Here are the holiday return policies for 31 popular retailers, including Best Buy, Apple, and Amazon

source Business Insider

Holiday shopping is hectic enough as is, and that’s not even considering the returns you’ll eventually have to make. Luckily, many retailers extend their return windows come holiday time to make the process a little easier.

To help keep your holiday gift-giving and getting stress-free, we’ve put together a list of the return policies from 30+ retailers that Insider Picks readers love.

While not all the brands offer holiday-specific policies, many offer generous returns all year-round and are great spots to pick up gifts. We’ll update this list as we hear of more special holiday return policies.

Check out all of our 2019 holiday gift ideas here.

Whether they’re being given or received, gifts are a huge part of the holidays. Once all the unwrapping action settles down, you’ll probably have to make some returns. Maybe that sweater from your aunt and uncle is too big. Maybe you already own that sheet set from cousin Joe. Whatever the case, holiday returns shouldn’t be a hassle – and most of your favorite retailers know that.

Many online retailers will extend their return window or tweak other parts of their policies come holiday time. To make your holiday shopping even easier, we’ve put together a list of the holiday return policies at some of your favorite retailers. Even if they don’t have any holiday-specific policies, many stores and brands on this list offer pretty generous return windows year-round. And since gifting season is a few months away, some retailers have not yet released their holiday return policies just yet – we’ll update this list when they do.

Keep reading to learn all about the holiday return policies at 31 popular retailers, below:

Best Buy

source Best Buy

Usually, Best Buy gives customers 15 days from the day they received their order to make a return on most standard products. An exception applies to cell phones, cellular tablets, and cellular wearables, which is 14 days. Best Buy Elite and Elite Plus members get 30 and 45 days, respectively. Last year, Best Buy offered an extended return window for the holidays. While we don’t know the dates yet, we’d expect a similar extension this winter.

Apple

source NYC Russ/Shutterstock

Usually, Apple gives shoppers 14 days after the date received to return an item. Around the holidays, Apple typically extends this period to about a month. Last year, Apple gave shoppers until January 8, 2019, to return items purchased between November 14 and December 25, 2018. While we can’t be sure of the exact dates, we expect a similar policy this year.

Amazon

Year-round, you’ll get 30 days to return your Amazon purchases. During the holidays, Amazon extends this policy. Any items shipped by Amazon between November 1 and December 31 of this year may be returned until January 31, 2020, for a full refund.

Target

source Target

Target offers a generous one-year return window for products from Target-owned brands. For other products, Target gives a 90-day return window, so long as the products are in new condition. Tack on an additional 30 days if you made the purchase with your RedCard.

Walmart

source Walmart

Most Walmart items can be returned within either 14, 30, or 90 days of purchase, depending on the item. For the holidays, the 90-day purchase window is the same. Items purchased through December 25, 2019, that are included in the 14-day window can be returned until January 10, 2020, and items in the 30-day return window can be returned until January 25, 2020.

T.J.Maxx

source T.J.Maxx/Facebook

Typically, T.J.Maxx offers a 30-day return window. For the holidays, the window is extended. Anything purchased through December 24, 2019, can be returned until January 25, 2020. The regular return policy will apply to any purchases made starting December 26, 2019.

Gamestop

source Gamestop/Instagram

New Gamestop items can be returned or exchanged for up to 30 days. Pre-owned items must be returned within 7 days, while any defective or damaged items can be replaced for up to 30 days. You can return items bought online back to a Gamestop store or by mail for free.

QVC

source QVC/Facebook

QVC usually allows you to return purchases within 30 days for an exchange or refund. However, any holiday gift purchased now through December 24 can be returned until January 31, 2020.

Nordstrom

source Nordstrom

Nordstrom handles their returns on a case-by-case basis, so there’s no specific time frame you have to make a return. This holds true through the holidays as well. If it was a gift and you don’t have an order number or gift receipt on hand, Nordstrom will try to locate your order with other information you can provide.

Nordstrom Rack

source Nordstrom Rack

Unlike Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack actually does have a specific time frame for returns. Items must be returned within 45 days of the original ship date. If you miss the 45-day window, Nordstrom Rack may still accept your return at their own discretion. If accepted late, you’ll only be able to get a partial refund.

Macy’s

source Macy’s Instagram

Usually, Macy will accept returns within 90 days of purchase though there are some exceptions. Over the holidays, Macy usually extends this window. While we don’t know the details yet, we’ll update this once we do.

Old Navy

source Old Navy/Facebook

Usually, Old Navy offers a 45-day return window. For the holidays, they’ve extended the window. Any item purchased at Old Navy between November 1 and December 24 this year may be returned by January 15, 2020, or 45 days after purchase, whichever date is later.

Sephora

source Sephora

You can return Sephora products via mail or in one of their store locations. Products returned within 3o days of purchase will get a full refund, and products returned within 31 to 60 days of purchase will get a store credit. If you’re returning a product purchased online to a Sephora store, you must do so within 30 days of purchase.

Barnes & Noble

source Barnes & Noble/Facebook

Usually, you have 30 days to return a Barnes & Noble purchase, either back to a store or by mail. If you have been given a gift, you’ll have 60 days to return the item, but you’ll need a gift receipt. In the past, Barnes & Noble has had extended holiday return windows, so we wouldn’t be surprised if they did the same this year.

