Holiday Parks & Hotels expands online distribution with Availpro, Fastbooking & NewBook integrated platform

SINGAPORE & GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 18 December, 2018 – Availpro & Fastbooking, a leading technology provider to the global hospitality industry, today announced the integration of NewBook with its booking platform. The integration of these two systems allows holiday parks and hotels to seamlessly manage availability and rates to Availpro & Fastbooking through NewBook. Hoteliers can enjoy operational efficiency and control rate parity all through one system.





“Connecting NewBook to the Availpro & Fastbooking platform allows our joint clients to broaden their online distribution strategy and balance their distribution mix. We are very pleased to be working with the team at NewBook who provide seamless support to our joint clients,” said Christine Tan, Managing Director, Asia Pacific for Availpro & Fastbooking.





“I believe it’s important for our clients to expand their funnel by using as many channels as possible and our recent integration with Availpro & Fastbooking has enabled our clients to access Metasearch, such as Google Hotel Ads, to further extend their reach,” said Brad Illich, Founder & CEO of NewBook.

About Availpro & Fastbooking

Founded in 2001 and 2000 respectively, Availpro and Fastbooking are a leading technology provider to the global hospitality industry. Their mission is to help hoteliers increase their revenues by optimizing their digital distribution. Together, Availpro & Fastbooking provide their customers with a full range of products and services, to bring the digital traveller to their hotel, whether by booking directly through their website or through an OTA or GDS. The range includes a suite of à la carte or integrated solutions: CRS, Connectivity, Business Intelligence, Web Creation and Digital Media.

With a global presence in nearly 100 countries, the local teams of Availpro and Fastbooking offer daily support and customer service dedicated to hoteliers in all these markets.

Availpro and Fastbooking are now part of the AccorHotels group, as a specialist in digital and technology solutions for independent hotels.

About NewBook

NewBook is award-winning property management software designed especially for the tourism industry and has a proven track record in increasing bookings and productivity, transforming thousands of hotels, apartments and RV & holiday park clients’ businesses globally. We use artificial intelligence to improve efficiency, enhance guest experiences and increase revenue in our clients’ businesses.