Ho Ching rises 11 spots to 17th on Forbes’ World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list

Temasek CEO and executive director Ho Ching has been ranked 17th on a list of the world’s most powerful women.

This is a rise of 11 spots from last year for the 65-year-old, who has been on the list since 2004.

Ho, who holds a Master of Science from Stanford University, was previously at 28th place in 2017, and 30th place in 2016.

She has been at the sovereign wealth fund for 16 years, helping to grow its portfolio to over US$235 billion (S$322 billion), Forbes said.

And she’s not the only one from Singapore on the list.

Another ‘Power Woman’ from Singapore is Jenny Lee, managing partner at GGV Capital – a global venture capital firm which closed US$1.88 billion in funds in November.

At 87th spot, Lee, who has been managing partner since 2005, is widely considered to be one of the most respected venture capital investors in China, Forbes said.

According to the magazine, Lee’s investment portfolio “ranges from whimsical moonshots like eHang184, China’s first flying taxi, to Lingochamp, an A.I. language-learning bot”.

Lee, 46, also ranks 74th on Forbes’ The Midas List of top tech investors in 2018.

In its 15th year, Forbes’ annual list features trailblazing female leaders from all industries and fields.

At the top of the list for eight consecutive years – and 13 times in total – is outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel, followed by UK Prime Minister Theresa May at second place, and International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde at third.

In the midst of criticism of social media giant Facebook’s handling of user privacy, COO Sheryl Sandberg dropped out of the top ten for the first time since 2010, and now ranks 11th on the list.

At 68th spot, Taylor Swift, 28, is the youngest “Power Woman”, while Queen Elizabeth II – in 23rd place – is the oldest at 92.

In total, the 100 “Power Women” control or influence nearly US$2 trillion in revenues and oversee 5 million employees across the globe.

