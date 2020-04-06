Dodge is killing its Grand Caravan soon — see how it kicked off the rise and fall of the American minivan

caption 1984 Dodge Caravan. source FCA

Fiat Chrysler is discontinuing the Dodge Grand Caravan minivan after nearly 40, and production will end in May.

Many say the Dodge Caravan became the first minivan when it arrived for the 1984 model year along with its Plymouth Voyager sibling, kicking off the minivan boom.

Thus, Chrysler – now called Fiat Chrysler – created the minivan segment as we know it.

The minivan market has since declined from its 2000 peak, but FCA still holds a firm grip on it to this day.

In May, Fiat Chrysler will end production of the Dodge Grand Caravan – the minivan that many say started it all.

The minivan segment roared from the 1980s through 2000, when minivan sales hit their peak. They’ve declined steadily since, and many manufacturers have ducked out of the market in favor of the new boom: crossovers and SUVs.

But minivans had a strong run, even if the market has shrunk in the past couple of decades, and the Dodge Caravan kicked that run off when it rolled off of the line in 1983. Although its competitors would introduce their own minivan in the years that followed, Chrysler remained the king of the market. In 2019, FCA was responsible for 54% of all minivans sold in the US, and the Dodge Grand Caravan was the America’s best-selling minivan overall.

Fiat Chrysler confirmed in February that the Grand Caravan would be discontinued, and that production would stop in May. While the end of the Grand Caravan doesn’t necessarily signal the end of the American minivan all together – Chrysler will still sell the Pacifica and Voyager, and several other automakers sell competitors – it certainly marks the end of an era.

As the Caravan prepares to leave the market it began, here’s just how it came to be the staple of a decades-long boom:

After nearly 40 years, Fiat Chrysler will stop building what many consider to have been the first minivan on the market — the Dodge Caravan — next month.

caption Dodge Grand Caravan. source FCA

By some accounts, the Volkswagen Microbus — introduced in 1950 — was the original minivan.

caption A 1966 VW Microbus source REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Others point to even older vehicles like the Stout Scarab, a beetle-like affair from the mid 1930s.

caption Stout Scarab. source Michael Furman

But ask others, and all roads lead to Chrysler — more specifically, the 1984 model year.

caption 1984 Dodge Caravan. source FCA

That year, Chrysler introduced Dodge Caravan and its Plymouth Voyager sibling — kicking off a minivan boom that lasted from the mid 1980s to the early 2000s.

caption 1984 Dodge Caravan. source FCA

Source: The New York Times

Lee Iacocca, the legendary auto executive credited with bringing the Ford Mustang to life in the 1960s, spearheaded the minivan project at Chrysler after joining the company in the late 1970s.

Read more: Business Insider

Chrysler was struggling to stay afloat, having received a $1.5 billion loan guarantee from the US government. The minivan turned out to be the hit it needed.

Source: US Government, Reuters

Iacocca committed nearly half that amount — roughly $700 million — to the minivan project and to outfitting the Chrysler plant in Windsor, Ontario, where it would be assembled.

Source: Fortune

The Caravan and Voyager combined traditional van with station wagon, making them a strong challenger to the latter.

caption 1984 Dodge Caravan. source FCA

Early Caravan ads described it as “one vehicle that takes the place of an economy car, sporty car, station wagon, and van.”

caption 1984 Dodge Caravan. source FCA

Source: Youtube

It was a “transportation revolution,” the ads said.

caption 1984 Dodge Caravan. source FCA

Chrysler’s vans became an overnight success, with the company selling an astonishing 209,000 minivans in the first model year.

caption 1984 Dodge Caravan. source FCA

Source: The New York Times

Soon, other automakers wanted in on the action, and a flurry of new minivans hit the market.

caption Toyota Previa. source Toyota

General Motors launched the Chevrolet Astro and GMC Safari …

caption Chevrolet Astro. source GM

… Ford rolled out the Aerostar …

caption Ford Aerostar. source Denver Post via Getty Images

… and Toyota brought its aptly named Passenger Van to the market.

caption Toyota Passenger Van. source Toyota

The Passenger Van had a unique mid-engine layout, and, perhaps more uniquely, an ice maker.

caption Toyota Passenger Van. source Toyota

Source: Popular Mechanics

GM eventually introduced a van trio with dustbuster-like styling: the Oldsmobile Silhouette, the Pontiac Trans Sport, and the Chevy Lumina APV.

