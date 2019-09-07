A 150-foot, champagne-colored superyacht reportedly once owned — and apparently abandoned — by Nicole Kidman just hit the market. Take a look inside.

caption Despite being more than a decade old, Imperial says the 45-meter yacht is still in “perfect condition,” thanks to its seven-person crew. source Imperial Yachts

A superyacht reportedly once owned by actress Nicole Kidman is up for sale, according to yacht management firm Imperial.

The superyacht’s price is being kept under wraps, however. Potential buyers will only see the price tag after submitting an application to Imperial.

The yacht shares the Hawaiian name Kidman told InStyle Magazine that her parents gave her at birth: “Hokulani.” (Kidman was actually born on the Hawaiian island of Oahu but is Australian by nationality.) The actress (best known for her roles in the television drama “Big Little Lies” and the films “Moulin Rouge!” and “The Hours”) is next set to star as news anchor Gretchen Carlson in “Bombshell,” a film about Fox News, alongside Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Insider previously reported.

Kidman’s last estimated net worth was $338 million Australian (or $259 million US), according to the Australian Financial Review’s 2017 Rich List; she was ranked the 197th richest Australian that year. While Hokulani’s ownership hasn’t been confirmed by either Kidman or Imperial, the Independent reported in 2008 that Kidman owned and subsequently abandoned the yacht (which was built by Palmer Johnson, designed by Nuvolari Lenard, and launched in 2007, according to Imperial) in a Sydney marina when she moved out of a nearby apartment complex.

Keep reading to learn more about the superyacht and for a closer look at the distinctive watercraft.

Hokulani is best known for its iconic champagne color.

Despite being more than a decade old, Imperial says the 45.7-meter (or about 150-foot) yacht is still in “perfect condition,” thanks to its seven-person crew.

Even the bridge looks luxurious.

Hokulani has five guest staterooms that can sleep up to 10 guests total. Each stateroom has its own ensuite bathroom.

There are two VIP cabins with double beds …

… and a grand master suite with a king-sized bed, study area, and walk-in closet.

It also has a private, fold-out balcony.

Hokulani even features a hydraulically-powered tender garage to store jet skis that keep guests entertained while the yacht is anchored.

There is also plenty of room for everyone to hang out and relax on the sun deck …

… or in the main salon during inclement weather.

The superyacht’s other amenities include a sunbathing area and cinema room.

Despite its luxurious amenities, Kidman reportedly “abandoned” the superyacht in a Sydney marina after relocating to Tennessee with husband Keith Urban.

“A spokesman for Kidman told the Sydney Morning Herald that the boat had been left at the marina because she had contemplated buying another apartment in the same block, which did not happen,” The Independent reported in 2008.

Source: The Independent