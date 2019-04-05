11 of the most alarming examples of Hollywood’s gender pay gap

caption Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, and Jennifer Lawrence starred in the Oscar-winning 2013 comedy “American Hustle.” source Jeff Vespa/WireImage

The gender pay gap is just as present in Hollywood as it is in less glamorous careers.

Here are 11 specific examples that highlight the disparity.

While many actors certainly lead glamorous lives, TV and movie sets face many of the same challenges as other workplaces, including bias and inequality.

Hollywood’s problem with pay disparity, for example, has received more and more attention over the last few years. The gender pay gap is a systemic, worldwide injustice, and Hollywood is no exception.

According to Forbes, the top 10 highest-paid actresses in 2018 earned less than 30 cents for ever dollar earned by their male counterparts. These actresses brought in a combined salary of $186 million, while the 10 highest-paid men earned $748.5 million.

2018’s highest-paid actress, Scarlett Johansson, made $198.5 million less than the highest-paid actor, George Clooney.

caption Scarlett Johansson reportedly makes the same as her “Avengers” co-stars Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, but far less than Robert Downey Jr. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

According to Forbes, Scarlett Johansson was the highest-earning actress of 2018, having brought in $40.5 million, largely thanks to her role in the MCU.

George Clooney, on the other hand, topped Forbes’ list of highest-earning actors with a $239 million year.

Johansson, whose income was topped only by six male actors, was the only actress who earned as much as the men in the top 10.

Michelle Williams was paid eight times less than Mark Wahlberg for “All the Money in the World” — and 1,500 times less for reshoots.

caption Michelle Williams plays Gail, the mother of a kidnapped child. Mark Wahlberg plays her father’s advisor. source Sony

Mark Wahlberg’s salary for “All the Money in the World” was reportedly $5 million. Michelle Williams’ was $625,000, though the co-stars essentially had equal screen time.

A media firestorm also ignited when it was revealed that Wahlberg demanded $1.5 million for reshoots in the wake of the Kevin Spacey scandal, while Williams was reportedly paid less than $1,000.

After backlash, Wahlberg donated his earnings from the reshoots to the Time’s Up campaign.

Diane Keaton didn’t receive back-end pay for “Something’s Gotta Give,” while Jack Nicholson did.

caption Diane Keaton has been nominated for four Oscars and won one. source Columbia Pictures

In her 2011 memoir “Then Again,” Diane Keaton revealed that she didn’t get any back-end pay for “Something’s Gotta Give,” meaning she wasn’t paid any percentage of the movie’s profits after receiving her initial salary.

Her co-star, Jack Nicholson, did – and he had a smaller role in the 2003 comedy.

Amy Adams and Jennifer Lawrence received 2% less than their male “American Hustle” costars.

caption Amy Adams, Christian Bale, Jennifer Lawrence, and Bradley Cooper all received Oscar nominations for “American Hustle.” source Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

The Sony Pictures email hack in 2014 revealed the back-end pay grade for the stars of “American Hustle.” And despite sharing the same amount of screen time, Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Adams were paid 7% of the movie’s profits, while Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, and Jeremy Renner each received 9%.

Adams later said she knew about the disparity, but didn’t want to complain.

Lawrence, on the other hand, didn’t know – and given that she had already rocketed to fame as a star of both “The Hunger Games” and “X-Men,” her lack of compensation is even more shocking.

“When the Sony hack happened and I found out how much less I was being paid than the lucky people with dicks, I didn’t get mad at Sony. I got mad at myself,” Lawrence later wrote in an open letter. “I failed as a negotiator because I gave up early. I didn’t want to keep fighting over millions of dollars that, frankly, due to two franchises, I don’t need.”

Jessica Chastain was paid about $1.75 million for “The Martian,” while Matt Damon reportedly earned as much as $25 million.

caption Matt Damon as Mark Watney and Jessica Chastain as Melissa Lewis in “The Martian.” source Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox

Jessica Chastain told Huffpost that she made less than a quarter of her widely reported salary for “The Martian.”

“And so people are already saying, ‘Well, she’s making a lot less than her male co-stars because she’s making this.’ I made less than a quarter of that in reality, so there is a huge wage gap in the industry,” she said.

According to The Playlist, that puts her actual salary at approximately $1.75 million.

Chastain’s c-ostar Matt Damon reportedly made anywhere from $15 to $25 million – a pay discrepancy that doesn’t match their screen time discrepancy.