Chrysler followed up its two wildly successful first vans with the upscale Chrysler Town and Country in 1990.

caption 1990 Chrysler Town and Country. source FCA

MotorWeek called the Town and Country a van for “rich people” at the time due to its sticker of about $25,000 — roughly $50,000 today. For comparison, the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica starts at around $30,000.

caption 1995 Chrysler Town and Country. source FCA

Source: MotorWeek

That year, Toyota ditched the Van for the Previa — an egg-like mid-engine van with a supercharged variant.

caption Toyota Previa. source Toyota

Source: Autotrader

By 1991, Chrysler’s vehicles accounted for half of all minivans built across the industry. By the latter part of the decade, Chrysler was selling upward of 600,000 minivans each year.

caption 1996 Chrysler Town and Country. source FCA

Source: The New York Times, Riding the Roller Coaster: A History of the Chrysler Corporation

Also in 1991, Chrysler pioneered a driver-side sliding door. The popular feature was soon adopted by other brands, but gave Chrysler a brief-yet-significant edge over the competition.

caption 1995 Dodge Caravan. source FCA

Source: Riding the Rollercoaster: A History of the Chrysler Corporation

Despite Chrysler’s dominance, other manufacturers held out hope they could win some market share with new offerings. In 1995, Honda launched the Odyssey …

caption 1995 Honda Odyssey. source Reuters

… while in 1997, Toyota released its Camry-based Sienna.

caption Toyota Sienna. source Toyota

Smaller makes like Kia and Nissan got in the game as well, while Mazda launched its second-generation MPV, which stood for “multi-purpose vehicle.”

caption 2004 Mazda MPV. source Mazda

The US minivan market peaked in 2000, when nearly 1.4 million minivans were sold.

caption 2001 Chrysler Town and Country. source FCA

Source: Automotive News

In the years since, annual minivan sales have dropped steadily and the field has thinned out. Minivans only made up 2.8% of US car sales in 2018.

caption 2006 Mazda 5. source Mazda

Source: Automotive News, The Wall Street Journal

That’s at least partially due to the increasing popularity of SUVs and crossovers …

caption 2000 Toyota Rav4. source Toyota

… which have swiftly displaced minivans, sedans, and wagons to become the latest car boom.

caption Cadillac Escalade. source Cadillac

It looked like super-fast luxury minivans might have their moment when Mercedes-Benz introduced the R-Class in 2005.

caption 2009 Mercedes-Benz R350. source Mercedes-Benz

The quasi-minivan offered an AMG-treated, 507-horsepower version, but Mercedes nixed the model in the US after 2012.

caption 2011 Mercedes-Benz R350. source Mercedes-Benz

Source: Car and Driver

Neither GM nor Ford sell a minivan today, and aside from Fiat Chrysler’s vans — the Pacifica, Voyager, and Grand Caravan — the only minivans you can buy in the US are the Kia Sedona …

caption Kia Sedona. source Kia

… the Honda Odyssey …

source Honda

… and the Toyota Sienna.

caption 2017 Toyota Sienna LTD. source Toyota

In 2019, Fiat Chrysler celebrated its 15 millionth minivan sold. It led the US minivan market that year, capturing more than half of the segment’s sales.

caption The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica. source Chrysler

Source: FCA

But despite the Dodge Grand Caravan being America’s best-selling minivan last year, FCA has decided to phase the model from production at the end of May.

caption Dodge Grand Caravan. source Dodge

Source: Motor1

This isn’t the death of the American minivan, since Fiat Chrysler and others will continue to produce them …

caption Chrysler Pacifica. source Chrysler

… but the demise of the Grand Caravan marks the end of an era. It’s the end of the road for the minivan that started it all.