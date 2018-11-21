Here’s what 12 Michelin-starred restaurants serve around the holidays

- source
- Courtesy of Le Bernardin
While many celebrate the holidays with homemade feasts filled with turkey and stuffing, there are some who choose to enjoy theirs at some of the world’s finest restaurants.
Eateries that have earned Michelin stars are considered some of the best restaurants in the world – and eating there usually comes with a big price tag.
While the holiday menus at such places look very different than what your grandma is serving, each dish is expected to be a holiday gift to your taste buds.
From foie gras to squab, keep reading to find out what Michelin-starred restaurants are serving this holiday season.
Quince in San Francisco
- source
- Courtesy of Quince
Quince in San Francisco earned three Michelin stars with its contemporary menu, which is best represented in its unique holiday dishes.
Christmas Eve menu:
- Perigord truffle “carbonara” with smoked egg, pecorino, and savoy cabbage
- Roast goose with red cabbage cooked in goose fat and mushrooms
Cost: $335 per person
Aureole in New York City
- source
- Aureole/ Facebook
Although Aureole has “only ” one Michelin star, it is considered one of the best restaurants in Manhattan. Its holiday courses show why.
Christmas Eve menu:
- Butternut squash soup
- Poached Maine lobster with leeks and carrots
- Roasted Christmas goose with cabbage and brioche dumpling
- Venison loin with celery puree
- Prime beef tenderloin with roasted Brussels sprouts
- Red wine poached pear with spiced hot chocolate
Cost: $145 per person
La Pergola in Rome, Italy
- source
- Courtesy of Janez Puksic
La Pergola in Rome, Italy, has three stars and an impressive holiday menu. On Christmas Eve, the restaurant serves a wide variety of dishes from tuna tartare to lobster. But the Christmas Day dinner is most mouthwatering.
Christmas Day menu:
-
Buffalo meat with smoked ricotta
- Squid filled with punk shrimps
- Capon tortellini with pumpkin puree
- Sole with spinach and black truffle
- Duck breast with black salsify and hazelnuts
Cost: $561 per person
Le Cinq in Paris, France
- source
- Courtesy of Le Cinq
Le Cinq is a staple in the Parisian restaurant scene with three Michelin stars. The gourmet eatery – which is part of the Four Seasons – has a diverse offering around the holidays. While the New Year’s Eve menu is a whopping $1,368 per person, the Christmas menu will save you money – but not much.
Christmas menu:
- Langoustine with caviar
- Oysters served two ways
- Wild turbot with black diamonds
-
Capon stuffed with chestnut and truffle tapenade
Cost: $604 per person
La Bouitte in Saint-Martin-de-Belleville, France
- source
- Courtesy of La Bouitte
La Bouitte is located inside a luxury hotel of the same name, and is widely considered one of the best restaurants in the Alps, with three Michelin stars. This fine dining establishment serves an extraordinary menu all season long.
Holiday menu:
- Escargot in parsley, mini grilled tomatoes, and spinach shoots
- Duck foie gras in an escalope
- Brown trout cooked blue with melted fresh butter
- Squab roasted on a skillet
- Lamb with grilled blackcurrant buds
- Fillet of beef on the barbecue
- Rhubarb on meringue skewer
Cost: meals range from $181 to $370
Ai Fiori in New York City
- source
- Ai Fiori/ Facebook
Ai Fiori, located in Midtown, Manhattan, has one Michelin star and serves a traditional Italian Feast of Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve, for $175 per person. Their menu on Christmas Day is equally lengthy.
Christmas Day menu:
- Caviar: Imperial Gold Ossetra or Royal Belgian
- Lobster risotto
- Duck breast with beets and radicchio
- Venison chop with sweet potatoes and mushrooms
- Halibut with celery and mushrooms
- Scallops with fennel, leeks, and trout roe
- Chocolate cake with brandy or gelato
Cost: $150 per person
The Goring in London, UK
- source
- The Goring Hotel/ Facebook
The Dining Room at The Goring in London has one Michelin star, and its Christmas menu is a mix of classic British foods with a holiday twist.
Christmas menu:
- Lobster salad with almonds and lemon mayonnaise
- Poached quail with foie gras and a chestnut mushroom aioli
- Roast farm turkey with turkey sausage, cranberry, and bacon
- Venison Wellington with plum puree and smoked cauliflower
- Salmon Coulibiac with fennel and leeks
- Christmas pudding with confit orange and brandy cream
Cost: $360 per person
Daniel in New York City
- source
- Restaurant Daniel/ Facebook
With two stars, Daniel serves classic French cuisine on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. You can forget about the turkey this year and instead treat yourself to Daniel’s holiday feast.
Christmas Eve menu:
- Grilled salmon with butternut squash
- Foie gras studded farm venison with Honeycrisp apple and celery
- Lamb chop with peas and spinach
- Wagyu strip loin with red cabbage
- Golden apple with cider mousse
Cost: $345 per person
Alyn Williams at The Westbury in London, UK
- source
- Courtesy of Alyn Williams at The Westbury
Alyn Williams at The Westbury in London has one star and serves up a modern European cuisine for its holiday meals.
Christmas menu:
- Wild Alaskan king crab with caviar
- Halibut with parsley root
- Wiltshire bronze turkey with stuffing, potatoes, sprouts, and carrots
- Clementine sorbet
- Petite fours and mince pie truffles
Cost: $244 per person
The Breslin in New York City
- source
- Courtesy of The Breslin
The Breslin is a one Michelin star restaurant that mimics a classic British gastropub and operates at the Ace Hotel.
Christmas menu:
- Salt cod brandade with garlic toast
- Smoked duck breast and confit leg with roasted beets
- Porchetta with broccoli rabe and roasted squash
- Gingerbread cheesecake with cranberry orange compote and candied ginger
Cost: $95 per person
The Restaurant at Meadowood in Napa Valley
- source
- Courtesy of The Restaurant at Meadowood/ Bonjwing Lee
The Restaurant at Meadowood is a three-star Michelin restaurant in Napa Valley, California. The eatery hosts a special event around the holidays called the Twelve Days of Christmas in which 12 different chefs each create a special menu each night leading up to Christmas.
Sampling of Twelve Days of Christmas menu:
- Okra seed caviar smoked mackerel
- Coal roasted foie winter pea milk bread
- Whelk conserva tartine of herbs and seaweed butter
- Mochi balls in hoshigaki piloncillo ginger flower broth
Cost: $100 to $500 per person
Gotham Bar and Grill in New York City
Gotham Bar and Grill earned one Michelin star after making its mark in the competitive New York restaurant scene. The Michelin guide called the food “comforting and creative,” which can be seen in its simple yet delicious holiday brunch.
Holiday Brunch menu:
- Deviled egg with caviar
- Smoked Norwegian salmon with potato galette
- Duck and chicory salad
- Nova Scotia halibut with cauliflower and leeks
- New York steak with onion rings
Cost: $75 per person
Le Bernardin in New York City
- source
- Courtesy of Le Bernardin
Le Bernardin is another icon in Manhattan with three Michelin stars. Its exhaustive nine-course holiday menu is served from December 20 to 29.
Holiday menu:
- Bay scallop sea urchin with granny smith apple
- Tasmanian trout with caviar and horseradish
- Langoustine with foie gras croutons
- Seafood truffle pasta with crab and scallops
- Monkfish with mushroom puree
- Dover Sole with sea beans and potato crisps
- Venison with parsnip mousseline
- Quince with puffed quinoa and goat’s milk ice cream
Cost: $270 per person
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.