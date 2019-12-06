It takes the average person almost 3 minutes to find the dog hiding among the polar bears in this brainteaser. How long does it take you?

- source
- Courtesy of Canine Cottages
- In a new holiday-themed brainteaser from Canine Cottages, there’s a dog hiding among a crowd of jolly polar bears.
- According to Canine Cottages, it takes people an average of 2 minutes, 49 seconds to find the pup.
- How fast can you spot it?
‘Tis the season to be jolly … and solve brainteasers, apparently.
In a new holiday-themed puzzle from Canine Cottages, a service that provides dog-friendly houses for travelers in the UK, as well as city guides for pet owners, a dog is hiding among a crowd of polar bears. The company says it takes people an average of 2 minutes and 49 seconds to find the pup.
Ready to give it a try? See if you can find the dog that’s hiding somewhere in the sea of polar bears.
Did you find him, or are you stumped? Has it just been longer than 3 minutes?
Ready to give up?
Keep scrolling to see the solved puzzle …
You’re really ready to give up?
Here’s a hint – it’s a little bulldog puppy.
Okay, still not finding him?
Here’s the solved puzzle.
He’s peeking out between two polar bears. Did you beat the average time?