Gillian Anderson was offered “half” of what her co-star, David Duchovny, was offered to return to “The X-Files.”

caption Gillian Anderson as Dana Scully and David Duchovny as Fox Mulder on “The X-Files.” source FOX via Getty Images

Anderson told the Hollywood Reporter that “as usual,” she was offered half of Duchovny’s salary for the “X-Files” revival.

According to industry sources, Anderson eventually was paid the same amount as Duchovny for the six-episode run – but considering she fought for equal pay during the show’s initial run, Anderson was hardly pleased she had to renegotiate at all.

“People have said to me, ‘I can’t believe that happened, how did you feel about it, that is insane,'” she told Vanity Fair, referring to the initial equal pay dispute. “And my response always was, ‘That was then, this is now.’ And then it happened again! I don’t even know what to say about it.”

Charlize Theron was offered far less than Chris Hemsworth to return for the “Snow White and the Huntsman” sequel.

caption Kristen Stewart didn’t return for “The Huntsman: Winter’s War.” source Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Charlize Theron, who stars as the evil Queen Ravenna in “Snow White and The Huntsman,” was offered significantly less than Chris Hemsworth (the Huntsman) to return for the film’s sequel.

She managed renegotiate her salary to match Hemsworth’s.

“I have to give them credit because once I asked, they said yes,” she told Elle. “They did not fight it. And maybe that’s the message: That we just need to put our foot down. This is a good time for us to bring this to a place of fairness, and girls need to know that being a feminist is a good thing. It doesn’t mean that you hate men. It means equal rights. If you’re doing the same job, you should be compensated and treated in the same way.”

Amanda Seyfried has received just 10% of what her male co-star was paid.

caption Channing Tatum as John Tyree and Amanda Seyfried as Savannah Curtis in “Dear John.” source Screen Gems

In a 2015 interview with The Sunday Times, Amanda Seyfried revealed that she had been paid just 10% of the salary of her male co-star for a big-budget movie. She clarified that she and her co-star were “even in status.”

Seyfried typically stars in rom-coms, which means she nearly always has equal screen time as her male counterparts – and sometimes more.

Fans believe she was referring to either 2010’s “Dear John,” with Channing Tatum, or 2011’s “In Time,” with Justin Timberlake.

Claire Foy was paid less than Matt Smith for their roles on “The Crown,” as Queen Elizabeth II and the queen’s husband, respectively.

caption The actors were replaced after the second season, to reflect the aging of the characters. source Netflix

Producers of Netflix’s hit show “The Crown” infamously confirmed that Claire Foy, who played the titular queen, was paid less than Matt Smith, who played Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip on the show’s first two seasons.

The producers later apologized to both actors, and Smith spoke out in support of equal pay.

“I’m not surprised that people saw [the report] and went, ‘Oh, that’s a bit odd,'” Foy told Entertainment Weekly. “But I know that Matt feels the same that I do, that it’s odd to find yourself at the center [of a story] that you didn’t particularly ask for.”

Ashton Kutcher was paid three times more than Natalie Portman for “No Strings Attached.”

caption Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman play Emma and Adam, two friends who begin to casually hook up. source Paramount Pictures

In a 2017 interview with Marie Claire, Natalie Portman revealed that she was paid just a fraction of Ashton Kutcher’s salary for their rom-com “No Strings Attached,” in which they both play lead roles and share a majority of scenes.

“I knew and I went along with it because there’s this thing with ‘quotes’ in Hollywood,” she explained. “His [quote] was three times higher than mine so they said he should get three times more. I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.”

“Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar,” she continued. “In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar.”

Ellen Pompeo, the titular role on “Grey’s Anatomy,” was paid less than Patrick Dempsey, who played her love interest.

caption Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd (aka “McDreamy”) and Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey on “Grey’s Anatomy.” source ABC

Though Ellen Pompeo is now one of the highest-earning actors on TV, thanks to a renewed “Grey’s Anatomy” contract in late 2017, she was once paid less than her co-star Patrick Dempsey – on a show named after her character.

“At one point, I asked for $5,000 more than him just on principle, because the show is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and I’m Meredith Grey. They wouldn’t give it to me,” Pompeo told The Hollywood Reporter.

“And I could have walked away, so why didn’t I? It’s my show; I’m the No. 1,” she continued. “I’m sure I felt what a lot of these other actresses feel: Why should I walk away from a great part because of a guy? You feel conflicted but then you figure, ‘I’m not going to let a guy drive me out of my own house.'”