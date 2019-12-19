HIWIN Technologies Corp.’s HIWIN Robotic Gait Training System Honored at the International Innovation Awards 2019 in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 December 2019 – Enterprise Asia announced the winners of the International Innovation Awards 2019 in Singapore. Thirty-five products, services and organizations are named as award winners from over 160 submissions.

“There are not conventional ‘innovations’. When we set out to identify winners of the International Innovation Awards, our goal is to present a broad spectrum of innovations that could spur greater innovation in the recipients’ respective countries and industries. Just as innovation itself is continuously self-redefining, the awards are meant to promote continuity in innovation”, said Dato’ William Ng, president of Enterprise Asia.

Among the notable recipients are Malaysia’s AIA Bhd, Taiwan’s HIWIN Technologies Corp., Singapore’s Olam International Ltd., Philippines’ Unilever, Indonesia’s PT MRT Jakarta, and United Arab Emirates’ Roads and Transport Authority and Vietnam’s Tan Hoang Minh Group.

Organized annually by Enterprise Asia, the International Innovation Awards is among the most coveted global awards for innovation and aims to recognize best innovations in the categories of Product, Service & Solution, and Organization & Culture. This year’s judging panel include Martin Daffner, founder of Innobrix, Professor Nadia Thalmann of Nanyang Technological University, Professor Natcha Thawesaengskulthai of Chulalongkorn University, Makoto Shibata of FINOLAB, The FinTech Center of Tokyo and Anna Simpson of Flux Compass.

“These are the trailblazers of our world. Beyond the obvious commercial value, these innovations are what would power the world forward, individually and collectively. I hope that more companies and organizations would realize that constant innovation is not a luxury, but necessity”, says Ng.





About HIWIN Technologies Corp.’s HIWIN Robotic Gait Training System

HIWIN Robotic Gait Training System MRG-P100 is designed with physical therapist in assisting their daily practice on early rehabilitation. All the key function is innovated from user needs, including using a unique three- point body weight support to keep the patient upright, which provides a comfortable training environment and only takes less than 3 minutes to set up for early stage walking rehabilitation. Combination of the three-point support and lower limb exoskeletons further improves the training intensity and posture of walking. The intelligent software monitors vital sign of the patient during training. When the value of blood pressure, heart rate or pulse oximetry is abnormal, the device will pause the training session and send a warning message to ask the therapist to check the status of the patient. In addition, a patented spasticity detecting method was developed to prevent overstretching when spasticity occurs.

HIWIN Robotic Gait Trainer MRG-P100 not only makes early stage walking rehabilitation easier, but also encourages the confidence of the patients. It enables the walking ability impaired patients to experience the feeling of walking again, which usually helps patients develop a positive attitude toward rehabilitation and achieves optimal recovery.

HIWIN MRG-P100 standouts among other similar products in the market with innovative design, it features:

Simple and Cost-effective Therapy

HIWIN Robotic Gait Training System MRG-P100 requires only one therapist to perform therapy sessions. With assistance of the therapist, a patient can be moved safely and quickly onto and from the trainer. The training system is inexpensive and affordable to most rehabilitation centers, which benefits wider ranges of patients in the community.

Patented “Non-Suspension Support System”

HIWIN Robotic Gait Training System MRG-P100 is an electromechanical orthotic device. The exoskeleton extended footplates and the support design on the knees, hip, and belly makes the patient stably stands while training, which is the most unique feature among other trainers. The patented support system also functions additional weight bearing exercises while gait training.





Intensive but Safe

HIWIN Gait Training System MRG-P100 changes traditional physical training into automation rehabilitation. Through repetitive and reliable practice, the training sessions can be precisely implemented and also easily adjustable according to patients’ actual conditions.





Better Rehabilitation Experiences

HIWIN Robotic Gait Training System MRG-P100 features virtual reality to interact with patients. Visual feedback motivates patients to go into self-training and further achieve better results from scenario guidance and instructions.





Remote Monitoring System

HIWIN Robotic Gait Training System MRG-P100 is network compatible for remote monitoring. All HIWIN rehabilitation products can be registered to a remote platform and all training records stored will be transmitted for physical therapists’ evaluating on training performance.





About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia strives to create an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development reinforced by its strong pillars of: Democratizing Entrepreneurship, Institutionalizing Sustainability and Empowering Innovation.





About International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards is an annual regional recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encouraging organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information on the International Innovation Awards 2019, please visit www.innovationaward.org