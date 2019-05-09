HKBN Launches Mind-blowing Offer to All Pay TV Customers

Both Residential and Business Customers can Enjoy OTT and Broadband Service Bundle at Extremely Favourable Prices

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 May 2019 – HKBN Group (“HKBN” or the ”Group”) announced today the launch of a fabulous special offer for new customers who subscribe to HKBN home broadband services and myTV Gold bundle. This sensational package deal includes myTV Gold plus 100M home broadband services priced as low as HK$198 up per month and myTV Gold and 1000M home broadband service bundle offer for just HK$238 up per month. HKBN vows to provide residential customers with a line-up of world-class sports and entertainment programming on myTV Gold coupled with high-speed, smooth broadband Internet access at super competitive prices. This incredible offer is now available at all HKBN shops or online at www.hkbn.net/en/paytv !

There is also an extraordinary offer available in the enterprise market! New service subscribers to HKBN Enterprise Solutions and WTT, under HKBN Group, including F&B business customers, can also enjoy 100M business broadband service along with myTV SUPER Basic Pack B plus the beIN SPORTS pack for just HK$588 per month, giving commercial customers a fabulous line-up of top sports events for their patrons to enjoy. It gets even better! The content is bolstered by Sports2World, the premium sports content platform. With its viewers can thrill to 24-hour NBA events and the FA Cup, plus great European football action from the Bundesliga, Dutch Eredivisie and Chinese Football Association Super League. Sports2World combines two sports channels and VOD to users including the Sports2World 1 (306 channel) and Sports2World 2 (307 channel), which provides Cantonese play-by-play commentary plus a 3-hour time-shift function for content playback. These channels also provide the best event highlights and special sports programming. For more details, please visit www.hkbnes.net/en/mytv_sports_offer_form.

Strategically expand residential and enterprise solutions’ market presence

HKBN Co-Owner and Executive Vice-chairman, William Yeung said, “HKBN has been striving to disrupt the status quo in the market. After studying the toll levels of current pay TV content in the market, we strongly believe that a great deal of room still exists for customers to enjoy world-class movies, entertainment and sports events at more competitive prices. Today, we aim to further strengthen the dual play of superb broadband service and OTT content through the advantage myTV SUPER collaboration. HKBN will deliver a wave of offers for both the residential and enterprise market as a way to reward our customers.”

TVB Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Mark Lee said, “After working with HKBN to offer astonishing discounts to business customers who subscribe advertising solutions previously, we are happy to team up with them again. Residential and enterprise customers can enjoy OTT content and broadband bundle at a very competitive price. Subscribers can experience an array of superb entertainment content via myTV Gold, including top sports events and entertainment content. We will continue to bring the advantages of great collaboration, increase each other’s customer base and expand into new markets.”

myTV Gold delivers world-class sporting events, 4K documentaries and blockbuster Hollywood movies

myTV Gold features an incredible lineup of world-class programming, including top sports events, captivating documentaries and Hollywood blockbuster movies. It also offers over 55 live channels along with 68,000 hours of VOD programming. Related HKBN customers can now enjoy world-class sports and entertainment OTT content with events like the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Italian Serie A, French Ligue 1 from beIN SPORTS channels, 24-hour NBA games and FA cup provided by premium sports content and information platform Sports2World, Hong Kong’s first 24-hour 4K documentary channel, and a line-up of Hollywood hit movies.

HKBN Home Broadband Services and myTV Gold Bundles Deal Speed specification 100M 1000M Monthly fee (Original Price) HK$306 up HK$346 up Special Monthly fee HK$198 up HK$238 up Contract period 24 months Service includes myTV Gold Installation fee Fee waiver (original price HK$680) Value-added service Home telephone service, Wi-Fi Concierge service, IDD0030

* Terms and Conditions apply, please click below for details.

https://reg.hkbn.net/WwwCMS/upload/pdf/en/BN_myTVGold_TnC_EN.pdf





HKBN Business Broadband Services and myTV SUPER Bundles Deal Speed specification 100M Special Monthly fee HK$588up^ Contract period 24 months Service includes myTV SUPER Basic Pack B beIN SPORTS pack plus additional free viewing of Sport2World pack Installation fee Fee waiver (original price HK$1,600)

^ Terms and Conditions apply, please click www.hkbnes.net/en/mytv_sports_offer_form for details.









About HKBN Group

HKBN Group is Hong Kong’s second largest provider of high-speed fibre broadband service in residential and enterprise markets. The Group offers a wide range of telecommunications solutions for both the residential and enterprise markets, including broadband and managed Wi-Fi services, voice communication, mobile services, OTT entertainment, data centre services, integrated cloud services, data connectivity and system integration. HKBN owns an extensive fibre network in Hong Kong, which covers over 2.3 million residential homes passed and thousands of commercial buildings. HKBN embraces “Make our Hong Kong a Better Place to Live” as its Core Purpose, and it takes great pride in developing its Talents into a competitive advantage. The Group is managed by Co-Owners (supervisory-and-above-level Talents in the Group) who have invested their own savings to buy the shares of HKBN Ltd (SEHK Stock Code: 1310).

About Television Broadcasts Limited

Television Broadcasts Limited (“TVB”), which commenced broadcasting in 1967, is the first wireless commercial television station in Hong Kong. It provides quality news and infotainment programmes to viewers of Hong Kong via its five free-to-air TV channels. Its major activities are television broadcasting, programme production, programme licensing and distribution, digital media business and movie investment; TVB is one of the few broadcasters in the world that operates a vertically integrated business model supplemented by a strong artiste pool. TVB has about 4,000 staff worldwide. Its terrestrial TV channels enjoy over 80% audience share in Hong Kong during weekday prime time. It has a market share of near to 90% in the local TV advertising market. In recent years, TVB has strived to expand its digital media business and has successfully transformed to a company amalgamating broadcast TV, online TV, social media platform and e-commerce service. As of March 2019, OTT platform myTV SUPER has succeeded in garnering over 7.3 million users; TVB Anywhere is expanding rapidly overseas, covering over 200 countries and regions. Big Big Channel, the social media platform with self-produced short video content has attracted over 12.2 million followers. Leveraging its TV and OTT platforms and talent resources, it has extended its services to include content marketing, events management and e-commerce service Big Big Shop.