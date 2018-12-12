H&M is selling a $50 skirt with a hood that’s confusing customers

caption People on Twitter have mixed reactions to the skirt. source H&M

H&M is selling a skirt with a hood on its website.

The skirt, which is part of the H&M x Moschino collaboration, retails for $49.99.

Some people on Twitter have called the skirt confusing and impractical.

A representative for H&M told INSIDER that H&M’s collaboration with Moschino has been “well received globally.”

The garment isn’t the only outerwear-inspired item in the collection, as H&M is also selling skirts inspired by denim jackets and puffer coats.

If you’ve ever been torn between wearing your favorite hoodie or a skirt, H&M might have an option for you that lets you do both.

The fast-fashion retailer is currently selling a $49.99 “Skirt with Hood.” Styled like a body-con skirt, the gray garment has two front pockets, a zipper from top to bottom, and a hood.

The skirt is part of the Moschino x H&M collaboration

In November, H&M collaborated with Italian luxury fashion house Moschino to release a collection of mid-range priced apparel.

While much of the Moschino x H&M collection sold out immediately, a decent amount of the line, which includes the Skirt with Hood, is still available to purchase. It appears to be selling out quickly, though, with a few pieces left in sizes 0 and 6, according to H&M’s website.

People on Twitter seem to have mixed reactions to the design

While most said that the skirt was confusing to look at, others expressed frustration that skirts and jeans are often designed without pockets.

A skirt with a hood… a SKIRT with a HOOD. How is that practical? We just want skirts with pockets @hm pic.twitter.com/clYYvJfQFg — Rachel Carr (@Rachel_DC91) December 11, 2018

On a scale of zero to skirt with a hood how unnecessary are you. pic.twitter.com/JSeHrQEn4T — drink your water (@anushamk37) December 12, 2018

I'm certain that H&M skirt with a hood exists because they accidentally made some hoodies without arm holes and they're just trying to style out the mistake. pic.twitter.com/NcTqdCRNvL — Mark Grimshaw (@markgrimshaw16) December 11, 2018

I mean, at what point does one think, "I wish my skirt had a hood." I'D MUCH RATHER JEANS WITH REAL POCKETS — Aly ???????? (@bookishaly) December 12, 2018

Ok, yes women want pockets on our clothes. And while I appreciate your enthusiasm, H&M, a skirt with a hood is for my what, exactly? The disembodied head I trail behind me? #pockets #skirthood pic.twitter.com/OEcYpQ4wzR — Kristen Perrin (@Kristen_Perrin) December 11, 2018

A skirt… with a hood? To keep the rain off your butt cheeks? I’m so confused. pic.twitter.com/pElnmnUWCv — Jennifer Sophie (@jennifersophiee) December 10, 2018

Some people think it’s a fun idea, though.

I think the skirt with a hood is kinda cute, I mean I prob wouldn’t wear it myself but it’s supposed to look like a hoodie tied round your waist I guess and it’s fun. Everything doesn’t have to be sensible and functional all the time u know? — flo ???? (@floskii) December 11, 2018

A representative for H&M told INSIDER that H&M and Moschino’s collection has been ‘well received’

“There were many pieces within the collaboration that were a play on proportions,” the H&M representative said in a statement provided to INSIDER.

“The collection also included a pair of oversized dungarees and a denim skirt like a deconstructed jean jacket. The collection was very well received globally and we are very happy with the collaboration.”

H&M sells a variety of other jacket-inspired skirts

Also part of the Moschino x H&M collection is the “Denim Skirt with Buttons.” Resembling a denim jacket, this skirt retails for $79.99 and includes a jacket collar instead of a waistline.

The brand is also selling a $99 “Padded Skirt,” which has a similar style to that of puffer coats.

You can see the full Moschino x H&M collaboration on the retailer’s website.

Representatives for Moschino did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s requests for comment.

