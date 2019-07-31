‘Hobbs and Shaw’ is a fun ‘Fast & Furious’ spin-off that would seem a lot sillier if it weren’t for the Rock and Jason Statham

caption Hobbs and Shaw are forced to work together to save the world in the “Fast and Furious” spin-off. source Universal Studios

Warning: There are minor spoilers ahead for “Hobbs and Shaw.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as sworn enemies Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in the “Fast and the Furious” spin-off.

Johnson and Statham are a riot together. They’ll have audiences laughing throughout.

Though Idris Elba’s villain is a bit silly, the film more than makes up for it with great fight scenes, big car chases, and a few surprises.

Stay until the very end for a few end-credits scenes.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The last major movie of the summer is upon us and you’re in for a good time and a few surprises with “Hobbs and Shaw.”

The “Fast & Furious” spin-off puts Vin Diesel in the backseat as Los Angeles lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and former British military elite operative Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) are forced to reluctantly work together to save the world.

What went so wrong that Dominic Toretto couldn’t be called? The two enemies need to save the world from Brixton Lorr (Idris Elba), a cyber-genetically enhanced superhuman who, along with an evil global organization, is trying to get his hands on a virus to make more of the human race just like him.

Does the premise seem a bit silly? You bet! But if you’ve been following this franchise since 2001, then you know what you’re in for – fast cars, big action sequences, and a bad guy who needs to be stopped. It’s just another day at the office for the Fast fam.

This is a fun one that feels right at home in the “Fast and Furious” universe.

Why you should care: It’s the first ‘Fast & Furious’ spin-off movie and it features two fan-favorites from the franchise.

caption How much did you want to see a movie with these two after this scene? source Universal

This is simple. It’s the Rock/Dwyane Johnson and Jason Statham in a movie. If you saw 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious,” you’ve been waiting for this team-up since their memorable prison escape sequence.

According to the film’s production notes, the idea for a spin-off Hobbs film has been floated around since he joined the “Fast” franchise in 2011’s “Fast Five.” “Deadpool 2” and “John Wick” director David Leitch is in the directing chair for this one, so buckle up for some great fight sequences.

What’s hot: The chemistry of The Rock and Jason Statham, the addition of Vanessa Kirby, some unexpected surprises, and two of the big action sequences.

caption The fate of the world is in these guy’s hands… if they can stop fighting long enough. source Universal Studios

If you told me years ago that I’d be rooting for Deckard Shaw, the man who killed off one of the most beloved characters in the “Fast” franchise (RIP Han), I’d think you were joking. But here we are. Whoever thought it was a good idea to put Johnson and Statham in a movie together made the right call.

You can easily watch Johnson and Statham banter for a full two hours. One of the jokes may get old after its third run through, but their inability to cooperate for a majority of the film in order to save the world makes for a fun watch.

One of the biggest delights of “The Fate of the Furious” was seeing Academy Award winner Helen Mirren join the cast as Shaw’s mother. She had said she really wanted to be a part of the franchise, so it was great to see her in “Hobbs and Shaw,” if only for a bit. You can tell she has so much fun doing these films. Mirren told Entertainment Weekly she wants to drive in the next “Fast and Furious” film. She’ll be in next year’s ninth film, so here’s to hoping.

caption Helen Mirren is in “Hobbs and Shaw” and in jail for some unknown reason. source Universal Studios

The addition of Vanessa Kirby as Shaw’s little sister Hattie is simply great casting. Not only does she look and sound like a young, feisty Helen Mirren, but Hattie is exactly what Johnson and Statham needed to ground their characters so they simply weren’t bickering for over two hours.

caption Vanessa Kirby is convincing as Helen Mirren’s badass daughter. source Universal Studios

If you felt like you saw the majority of “Hobbs and Shaw” in the trailers released, that’s relatively true. However, Universal did a great job of leaving two major surprises out of the film I won’t name here. You’ll never guess them, but one of the major additions received the most laughs of the entire movie.

While watching, I couldn’t stop thinking that one or two of the large action sequences would make for a great ride at Universal’s theme parks. Yes, they already have “Fast and Furious” rides at the Hollywood and Orlando parks, but two, even three, chase scenes felt immersive enough to make for good additions. You’ll feel like you’re on a ride yourself.

caption A truck that’s trying to keep a helicopter grounded while driving towards a cliff is prime material for a theme park ride. source Universal Studios

And pay attention to the music while watching. Elba, who’s also a DJ in real life, also wrote and performed a song that appears in the movie called “Even if I Die (Hobbs & Shaw).”

