22 great beauty gift sets that don’t feel lazy

Beauty gift sets are the easiest way to go when it comes to value, size, and convenience. Most are already packaged nicely in pretty boxes so you can skip the gift wrap, the total value of products in the kits are usually way more than what you actually paid, and it’s just so easy to grab a box of something and be done with shopping.

But that also means that some sets are less thoughtfully curated than others, like makeup palettes that don’t have coordinating colors, or brush sets that are missing the essentials.

Well, these sets are not those. Here are 22 great beauty gift sets that are so thoughtful it’s almost like you curated them yourself.

A makeup brush set that has all the ones they’ll actually use

More doesn’t always mean better in the case of this essential brush kit that has all the ones they’d use on a daily basis and none that’ll just collect dust.

This set contains:

Precision Foundation Brush

Micro Blending Brush

Highlighting Fan Brush

Everyday Eye Brush

A cat and beauty lovers dream lip kit

Cat moms will love this feline-inspired beauty set. The lip balm applies on quite sheer, but changes color depending on their lips’ pH level, and the blush-highlighter combo adds just a light flush, so you can’t go wrong.

This set contains: —

Radiant Pink Strobing Balm

Pink Flower Balm

Zippered kitty pouch

Masks they can use while 34,000 feet in the air

Help keep their skin happy and hydrated with this set of masks and gels. They can use them solo or layered for maximum moisture.

This set contains:

Hydrate Flash Masque Sheet Mask

Illuminate Flash Masque Sheet Mask

FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gel (pair)

FlashPatch Hydrating Lip Gel

A lip kit from their favorite beauty influencer

Gift them Huda’s signature lip with their very own kit from the influencer. The three-piece set comes in a cool, mouth-shaped tin and includes a matte lip pencil, liquid lipstick, and multi-dimensional gloss all meant to be worn solo or together for the appearance of fuller lips.

This set contains:

Full-Size Lip Contour Matte Pencil in Heartbreaker

Mini Liquid Matte Lipstick in Heartbreaker

Mini Lip Strobe in Shameless

Selfie-perfect facial masks that brighten and hydrate

This silver holographic facial mask is perfect for Instagram, but more importantly, it leaves an immediate hydrated, glow. This is one self-care gift that they’ll be happy to show off on the ‘gram.

This set contains:

Insta Bright Energizing Sheet Mask (4)

Hydrating hand creams that also give back

This trio of creams means their hands will be taken care of all season long, well after they go through the first tube. 100% of profits from sales of this set is also donated to Feeding America, so both of you can feel good about this kit.

This set contains:

Richly Hydrating Hand Cream Lavender

Richly Hydrating Hand Cream Grapefruit

Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

The finishing touch to their holiday party outfit

This set includes a perfume rollerball, multi-use highlighter, and a lip gloss, all housed in a chic clutch. Basically, all the festive finishing touches so they have one less thing to worry about.

This set contains:

My Burberry Blush Eau de Parfum Roll-On

Full-size Fresh Glow Luminous Fluid Base in Nude Radiance

Mini Liquid Lip Velvet in Oxblood

Limited-edition silver pouch

A lip kit with an empowering message

They can look and feel fabulous all season long with this lip kit. The lipstick, gloss, and liner all contain hydrating hyaluronic acid, shea butter, jojoba oil, and more, and the tubes are emblazoned with an empowering message that’ll serve as a daily reminder of how amazing they are.

This set contains: —

Matte Liquid Lipstick

Lip Plumping Lip Gloss

Lip Liner

Silk scrunchies to match their pillowcase and eye mask

If they’re already using Slip Silk’s pillowcase and eye mask, they’ll definitely love this set of coordinating silk scrunchies. Made with the same mulberry silk to avoid damaging hair and creating those weird bumps they get with traditional elastics, they – and their hair – will find this gift truly thoughtful.

This set contains:

Small slipsilk™ scrunchies black (2)

Small slipsilk™ scrunchies pink (2)

Small slipsilk™ scrunchies caramel (2)

An energizing body-care set so they can slow down for a once

Gift them nothing but good vibes with this four-piece body-care set. The bright orange and cedarwood scent aims to energize their body and mind, and everything comes wrapped in an eco-friendly box so there isn’t wasteful material too.

This set contains:

The Ritual Of Happy Buddha Foaming Shower Gel

The Ritual Of Happy Buddha Body Cream

The Ritual Of Happy Buddha Hand Wash

The Ritual Of Happy Buddha Body Scrub

Serums that are meant to work together

They can use the two serums solo, or layered for double the impact. The Rejuvenating Serum minimizes the appearance of visible wrinkles, and the Resurfacing Serum creates a lit-from-within glow.