Foot Locker

source Foot Locker

If your shoes don’t fit, Foot Locker will exchange them for free. If you’d rather return, you have 45 days from the original shipment date to make a return for an online order. The merchandise must be unworn and sent back with original tags. Foot Locker will give you a prepaid return label to make the process easier.

NFL Shop

source NFL Shop

Any merchandise bought at the NFL Shop can be returned up to 90 days from the item’s ship date. Customized, final sale, and game-used merchandise, as well as items that appear worn or are without attached tags, cannot be returned.

REI

source REI/Facebook

REI’s return policies are the same all year round. The good news is, they have a 100% satisfaction guarantee. That means if you don’t love your REI purchase, you have a whole year to get an exchange or refund. The only exception to this policy is outdoor electronics, which must be returned in 90 days.

Leesa

source Leesa

It can be hard to know how you feel about a bed without actually sleeping on it – that’s why Leesa gives you 100 nights to test out its mattresses. Leesa encourages shoppers to sleep on the mattress for at least 30 nights to really get a sense of how it feels. If you don’t love your mattress after 100 nights, return it, and Leesa will donate the return to a child in need. For accessories and other furniture, you’ll only have 30 days to make a return.

Everlane

source Everlane

Most Everlane purchases (even Choose What You Pay items) can be returned within 60 days of purchase. You can return online purchases in store and vice versa. Refunds for store credit are free, though refunds made back to original payment have a $6 restocking fee deducted from the total. Everlane’s return policy is relatively complex, so we’d definitely recommend checking it out.

Casper

source Casper

Popular bed-in-a-box brand Casper gives you a 100-day trial to really get a feel for how you like your mattress. It can take the body at least 30 days to adjust to a new mattress, so Casper suggests sleeping on it for at least a month. If you decide a Casper mattress is not right for you, call Casper, and they’ll coordinate pickup of your items. Smaller items like dog beds and bedding can be returned through UPS.

Brooklinen

source Amazon

Brooklinen’s cozy sheets make a great gift that homebodies will love. The brand has a generous return and exchange policy: You have 365 days from the date of purchase to make a return or exchange. It’s also worth noting the brand offers a lifetime warranty on all of their textile products.

Allbirds

source Allbirds/Instagram

Even if you don’t love what’s been dubbed “the world’s most comfortable shoe” after giving Allbirds a spin, you can still return them. Allbirds has a 30-day, no-questions-asked return and exchange policy. Accessories cannot be returned, though, and socks must be unopened to get a refund.

Bear Mattress

source Bear

Bear wants to make sure you love your mattress before you commit to owning it, that’s why they offer a 100-night trial. Bear suggests sleeping on the mattress for 30 nights before making your decision. If you don’t like your mattress, call before your 100th night and Bear will arrange a pickup for free – they’ll even bring your mattress to a local charity.

Helix Sleep

source Helix Sleep

Helix requires customers to keep their mattress for 30 days to give the mattress time to break in. The sleep trial lasts for 100 days, so if you aren’t satisfied between day 30 and 100, reach out to Helix’s team of Sleep Specialists to coordinate your return. If you like the bed, but feel it’s not perfect, Helix will even send you an additional layer to make your bed firmer or softer, totally free.

L.L.Bean

source L.L. Bean

L.L.Bean’s return policy, regardless of when the item is purchased, is pretty generous. You have a whole year from the date of purchase to return an item for a refund. You will need proof of purchase though to get a refund or exchange.

Candid

source Candid

Given the nature of the products, Candid’s aligners are a little more complicated to return than most products. If you sign up and pay for Candid, but your Candid-affiliated orthodontist decides you’re not a suitable candidate, you’ll get a full refund. If you’ve worn the aligners as prescribed and don’t feel they’re working, Candid will help you create a new plan free of charge. If you think your aligners are defective, reach out to Candid customer service to request a refund.

Maelove

source Maelove

You can try Maelove’s affordable skin-care products for a while to decide if it works for you before you commit to the product. Reply to your order confirmation email within 100 days of your order arrival and note that you’d like to make a return, including the specific products you’d like to send back. After you make the return request, you then have 21 days to return the items.

Mavericks

source Mavericks

Mavericks makes simple skin-care regimens for men and has an equally simple return process. If you don’t love your products, return them within 30 days for a full refund, no questions asked.

Samsung

source Samsung

Samsung will accept return requests within the first 15 days of delivery. They’ll also cover the cost of shipping for your return. If you picked up or purchased a product in a Samsung store, you won’t be able to return it online.

Rothy’s

source Rothy’s/Instagram

Rothy’s will take any unworn, unwashed shoes back and give you a full refund, so long as they’re returned within 30 days of receipt. They’ll also cover the cost of return shipping for you. If you live in or are visiting San Francisco, you can visit the Rothy’s store and return in person. If you live outside of San Francisco, Rothy’s accepts in-person returns at designated Return Bars across the country.

The Home Depot

source Home Depot

Most new, unopened products can be returned to The Home Depot within 90 days of purchase. If you have a Home Depot Credit Card, you’ll get 365 days from the date of purchase to make a return.