Here are the items that are going to be flying off the shelves on Black Friday

caption L.O.L. Surprise dolls are set to be one the of most popular toys this holiday. source Cindy Ord/Getty

Black Friday hasn’t officially started, but the holiday shopping season is already off to a roaring start online.

The hottest toys so far have been L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, Fingerlings toys, and Little Live Pets.

The most popular tech purchases include digital cameras, which are seeing a resurgence, as well as the Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Echo. Video game consoles have also been popular, including the Nintendo Switch, NES Classic, and Xbox One X.

Adobe forecasts that $124.1 billion will be spent online in November and December this year.

$31.9 billion was been spent online between November 1 and 20, according to Adobe Analytics. That represents 16.7% growth over last year’s numbers. Every single day of the month, through November 20, reeled in more than $1 billion in online sales, a first. Monday, November 20 was the first day to crest $2 billion.

“We are on track for another blockbuster season for e-commerce, as consumers increasingly favor the convenience of shopping online over making the trip to stores,” Taylor Schreiner, director of Adobe Digital Insights, said in a prepared statement.

“Big discounts are on the horizon in the coming days, and shoppers need not wait until Cyber Monday for some of the best deals in computers, televisions and tablets.”

As for what people are buying online, it’s dominated by three categories, according to Adobe: toys, video games, and other electronics.

There’s some concern that shopping online on Black Friday is stealing some sales from Cyber Monday, as more people log online to shop on the day after Thanksgiving and retailers follow with compelling deals.