What’s not: There are some really silly moments and the entire premise of the movie’s villain starts to take the franchise into the sci-fi genre.

caption I love Idris Elba, but when did the “Fast and the Furious” become “Terminator”? source Universal Studios

Over the years, the “Fast” franchise has gotten more ridiculous in pushing the limits of where the films can go. If you’re along for the ride, you kind of just go with it. (The seventh film had Dom’s team go after a device called God’s Eye.)

But the villains thought up for “Hobbs and Shaw” make the “Fast” franchise feel like it’s moving from action genre to sci-fi. And it should probably stick to the former.

The bad guys want to genetically enhance and evolve the entire human race for unspecified reasons I’m guessing we’d learn more about in a sequel. That’s textbook villainy from a superhero movie.

caption I guess at some point heist movies and chasing after drug cartels aren’t large enough stakes when you’re 10 movies into a franchise. source Universal Studios

That’s not all. There are a few moments where Idris Elba’s character, Brixton, starts to feel like a “Terminator” villain who just keeps coming back for more.

Brixton is even referenced as such at one point on screen because his character has been fused with some sort of machine so he can accurately predict hits and movements before they occur. As a result, he’s a super soldier who’s more machine than man and appears unstoppable. At another point in the film, he’s called black Superman.

Then there’s a faceless omniscient machine that’s pulling the strings behind-the-scenes. I’m sure the wizard behind the machine will be revealed to be someone with a grudge against Hobbs or Shaw in an inevitable sequel. But in this film, at least, the machine is a bit over-the-top. Every time its booming voice comes on screen, it feels like you’re watching a cheesy superhero film from the early 2000s.

It would all be a lot tougher to swallow if the chemistry between Johnson and Statham wasn’t so good. Their wisecracks and fight scenes against Brixton’s goons are good enough to keep you distracted from thinking about how silly the villains are.

caption Jason Statham fight scenes? Sign me up. source Universal Studios

Other than the villain, the entire third act of the film gets a bit silly when the group abruptly heads to Hobbs’ birth place of Samoa (eagle-eyed viewers will notice that they actually filmed in Hawaii) to enlist his estranged family to take down some high-tech baddies. What about the rest of the Fast fam? Where are they? Shaw only saved Dom’s baby in the last movie. Surely, they owe him one.

I’ll let the location slide because the Rock himself is from Samoa. Throughout the “Hobbs and Shaw” press tour, he has repeatedly said he wanted to honor his culture on screen. He even speaks in Samoan in the film. That’s sweet.

But once the Rock meets up with his older brother, Jonah, it’s a little bit tough to take Cliff Curtis seriously as someone who’s related to Hobbs. Curtis is fine in the movie, but he’s given two giant braids of hair to wear for the part. If you’re familiar with the actor from “Fear the Walking Dead,” it’s a jarring look that you never get used to while watching the movie.

The bottom line: The Rock and Jason Statham keep the energy high in this crowd-pleasing spin-off. Expect more from these two.

caption It’s not a perfect film, but it has family at its heart. That’s the mainstay of a “Fast and Furious” film. source Universal Pictures

I say this every time a “Fast and Furious” movie comes out. These aren’t movies that you take too seriously. They’re a good, fun time with explosions, high action, fast cars, faster car chases, and a few good brawls. If that’s what you go in expecting, that’s what Universal delivers with “Hobbs and Shaw.”

Is it a bit silly? Sure. Did I laugh and enjoy watching The Rock and Jason Statham bicker back and forth? Definitely. But most importantly, the film doesn’t forget its franchise roots. For as ludicrous as some of the film’s plot becomes, family is always at the heart of the spin-off.

If “Hobbs and Shaw” performs well at the box office, and I expect it will, get ready for a whole lot more of Luke, Deckard, and maybe Hattie as well. Make sure to stay until the film’s very end for a few unexpected end-credits scenes.

Grade: B

“Hobbs and Shaw” is in theaters Friday. Watch a trailer for the movie below.