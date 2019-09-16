caption The cabin is decorated with Christmas items all year. source Jim And Karen / Airbnb

You can stay in a holiday-themed cabin that makes it feel like Christmas all year round.

Known as the Christmas Cabin, the rental space is located on a Christmas-tree farm in Ozark, Arkansas, and costs $89 per night on Airbnb at the time of writing.

The rental has two bathrooms, two bedrooms, a loft with three single beds, and sleeps up to eight guests comfortably at a time, according to the listing.

caption The outside of The Christmas Tree Cabin. source Jim And Karen / Airbnb

The cabin has two bathrooms, two bedrooms, a loft with three single beds, and sleeps up to eight guests comfortably at a time, according to the listing.

“The Cabin is rustic,” reads the description, “meaning rusty metal, barnwood, and a vaulted ceiling with lots of wintery things hanging on the walls (sleds, ice skates etc.) and possibly some dust.”

caption The interior of the cabin. source Jim And Karen / Airbnb

The cabin has other attractive amenities, including a master bedroom with its own bathroom complete with a Jacuzzi tub, and an “awesome wrap around porch” that circles the entire house.

caption The cabin is decorated with Christmas items all year. source Jim And Karen / Airbnb

The rental also boasts an indoor fireplace as well as a washer and dryer, and, as with most rentals, there’s Wi-Fi included.

caption The Christmas Cabin has a rustic feel. source Jim And Karen / Airbnb

And though most people staying there would probably drive, if you happen to fly in on a private plane, the property has a grass runway for your arrival.

caption The cabin is located on a Christmas-tree farm. source Jim And Karen / Airbnb

So far, Airbnb users have raved about staying in the cabin, with an average five-star rating for everything from accuracy and location to cleanliness and value.

“We used this as a base for hiking in the area,” Shane, an Airbnb user, wrote in a review. “It worked out great. Cabin had all the amenities we needed to cook meals and enjoy evenings at the cabin and on the great porch.”

“This cozy little cottage is truly a great place to stay,” Airbnb user Heather wrote in a review. “I love all the little touches of Christmas and my kids can’t stop talking about how much they loved our vacation. From outdoors to indoors, it has everything you need!”

Airbnb and the owners of the Christmas Cabin did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

