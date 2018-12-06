HKBN Unveils Mind-blowing Offer to Existing 1010,csl &SUN Mobile Customers^

Switch Over and Enjoy Up to HK$2,000 Cash Vouchers*

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 6 December 2018 – Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited (“HKBN”) today announced its mind-blowing Mobile Services offers aimed at enticing existing 1010、csl、SUN Mobile customers^. Customers who successfully port-in their mobile numbers to HKBN’s designated mobile service plan, can receive up to HK$2,000 DCH Foods cash vouchers* whilst they enjoy the high-quality mobile services from HKBN.

From now until further notice, existing 1010、csl、SUN Mobile customers^ who port-in their numbers and subscribe to HKBN’s designated HK$78/month or HK$218/month mobile service plans for a 24-month contract term, will receive HK$1,000 or HK$2,000 DCH Foods cash vouchers* respectively. These mind-blowing offers are now available for registration at all HKBN shops or for online registration at www.hkbn.net!

HKBN Co-Owner and CEO, NiQ Lai said, “Since entering the mobile service arena, HKBN has relentlessly disrupted legacy practices to bring customers industry-leading service and amazing value-for-money. Today, we continue this strategy with a mind-blowing offer that’s designed to entice existing mobile customers of 1010, csl and SUN Mobile to switch over and enjoy HKBN’s premier services. As a result of this campaign, we’ll further expand our market share in Hong Kong’s mobile communications space.”

Designated Mobile Services Plan Details Monthly Fee HK$78 HK$218 Monthly fee discount offer (only applicable to existing customers of HKBN home broadband and/or home telephone service) HK$10 HK$20 Local Network 4G Maximum local download speed 21Mbps 4.5G Monthly Local Mobile Data 5GB 12GB When monthly local data usage exceeds the above plan data entitlement, service will automatically be upgraded to unlimited local data without speed throttling for HK$110 extra charge. (Fair Usage Policy(A)applies) Local Voice (minute per month) 3,000 unlimited Contract Period 24 months 24 months Monthly Administration Fee HK$18 HK$18





^Excluding prepaid SIM customers of 1010, csl & SUN Mobile.

*Not applicable to iPhone monthly plan. Terms and conditions apply, please refer to https://www.hkbn.net/personal/mobile/en/mobile-service for details.

