HKBN Unleashes Buy-1-Get-1-Free ‘11.11 Singles Day’ Flash Sale*

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 November 2018 – Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited (“HKBN”) revealed today that in anticipation of the highly-awaited ‘11.11 Singles Day’ extravaganza, HKBN will unleash a Buy-1-Get-1-Free Flash Sale* as well as a special online renewal promotion#. As this will be an incredible limited-time offer for only 24 hours, consumers are encouraged not to miss this opportunity!









Starting from 00:00 on 11 November 2018, customers who register via HKBN website (www.hkbn.net) or through HKBN salespersons or HKBN shops for a designated 1,000M home broadband service plan (24-month contract) and successfully complete installation on or before 10 December 2018, will be able to enjoy 12 months of 100M home broadband service* for free; customers who subscribe to a 12GB mobile service plan (24-month contract) on 11 November 2018 and successfully activate on or before 10 December 2018, will be able to enjoy 3GB + 2GB (port-in bonus) mobile service plan* for free for 12 months. What’s more, on 11 November 2018, existing HKBN subscribers of myTV SUPER basic pack who sign up to an additional myTV SUPER Entertainment Pack for 24 months and successfully activate on or before 12 November 2018, can enjoy any one of the following Entertainment Packs* for free for 12 months: Ani-One Anime SVOD, SONY Pictures Television Entertainment Pack, Blue Ant Entertainment, BBC Entertainment & Information Pack or CJ Korean Entertainment Pack. The above promotional offers will last until 23:59 on 11 November 2018.





HKBN ‘11.11 Singles Day’ Flash Sale *

Service type Subscription to designated service* Free service* Home Broadband 1,000M home broadband service (24-month contract) 100M broadband service (12-month contract) Mobile Services 12GB mobile service data plan (24-month contract) 3GB + 2GB (port-in bonus) mobile service data plan (12-month contract) myTV SUPER SVOD Any 1 designated Entertainment Pack (24-month contract) Any 1 of the 5 designated Entertainment Packs (12-month contract)





Full details of the HKBN ‘11.11 Singles Day’ Flash Sale will be available at www.hkbn.net/1111-en in the morning of 10 November 2018.





Special ‘11.11 Singles Day’ Online Renewal Privileges for HKBN’s existing customers#

Moreover, starting from 00:00 on 11 November 2018, existing HKBN customers who renew designated service plan(s) (24-month or above contract)# via HKBN website (www.hkbn.net) can choose to purchase at the same time up to 3 items of premium(s) and/or coupon(s) at only HK$11 per item#, or subscribe to up to 3 additional myTV SUPER Entertainment Pack(s) each at a special price of HK$11/month#. Details will be made available at HKBN website www.hkbn.net/renew on 11 November 2018 at 00:00.

All the above promotional offers are available only on 11 November 2018. There are more ‘11.11 Singles Day’ promotions and offers, please visit https://bit.ly/2RGsb6w for details.

*Terms & conditions apply. Please click https://bit.ly/2OxoLB3 for details. Promotion period starts from Hong Kong time 11 November 2018 00:00 to 11 November 2018 23:59)

#Terms & conditions apply. Please click https://bit.ly/2DxkFb9 for details. Promotion period starts from Hong Kong time 11 November 2018 00:00 to 11 November 2018 23:59)

