia Commons

Alexander Graham Bell patented the first phone in 1876.

In the nearly 150 years since phones have evolved from the bulky earliest models to the smartphones of today.

Phones have gone from a strange new technology to an essential part of daily life.

In 1876, inventor Alexander Graham Bell patented the first phone: a bulky device with a curved mouthpiece and earpiece connected by wires. It looked much different than the iPhones of today.

In recognition of Bell’s birthday on March 3, we’re taking a look back at the design evolution of the phone over the past 144 years.

The Smithsonian Institution recently made 2.8 million images from its 19 museums, plus research centers, archives, and the National Zoo available online. Check out some of these phones below, starting with Alexander Graham Bell’s first 19th-century phone.

In 1876, Bell received the first telephone patent for this device, which he used to successfully make between Boston and Salem.

caption First telephone. source National Museum of American History

In the 1930s, famed industrial designer Henry Dreyfuss created what many consider to be the first modern telephone: the Model 302. Its design signaled a departure from earlier models: the ringer is in the phone (instead of a separate component), the cradle lies horizontally, and you speak and listen to the same piece resting on top.

caption The Model 302 Telephone designed by Henry Dreyfuss. source Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

After the Model 302, AT&T realized it could sell the phone to the masses. The phone’s traditionally square base was replaced by a slimmer design with a touchpad, called the Trimline, first produced by the phone company in 1965. Buttons for “*” and “#” were added too.

caption The Trimline Telephone, designed by Henry Dreyfuss. source Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

As the 1960s went on, phones got even smaller. The Grillo Cricket can fold up, setting it apart from other phones at the time. The clam-shell shape influenced the design of the modern flip phone.

caption The Grillo (Cricket) Folding Telephone, designed by Marco Zanuso. source Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

Up until 1977, AT&T had a monopoly on phone design in the US. But that year, the Supreme Court lifted restrictions that once prevented people from buying and designing their own phones. This decision, along with AT&T’s divestment from the Bell Company, resulted in all kinds of creative phone designs, including the ’80s Beocom one below.

caption The Beocom Copenhagen Telephone, designed by Lindinger-Loewy. source Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

Starting in the early 1980s, some companies experimented with high design phones. The Enorme Telephone boasts a box shape, foreshadowing popular phones to come — with geometric pops of primary colors.

caption The Enorme Telephone, designed by Marco Zanini and Ettore Sottsass, Jr. source Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

Throughout the ’80s, phones became unburdened from the cord. Pictured below is one such design for the cordless phone, called the Dancall 5000, by British designer John Stoddard.

caption The Dancall 5000 Cordless Telephone, designed by John Stoddard. source Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

Car phones, like this 1980 model in a Spanmour limousine, were briefly popular in the 1970s and 1980s until personal cellphones became accessible.

caption Car phone. source Photo by Paul Stephen Pearson/Fairfax Media via Getty Images/Mary Meisenzahl

Phones started shrinking even more in the early ’90s. You could charge the 1994 Talisman phone on the base that came with it.

caption The Talisman Telephone and base. source Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

Two years later, Motorola launched the the StarTAC, a small gray flip phone with a display screen and oval keys.

caption StarTAC™ Cellular Telephone, designed by Albert Nagele. source Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

The iPhone, which debuted in 2007, transformed the phone by turning it into a tiny, mobile computer. Though other touchscreen phones had come before it, the iPhone’s sleek interface revolutionized mobile phone design.

caption Original iPhone. source Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

Current iPhones models have major improvements on the first model, from sporting three high-quality cameras to Retina display to an A13 bionic chip that allows for faster processing.

caption iPhone 11 Pro Max. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Some recent models, like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, indicate that phone design might be heading back towards foldable styles — everything old is new again.

caption Galaxy Z Flip. source Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