This set contains:

Rejuvenating Serum

Resurfacing Serum

A vegan hair treatment that hydrates and de-frizzes

Made with coconut, linseed, fig extracts, shea butter, and argan oil, this hair treatment kind of does it all – adds shine, improves split ends, hydrates, de-frizzes, and more. All while still being 100% vegan and cruelty-free. It also comes with a detangling brush to help work the mask into wet strands so they avoid further damage with a brush or comb with teeth that are too close together. See? Told you it does it all.

This set contains:

Like A Virgin hair mask treatment

Detangling brush

A hair-care set for color-treated hair

Those with blonde hair know the annoyance of having brassy strands two days after leaving the colorist. Help them maintain that freshly treated hair with a shampoo, conditioner, and argan oil set that neutralizes brassiness and moisturizes all at once.

This set contains:

Cool Blonde Shampoo

Cool Blonde Conditioner

Argan Oil Therapy

Unisex fragrances that bring back all the #TBTs

The thing about Margiela’s Replica fragrances are that they’re inspired by moments and memories, as opposed to notes like with traditional scents. Meaning that they’ll be reminded of the annual weekend trip at the ski chalet or the monthly reunion at a low-key lounge every time they spritz for a truly memorable gift.

This set contains:

Jazz Club

At the Barber’s

By the Fireplace

A skincare set that defends against damage caused by the elements

Not sleeping enough, drinking too much, eating too much junk food – all contribute to a sub-par complexion. But so do the elements like sun, wind, and dust. This five-piece set helps prevent environmental skin damage with antioxidant- and vitamin-packed moisturizers, serums, and more.

This set contains:

Lala Retro

Beste No 9

B-Hydra

C-Tango

Lippe Balm

Pint-sized hydrating luxuries

These La Mer goodies might be small, but they’re mighty in the moisture department. The metallic green pouch can also hold a lipstick and some mints so they’re good to go for the whole night.

This set contains:

The Body Crème

The Lip Balm

Metallic zippered pouch

Zodiac sign-inspired lipsticks that literally work for everyone

If they love learning about their zodiac sign, but aren’t a fan of the color that Bite Beauty deemed appropriate for their sign, this set is super thoughtful. Instead of being bound by a designated color, they can pick and choose whatever shade they want.

This set contains:

Mini Amuse Bouche Lipsticks (13)

A dry styling set when washing their hair isn’t an option

They probably own five bottles of dry shampoo, but not one volumizing spray to help mask smushed, slept-in hair. This set contains both so they can hide oil and volumize their hair at the same time.

This set contains:

Dry Texturizing Spray (1)

Gold Lust Dry Shampoo (2)

An on-the-go makeup palette they can use on their commute

All-in-one makeup palettes for eyes and face aren’t novel, but sets that come with full-sized brushes are. Instead of finishing this palette with small, dinky brushes that barely pick up product, Trish McEvoy thoughtfully created brushes with full-sized brush heads and travel-sized handles so they can contour, blend, and highlight like a pro even on their commute.

This set contains:

Bronzer in– Golden

Blush –in Pink Glow

Translucent Finishing Powder

Eye Shadow –in Sienna

Glaze Eye Shadow –in Amber

Starry Eye Shadow –in Rose Gold

Intense Gel Eye Liner in– Deep Aubergine

83 All Over Eye Brush

68 Everything Eye Brush

2B Sheer Blush Brush

A fragrance set that comes with a trendy bucket bag

Instead of a fragrance set that comes with a logoed cosmetics pouch, this one feels a lot more fresh and useful. The faux leather bucket bag is actually big enough to carry all the contents of the set – and more – while still being totally on-trend.

This set contains:

Faux leather Alta Bucket Bag

Eau de Parfum Spray

Hand & Body Cream

Luscious Lip Tingle Gloss & Plumper

A cleansing brush that comes with a mini version perfect for traveling

Even if their version of traveling during the holidays is going home to their parents, they’ll appreciate this Foreo set. There’s a full-sized version of the cleansing brush as well as a smaller one that takes up way less space in their suitcase.

This set contains:

LUNA mini 2

LUNA play

A serum set that’s literally all they want

If they’re fans of Estee Lauder’s ANR serum and just want more of the good stuff, try this. It has two of the cult-favorite serums at a great value, and best of all, it’s a gift you know they’ll truly use every day.

This set contains: