Your ultimate guide to holiday gift ideas for 2019 — from gifts under $100, $50, and $25, to the coolest tech gifts out there

source Hollis Johnson/Crystal Cox/Samantha Lee/Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Despite all the festive cheer and time with loved ones that come with the holiday season, it can also be a stressful time if you plan on buying gifts for everyone in your life.

Every year, Insider Picks creates dozens of gift guides to help you find the perfect gift – for any budget, hobby or interest, and person. You can find all our holiday gift guides on this page, but to make it even easier on you, we’ve also rounded up and categorized them below.

Consider this your ultimate cheat sheet to knocking out your gift shopping for the year. Click on a link below to jump directly to all the gift guides in that category.

Here’s a master list of all our holiday gift guides:

source Business Insider

The elements of a good present – thoughtful, useful, or novel – aren’t restricted to a big budget.

It’s tough to be a tech enthusiast when the market is full of expensive gadgets. Some of the best tech gifts, however, won’t cost more than $25.

Stocking stuffers have a reputation for being cute but useless. These small gifts challenge that perception.

Surprise your friendly neighborhood mailman or the cousin you only ever see at the big family holiday gathering with a thoughtful stocking stuffer.

source Business Insider

Whether you’re searching for practical, nostalgic, quirky, or sentimental, there’s an under-$50 gift from brands big and small in this guide.

Not only are all these gifts affordable, but they’re also available on a shopping site you know well.

When it comes to gifting your own mother, the saying “it’s the thought that counts” has never been more appropriate.

Kitchen gifts don’t have to be expensive. Even a simple and practical accessory like a ramekin or avocado slicer will make them happy.

A good manager isn’t easy to come by. Show your appreciation with a useful, thoughtful, and work-appropriate gift.

Gift the coworker who you Slack incessantly and is your go-to partner at office happy hours.

Gift swaps reward the niche, novel, and irreverent, with bonus points going to those who can check the boxes of funny and useful.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for your sister, mom, partner, or otherwise, we’ve put together a list of over 50 great gifts under $50 that we think she’ll love.

source Business Insider

With a $100 budget, you can buy anything from a smart speaker to an educational cooking class.

source Business Insider

Gift swaps reward the niche, novel, and irreverent, with bonus points going to those who can check the boxes of funny and useful.

Stocking stuffers have a reputation for being cute but useless. These small gifts challenge that perception.

Surprise your friendly neighborhood mailman or the cousin you only ever see at the big family holiday gathering with a thoughtful stocking stuffer.

source Business Insider

When it comes to gifting your own mother, the saying “it’s the thought that counts” has never been more appropriate.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for your sister, mom, partner, or otherwise, we’ve put together a list of over 50 great gifts under $50 that we think she’ll love.

Grandma is another important woman in your life who you know always has your back. Show her the love and appreciation she deserves with these gifts.

We give you more than three dozen gift ideas that make gifting your partner infinitely easier this year.

You don’t need to spend a crazy amount of money or plan an extravagant gesture to show your wife you appreciate her.

Nordstrom carries some of the best brands in beauty and skin care, like everyday makeup from Anastasia Beverly Hills and luxurious creams from La Mer.

Sephora, of course, features no shortage of cool beauty and skin-care gifts. We look forward to shopping its beauty exclusives every year.

Beauty sets are pre-curated, gift-ready, and more affordable than if you bought all the products individually.

source Business Insider

Every gift he could ever want, from a fidget toy to luxury sheets, can be found on Amazon.

Dads always say they never want anything, but we came up with 50 gift ideas for you anyways.

Some of these gifts for your husband might even benefit the entire family, so it’s a cost-efficient, win-win situation.

If you have a specific budget you’re working with, you’ll find affordable yet useful gifts in this guide.

source Business Insider

“Alexa…” Listen to music, call a friend, and change the room’s temperatures with these smart home products.

It’s tough to be a tech enthusiast when the market is full of expensive gadgets. Some of the best tech gifts, however, won’t cost more than $25.

In an iPhone-driven world, it’s actually not as difficult as you think to gift an Android owner.

source Business Insider

The best subscription services help your recipient discover something new or make their everyday life a little easier.

Etsy is a treasure trove for handmade goods. Even better, these ones ship for free.

Using the Amazon Gift Finder tool, we found some cool gifts that makes shopping on the site feel less impersonal.

