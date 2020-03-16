11 major ways the entertainment industry has been affected by coronavirus

The impacts of the coronavirus have been felt globally, and the entertainment industry is no exception.

“No Time to Die,” “A Quiet Place Part II,” and the ninth “Fast and Furious” movie have faced release delays.

Live studio audiences for many TV shows are being suspended, and shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Riverdale” have halted production.

Music festivals such as Coachella have been postponed, while appearances by artists like Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus have been affected.

As concerns over the coronavirus increase, numerous areas of the entertainment industry are being affected.

Major spring movie releases like “No Time to Die” and “A Quiet Place Part II” have been delayed, while TV shows with live studio audiences are now filming in empty studios or, in the case of shows like “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” temporarily suspending production altogether.

Elsewhere, TV shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Riverdale” and movies like the seventh “Mission Impossible” installment have halted production.

Popular music festival Coachella is one of several festivals and conferences to be postponed, while appearances by artists like Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus have also been affected.

Note: This post was originally published on March 16 and will be updated as the entertainment industry continues to be impacted by the coronavirus.

Major spring movies like “A Quiet Place Part II” and “No Time to Die” are being delayed.

caption The James Bond movie “No Time to Die” will now hit theaters on November 25 instead of April 10. source Universal Pictures

The 25th James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” was pushed back from April 10 to November 25 in the US, “after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace,” as MGM, Universal, and Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced on March 3.

“A Quiet Place Part II” director John Krasinski also confirmed via social media that his upcoming film horror would be indefinitely delayed worldwide.

The ninth “Fast and Furious” movie was postponed from May 22, 2020 to April 2, 2021. Universal had planned to release “Fast and Furious 10” on that date.

Other delayed film releases include “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” “The New Mutants,” and “Antlers.”

Major new movie releases are being postponed or canceled in China.

caption “Sonic the Hedgehog” hit US theaters on February 14, but the movie’s release has been indefinitely postponed in China. source Paramount Pictures

Nearly all of China’s 70,000 movie theaters are currently closed in response to coronavirus concerns, meaning that many 2020 movies that have already been released domestically have been delayed there.

Paramount Pictures announced that the release of “Sonic the Hedgehog” would be delayed in China, with a new release date to be determined.

The previously planned Chinese theatrical releases of Universal’s “Dolittle” and Millennium Films’ “Hellboy,” as well as 2020 Oscar winners “Jojo Rabbit,” “1917,” and “Little Women,” have also been indefinitely postponed.

All New York City and Los Angeles movie theaters have been temporarily closed.

caption New York City and Los Angeles movie theaters were temporarily closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. source Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

New York City mayor Bill De Blasio released a press statement via Twitter thread as well as to reporters announcing that he would sign an executive order closing movie theaters, theater houses, nightclubs, and concert venues in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus.

He also announced that restaurants, bars, and cafes would be limited to food takeout and delivery, and that the order would go into effect indefinitely on Tuesday, March 17.

“The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together. We have to break that cycle,” De Blasio wrote.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti issued a similar order via a live speech. Movie theaters in the city closed at midnight on Sunday, March 15, with plans to reopen on Tuesday, March 31.

New movies are being released early online.

caption “Frozen 2” was originally scheduled to debut on Disney Plus in June. source Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube

As many 2020 movie releases were delayed, Disney decided to digitally release films like “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” early.

“Frozen 2” premiered on Disney Plus on Sunday in the US, although its original streaming date was June 26.

Disney also made “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” available for digital purchase on Friday, March 13, just days before its planned digital release date on Tuesday, March 17. The movie is now available in most digital stores, including Apple TV and iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Fandango Now, and Vudu.

A range of TV shows, such as “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “Jeopardy,” are now taping without live studio audiences.

caption “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will now tape episodes without a live studio audience. source TheEllenShow/YouTube

Several New York City and Los Angeles-based late night talk shows will now film without live studio audiences as a safety precaution.

TBS’ “Full Frontal,” Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” HBO’s “Last Week Tonight,” and Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” will tape episodes in New York City without audiences starting on Monday, March 16.

In Los Angeles, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will film in empty studios as well.

Morning and daytime shows such as “Good Morning America,” “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” and “The View” are following suit. Joy Behar also said she’ll be stepping away from her co-host duties on “The View” and stay home because she’s “in a higher risk group” for the coronavirus.

Game shows like “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune” have already suspended live audiences.

Now more and more similar shows are choosing to suspend filming, including “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

caption “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” temporarily suspended production. source CBS/screenshot

CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” have all temporarily halted production.

“Saturday Night Live” is also on hiatus until March 28.

Many other TV shows are halting or making adjustments to production amidst coronavirus concerns.

caption “Riverdale” suspended production after one of the show’s crew members came into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. source Katie Yu/The CW

On March 13, Netflix halted production on all of their scripted TV shows and films in the US and Canada for at least two weeks.

NBCUniversal also suspended production on approximately 35 series, including “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “Law and Order: SVU.”

The CW’s “Riverdale” halted production after a crew member came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, while “Grey’s Anatomy” and Apple TV’s “The Morning Show” shut down production for two weeks as a precaution.

ABC put production of the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” (which stars Clare Crawley) on hold. “The Bachelorette” producers recently canceled a scheduled trip to Italy because of the country’s national lockdown, according to Variety.

Production on other reality shows, such CBS’ “The Amazing Race” and “Survivor,” has also been postponed.

On March 10, Disney halted production on the upcoming Marvel series, “The Falcon And The Winter Soldier,” during a short shoot in Prague.

Production on several new movies has also been postponed.

caption Disney halted production on their live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” which stars Halle Bailey. source Disney, composite by Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

Disney halted film production on all its live-action projects, including their live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

Warner Bros. suspended production in Australia on director Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic after star Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for the coronavirus.

In late February, production on the seventh “Mission Impossible” movie was halted in Italy.

Musicians like Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus canceled or postponed concerts and tours.

On March 12, events promoter Live Nation instructed all of its touring arena shows to return home. Affected tours include Billie Eilish (who also postponed her upcoming tour dates), Cher, Post Malone, and more.

Other artists canceled individual tour and concert dates, particularly in areas with high numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases.

For instance, Madonna canceled the last two dates of her Madame X tour (which were scheduled to take place in Paris on March 10 and 11), Miley Cyrus backed out as the headliner of the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert in Melbourne (which was scheduled for March 13 and is now canceled), and the Jonas Brothers canceled their Las Vegas residency in April.

Artists like Khalid, Green Day, and Avril Lavigne indefinitely postponed their Asia tours.

Music festivals, including Coachella and Stagecoach, have been postponed.

caption Coachella will now take place on two consecutive weekends in October. source Getty

Coachella was originally scheduled to take place in Indio, California over two weekends in April, with Rage Against the Machine set to headline alongside Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

The festival will now take place from October 9-11 and October 16-18, while its sister festival Stagecoach will be held from October 23-25.

Other music festivals, like Miami’s Ultra Festival and France’s Tomorrowland Winter, were also postponed.

Conferences and film festivals have been canceled or postponed.

caption Austin’s annual South by Southwest festival was canceled for the first time in its 34-year history. source Darrell Craig Harris / Getty

SXSW, Austin’s annual culture and tech festival, was the first major arts and music festival to be canceled on March 6.

New York City’s Tribeca Film Festival, which was to take place from April 15-26, has been indefinitely postponed.

Conferences that were postponed or canceled include television festival PaleyFest LA, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” convention DragCon LA, and movie exhibition CinemaCon.