‘Hobbs and Shaw’ has 4 end-credits scenes. Here’s what they could mean for future ‘Fast and Furious’ movies

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for “Hobbs and Shaw.”

“Hobbs and Shaw” has four additional scenes from the moment the credits begin.

A surprise cameo from earlier in the film returns for two of the four scenes.

“Fast & Furious” spin-off “Hobbs and Shaw” is in theaters and don’t make the mistake of leaving as soon as the credits start rolling.

While you probably won’t miss the first extra scene that begins as the credits start rolling, there are two additional scenes you may miss in the middle of the credits and one more after all of the credits roll.

You’ll want to stick around for the big cameo that returns at the film’s end. If you missed any of them, INSIDER has you covered.

The first end-credits scene

What happens

As soon as the movie ends, we see a split screen showing two scenes play out simultaneously.

We watch Luke Hobbs (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) take his daughter Samantha to visit her Samoan family for the first time. At the same time, Deckard (Jason Statham) and Hattie Shaw (Vanessa Kirby) visit their mom, Queenie (a fabulous Helen Mirren) in jail. The scene cuts to the prison

“I’m so happy you’re back,” Queenie tells Hattie.

Deckard then passes his mom an oddly shaped birthday cake that she requested.

“I wouldn’t eat it,” he says, smiling.

Queenie looks at her kids and invites them to leave the prison together.

Hattie turns to one of the guards and repeats a bit from earlier in the movie.

“How long have you been working here?” she asks.

We then see Hobbs introduce Samantha to her grandmother. His brother, Jonah, tells him it’s good to have him home.

The scene ends with Hobbs saying, “It’s good to be home.”

What it means

This is pretty straight-forward.

Earlier in the movie, Deckard went to visit his mother in jail. (We’re still a bit unclear of how she wound up there. But we have a feeling the “Fast” universe will catch us up to speed sooner or later.) Queenie said she was sad he and Hattie weren’t close anymore because they used to be thick as thieves when younger.

While he visits the prison, Queenie asks her son why he didn’t bring her a birthday cake with something like a stick of dynamite hidden inside so she could break out. That’s presumably exactly what he did at the film’s end given the odd shape of the cake.

Though we don’t see it on screen, it’s safe to assume Hattie and Deckard made it out of the prison with their mom.

The Hobbs scene is a sweet one as he introduces his daughter to her extended family for the first time. (The “Fast” franchise is about family, after all.)

At the movie’s start, Samantha was working on a family tree. Because Luke was estranged from his family for 20+ years, she was having a tough time with her school assignment.

The first mid-credits scene

What happens

Ryan Reynolds’ CIA agent Locke pops gives Hobbs a phone call.

“Hobbs, I hope you’re sitting down buddy,” says Locke.

He tells him that although they have the snowflake virus secure in a vault, there’s now another virus out there that he needs to help with.

“The last one, well that melted your insides. But this one, melts your insides,” Locke says.

Hobbs’ daughter then reveals that she’s the one on the phone, not her father. When Hobbs gets on the phone, Locke changes the conversation to “Game of Thrones.”

“My problem is that Jon Snow had sex with his aunt and then killed her, and no one wants to talk about it!” says Locke.

The scene then abruptly ends.

What it means

This is an obvious setup for a potential sequel. It looks like Hobbs would have to save the world again from some other deadly virus. We bet it’s another virus that Eteon, the global tech organization introduced in “Hobbs and Shaw,” is after.

We’re also hoping it means we’ll see more of Reynolds’ Agent Locke in any future sequel. Can we get a Rock and Reynolds team-up please?

The second mid-credits scene

What happens

Deckard Shaw is in an empty London bar and receives a call from Hobbs, who’s back in Los Angeles. Shaw thinks he’s calling because Hobbs has another mission to save the world. Not quite.

Hobbs tells him he warned him. A police megaphone is then heard, asking Shaw to come outside. There’s just one little problem. They don’t refer to Shaw by his real name.

“Get on the ground, Hugh Janus,” a cop tells him.

Shaw, never one to go quietly, tells the British police, this isn’t going to go down well.

What it means

At first, we thought Hobbs found out Shaw broke his mother out of prison and is sending him away. But this mostly looks like it’s Hobbs messing around with Shaw and getting some revenge on him. Earlier in the movie, Shaw played a prank on Hobbes that resulted in him getting apprehended in an airport.

Shaw also gave Hobbes an immature fake name in the process: Mike Oxmaul (Read it out loud fast, if you don’t see the play on words at first.)

While it looks like he’s sending his buddy to prison, we’re sure someone as skilled as Shaw would have little to no problem getting out. If Hobbs is going to be hunting down another virus, he’ll probably (reluctantly) need Shaw’s help again. Or hey, maybe he’ll call in another Fast fam squad member.

The final end-credits scene

What happens

If you stay until the very end of the credits, one more surprise scene starts with Ryan Reynolds’ Agent Locke once again on the phone with Hobbs. We see a room full of bodies and Agent Locke covered in blood and he tells Hobbs he’s not doing so hot.

“I’m definitely wounded now,” says Locke, mentioning that he may need a blood transfusion.

We then see a man, presumably dead, on the ground.

“By the way, I stabbed a guy with a brick,” says Locke. “It turns out it isn’t that hard.”

Locke then realizes that he’s covered in someone else’s blood and that he’s actually OK. The scene then ends.

What it means for a potential sequel

Again, it seems like Hobbs is going to have to suit up to save the world from another deadly virus. Could Ryan Reynolds become a part of the “Fast and Furious” family to help save the world? Possibly. Or at least the Hobbs’ family.

The Rock tweeted the end-credits scenes hint twice at the “future team.”

And in other news, @HobbsAndShaw officially opens TONIGHT around the world. As absurdly wild and bat shit fun as you’re hearing the movie is – it’s more. Enjoy the movie and enjoy the surprise cameos..because that’s a look at the future team ???? ????

Have fun and cheers! ???????? — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 1, 2019

Reynolds wasn’t the only special cameo in “Hobbs and Shaw.” We also saw Kevin Hart (The Rock’s “Jumanji” costar) appear as an air marshall who helped out Luke and Deckard near the film’s end. It sounds like he could be back, too.

We’ll have to wait a while. The next movie in the “Fast” franchise is the untitled “Fast and the Furious 9,” which is due out in theaters next year.