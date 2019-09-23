UBS: These 6 factors could spell disaster for retailers this holiday season

The holiday shopping season is right around the corner. It’s often regarded as the most important time of the year for retailers.

Retailers are set to face some new challenges this year. The possibility of waning consumer demand and elevated tariffs threatens to impact sales.

Beyond that, UBS sees a host of other reasons why retailers might struggle during the upcoming holiday season.

UBS identifies six reasons why retailers might be in trouble this holiday season.

Visit the Markets Insider homepage for more stories.

The holiday season is generally seen as the most critical time of the year for retailers. Which makes it unfortunate that UBS thinks industry might have a tougher time driving sales this year than in the past.

Retailers have been sounding the alarm on the Trump administration’s most recent round of tariffs, warning the move could lead to higher prices for US consumers. There are also concerns of slowing economic growth in the US and across the world, which could cause a pullback in consumer spending.

“We think deteriorating fundamentals likely amplify the market’s concerns around a potential recession, tariffs, and e-commerce disruption,” UBS said in a note to clients on Monday.

Here are six reasons why UBS believes retailers could struggle during the upcoming holiday season:

1. Weakening consumer demand

source Reuters

As a flurry of other economic data has come to light in recent weeks suggesting the US economy could be slowing down, the consumer has been a relative bright spot.

But new data from UBS suggests that might not last. The firm forecasts indicate US consumer apparel and accessories spending intentions have weakened over the last several months. UBS now predicts the industry will shrink by 1% over the next three months.

2. Inventory growth has outpaced sales growth for the last 4 quarters

source Reuters

According to UBS estimates, inventory growth has surpassed sales growth over the last four quarters. That suggests retailers are adding more inventory than they’ve been able to sell.

The firm expects retailers will push more promotions than usual in the fourth quarter to get rid of the extra inventory. Promotions put downward pressure on gross margins because retailers cut into the markup on their products.

3. Online sales growth biting into margins

source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

E-commerce has continued to become a larger portion of the sales mix for retailers. According to UBS, online sales growth has surged to 25% in 2019 a six-year high.

The ongoing growth of ecommerce could also hurt margins for brick-and-mortar retailers, UBS said. As customers migrate to shopping online, brick-and-mortar sales are expected to fall. That means retailers are stuck paying the same fixed costs to operate physical stores while sales drop-off.

4. Tariffs

source Reuters

The US retail industry has been struggling to navigate the US-China trade war over the last year, and UBS expects tariffs to start having an impact on retailers.

Retailers warned that the most recent round of tariffs on Chinese imports would lead to price hikes. The US and China held deputy-level trade talks last week and the Trump administration moved to exempt hundreds of products from the upcoming round of duties.

5. A warmer-than-expected October

Weather plays a pivotal role in how retailers choose which categories of clothing to sell during a particular season.

UBS expects the country will see above-average temperatures over the next three months, which could negatively impact apparel and footwear sales.

“Softlines companies plan to sell colder weather categories (e.g. sweaters and coats) during this time of year,” the firm said. “When the weather is cold, it gets consumers in the mood to buy these items at full price. When the weather is warm, the opposite effect occurs.”

6. Shortened timeframe between Thanksgiving and Christmas

The period between Thanksgiving and Christmas is typically one of the busiest times of the year for retailers. It’s also a critical time for driving sales before the end of the fiscal year while consumers are primed to spend.

Thanksgiving falls on November 28 this year, compared to November 22 last year. That gives retailers six fewer shopping days for the upcoming holiday season.

“This could put pressure on retailers to sell more goods before Black Friday,” UBS said in a note to clients on Monday.