The arsonist who set fire to predominantly black churches in Louisiana admitted he wanted to boost his career as a ‘black metal’ musician

Holden Matthews, 22, admitted to setting fire to three historically black churches in Opelousas, Louisiana in 2019.

The arsonist pleaded guilty to three counts of violating the Church Arson Prevention Act – one count for each church- and one count of using fire to commit a federal felony.

According to prosecutors, Matthews set fire to the churches to raise his profile as a “black metal” musician, copying crimes committed in Norway in the 1990s.

Three historically black churches went up in flames in Opelousas, Louisiana, over a 10 day period in spring 2019, re-igniting fears of civil rights era attacks.

As the flames decimated three Baptist churches, the arsonist, 22-year-old Holden Matthews, watched and took photos and videos of the buildings burning on a cell phone so that he could post them later on his Facebook to impress the black metal music community.

On Monday, Matthews took responsibility for destroying the St. Landry Parish churches, pleading guilty to the destruction of religious property, using fire to commit a federal felony, and more. Federal prosecutors claim he also admitted to intentionally burned the religious institutions “to raise his profile as a ‘Black Metal’ musician,” according to a press release.

“Holden now fully understands the seriousness and gravity of his actions and is deeply remorseful for what he has done and the pain he has caused the congregations of these churches,” Dustin Talbot, a public defender representing Matthews told Insider. Talbot added that Matthews had the social and mental development of an adolescent and “that he committed these acts in a naive attempt to use images of the fires to gain acceptance into an online music community.”

Black metal is a heavy metal music genre that features discordant vocals and distorted guitars along with lyrics about Paganism and Satanism. Matthews was an aspiring black metal musician and followed several black metal and Pagan pages on Facebook.

Federal prosecutors say he was hoping to gain traction with fellow black metal enthusiasts by copycatting the former bassist of a Norwegian black metal band called Mayhem named Varg Vikernes.

In 1990, the extremist black metal musician burned a string of churches in a crusade against Christianity in an effort “to bring Norway back to its Pagan roots,” according to the Rolling Stone.

Matthews had previously commented on memes of Vikernes on Facebook, suggesting his familiarity with the controversial figure, the Daily Beast reported.

However, one of the pages he liked explicitly prohibited racism and anything related to neo-Nazis. According to court documents obtained by the Washington Post, Matthews texted videos and photos of the churches in flames along with the song lyrics and album art inspired by the arson to friends.

“Listen to that sound dude haha beautiful. There was absolutely nothing left my dude,” he wrote to a friend.

Matthews was arrested by his own father, a sheriff’s deputy in Louisiana. Authorities connected Matthews to the crime after identifying the remains of a branded gas can that was left at the scene of one of the fires. Matthews had purchased the exact same can, along with a lighter and towels.

Holden used these items to burn St. Mary Baptist Church, Union Baptist Church, and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, completely destroying all three of the buildings in the course of 10 days.

“Holden Matthews made a conscious decision to randomly target and destroy churches within his own community. His atrocious actions inflicted severe pain and grief upon these congregations, as well as all of St. Landry Parish,” said Bryan Vorndran, a special agent at the FBI’s New Orleans field office, in a press release.

Matthews pleaded guilty to three federal hate crime charges for intentionally burning a religious property – one count for each church- and one count of using fire to commit a federal felony. He faces between 10 to 70 years in prison and will be sentenced for state and federal charges in May.

The NAACP previously compared the arson to the “same domestic terrorism” that has suppressed the “humanity of Black Americans” and their political power.

Talbot told Insider his client’s arson attacks were not racially motivated but were focused on the fact that they were religious property.