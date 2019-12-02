Can you find the hidden puppy in this holiday brainteaser?

Frank Olito
This brainteaser is hiding a puppy.

The holidays aren’t just a time to spoil your friends and family. It’s also a time to shower your dogs with gifts, too.

In fact, Protectivity Insurance found that this year people in the UK will spend a total of £213,743,179 on gifts for their dogs this Christmas. To illustrate this, the company created a brainteaser that challenges people to find a dog hiding among a sea of gifts, Santa hats, and gingerbread men. Can you find it?

Take a look at the illustration below.

Where is the puppy hiding?

Did you find the puppy?

Look closely, and you might find it.

Need a hint?

The dog has a bow on top of its head.

Keep scrolling to find out where that dog was hiding.

Are you ready?

Here it is:

The puppy is circled.

The dog was cleverly blending in with a holiday gift. How long did it take you to find it?