As its name suggests, UncommonGoods is filled with non-generic and memorable gifts. You’re guaranteed to find something truly unique here.

The TV show “Shark Tank” never ceases to entertain and inspire us with its innovative products and hardworking entrepreneurs.

In the place known as “the everything store,” we show you the most interesting gift finds.

Shopping sustainably and responsibly doesn’t have to stop during the holidays.

A gift isn’t truly unique until it has a personalized mark on it – like a monogram, their favorite song, or their specific flavor preferences.

While the eight-day celebration of Hanukkah isn’t rooted in gifting, it’s become commonplace to give gifts over the course of the holiday.

source Business Insider

Carrying legacies like KitchenAid and Le Creuset to modern classics like Instant Pot, specialty shop Williams Sonoma proves it’s serious about cooking.

Sur La Table has a great selection of gifts for cooks of all levels. Or, if your recipient would rather eat than cook, it has gifts for foodies, too.

In addition to devising creative and delicious recipes, Food52 sells kitchen products, including ones from its own in-house brand.

They’ll always have a meal, dessert, or drink ready on the table with one of these cookbooks in hand.

Kitchen gifts don’t have to be expensive. Even a simple and practical accessory like a ramekin or avocado slicer will make them happy.

Host gifts are never really necessary, but they are a nice way to show your appreciation that someone invited you over, be it for holidays or casual hangouts.

The pros tell us what to give someone who loves being in the kitchen. They personally use these tools and appliances in their professional or home kitchens.

source Business Insider

If they have a sweet tooth, they won’t be disappointed by the delectable cookies, truffles, and cake from the New York City-based Milk Bar.

Goldbelly makes it possible to satisfy their most specific cravings wherever they live in the US – a cheesecake from Junior’s, deep dish pizza from Lou Malnati, and more.

There’s no such thing as too much tea or teapots, at least according to this guide written by our editor and self-professed tea lady.

source Business Insider

Fuel their passion for songs, bands, instruments, and genres of all types.

Arm them with the gear that they can wear to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter or decor that shows off their Gryffindor pride.

This guide is filled with hands-on gift options, including a lightsaber, huge Lego set, or a slime kit.

Mickey Mouse is 91 years old this year and we have 30 gifts that pay homage to this iconic Disney mascot.

While Marvel primarily exists in comic book and movie form, there is a thriving market of Marvel-inspired goods and merchandise.

Most golfers love trying out new equipment, which means a golf gift is always appreciated and almost certainly will be used, no matter the outdoor conditions.

source Business Insider

Procrastinators, this is the guide for you. As long as you’re a Prime member, you can get any of these cool gifts in two days.

Using the Amazon Gift Finder tool, we found some cool gifts that makes shopping on the site feel less impersonal.

Not only are all these gifts affordable, but they’re also available on a shopping site you know well.

In the place known as “the everything store,” we show you the most interesting gift finds.

Teenagers are notoriously difficult to find gifts for, so skip the headache and read this guide.

Every gift he could ever want, from a fidget toy to luxury sheets, can be found on Amazon.

Nordstrom carries some of the best brands in beauty and skin care, like everyday makeup from Anastasia Beverly Hills and luxurious creams from La Mer.

Sephora, of course, features no shortage of cool beauty and skin care gifts. We look forward to shopping its beauty exclusives every year.

Carrying legacies like KitchenAid and Le Creuset to modern classics like Instant Pot, specialty shop Williams Sonoma proves it’s serious about cooking.

Sur La Table has a great selection of gifts for cooks of all levels. Or, if your recipient would rather eat than cook, it has gifts for foodies, too.

In addition to devising creative and delicious recipes, Food52 sells kitchen products, including ones from its own in-house brand.

Etsy is a treasure trove for handmade goods. Even better, these ones ship for free.

As its name suggests, UncommonGoods is filled with non-generic and memorable gifts. You’re guaranteed to find something truly unique here.

The TV show “Shark Tank” never ceases to entertain and inspire us with its innovative products and hardworking entrepreneurs.

source Business Insider

Nordstrom carries some of the best brands in beauty and skin care, like everyday makeup from Anastasia Beverly Hills and luxurious creams from La Mer.

Sephora, of course, features no shortage of cool beauty and skin-care gifts. We look forward to shopping its beauty exclusives every year.