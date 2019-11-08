caption Despite being a heartthrob since the early 1990s, Leonardo DiCaprio has never been married. source Frazer Harrison / Getty

Major Hollywood celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Pine, and Owen Wilson have had a number of high-profile romances but have never made it down the aisle.

“Twilight” heartthrob Robert Pattinson was once engaged, but the pair split before the wedding.

Zac Efron has only had one confirmed relationship over the year – his romance with former “High School Musical” costar Vanessa Hudgens.

Hollywood’s leading men have stolen the hearts of many TV and movie fans over the years.

However, when it comes to real-life romance some stars have yet to find their “happily ever after.”

While many of these male celebrities are enjoying their bachelor lifestyles, some have gotten candid about their fears of never finding “the one” – and others say they feel no need to tie the knot with their long-time loves.

Here are 17 Hollywood heartthrobs who have never been married.

John Cusack has never been married, and little is known about the “Say Anything” heartthrob’s love life.

John Cusack, who memorably played the lovable and lovesick Lloyd in the 1989 coming-of-age drama “Say Anything,” has never been married. Though the actor has a number of high-profile exes such as Jennifer Love Hewitt and Uma Thurman, 53-year-old Cusack has kept tight-lipped about his relationships since 2011.

In an interview with Elle Magazine in 2009, the publication asked Cusack to describe in five words or fewer why he has never married. The actor responded, “I can do it in seven: ‘Society doesn’t tell me what to do.'”

“Friends” star Matthew Perry has never been married, but he once dated Julia Roberts.

The actor gained worldwide fame after starring as Chandler Bing on “Friends,” but he has apparently not yet found his real-life Monica. Perry briefly dated both Julia Roberts and Yasmine Bleeth in the late 1990s and had a six-year-long relationship with Lizzy Caplan from 2006 to 2012. The 50-year-old actor also dated fashion student Rachel Dunn, but he is now reportedly single.

Jon Hamm had a serious girlfriend for almost 20 years but has never actually tied the knot.

He’s known as the dreamy star of “Mad Men,” but Jon Hamm has never been married before. The actor split with his longtime girlfriend, actress, writer, and director Jennifer Westfeldt, in 2015 after being together for 18 years. However, while some handsome Hollywood bachelors embrace the single life, Hamm seemed a little bit more forlorn about it.

In an interview with InStyle, the 48-year-old actor opened up about his breakup from Westfeldt, 49, saying, “It’s hard to be single after being together for a long time. It’s really hard. It sucks.”

However, things might be looking up for the “Baby Driver” star, as he’s now reportedly dating “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus, who also previously dated Ben Affleck.

Owen Wilson has fathered three children with three different women but has never been married.

“Wedding Crashers” actor Owen Wilson, 50, reportedly had a child with his personal trainer while she was still married, albeit separated from her husband at the time. Wilson also shares a child, 7-year-old Robert Ford, with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell, and 1-year-old Lyla with ex Varunie Vongsvirates.

Leonardo DiCaprio is Hollywood’s most notable bachelor and has yet to settle down.

Leonardo DiCaprio stole our hearts when he played floppy-haired Jack Dawson in “Titanic,” but the bachelor has perhaps never found his own one true love.

The actor has been known to date many models – he even dated world-famous supermodel Gisele Bündchen before she tied the knot with Tom Brady. DiCaprio has received some criticism for dating women much younger than him – the 44-year-old is currently seeing 22-year-old Camila Morrone. However, sources say the couple is more serious than some of his past relationships.

Matt Dillon has dated high-profile celebrities like Cameron Diaz, Heather Graham, and Brooke Shields.

Actor Matt Dillon, 55, has had a number of high-profile relationships over the years. Now dating girlfriend of four years Roberta Mastromichele, there were suggestions of a possible engagement in 2017. However, no plans for marriage have been officially confirmed.

Zac Efron is currently single and enjoying his bachelor lifestyle.

Zac Efron’s only high-profile relationship throughout his years in the public eye was with Vanessa Hudgens. The couple split in 2010 – yes, nine years ago! – and though the actor has been linked to multiple celebrities since, nothing has been confirmed. However, since the actor is only 32, he may not be ready to settle down just yet.

Michael B. Jordan likes to keep his dating life very private.

The “Black Panther” actor has never settled down or even had many high-profile relationships. While he has been linked to his co-star Lupita Nyong’o, the reports have been dismissed as rumors. The bachelor doesn’t want to be single forever, however.

In an interview with Essence, he said: “One of my biggest fears is ending up being alone. Not having what my mom and dad have because the times are so different and my circumstances … I don’t want to work less, you know? So the more I work, the more, you know, seen or known you are … the more you’re sought after [and you have less genuine options].”

Chris Evans had a long-term relationship with Jessica Biel in the 2000s and recently dated Jenny Slate. The “Avengers” star is now reportedly single.

Despite having multiple serious relationships, the 38-year-old Marvel star has never tied the knot. Evans was most notably in an on-again-off-again relationship with actress Jenny Slate, but the couple called it quits for the second time in March 2018. The actor has not dated anyone in the public eye since then.

Robert Pattinson was engaged once but didn’t make it down the aisle.

Pattinson has had high-profile relationships over the years. While his relationship with “Twilight” costar Kristen Stewart made headlines over and over again, the actor was also engaged to musician FKA Twigs before they split in 2017.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Pattinson opened up about his discontent over having his personal relationships in the public eye. “If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo.”

Chris Pine is not married and has never been engaged.

The 39-year-old actor has been linked to Olivia Munn and Dominique Piek. When he and Piek split in 2013, the actor reportedly spoke to Out Magazine, saying “It’s really hard in our business to maintain something. For me, right now, it’d be really hard.”

Pine is now reported to be dating 35-year-old British actress Annabelle Wallis.

Jake Gyllenhaal has dated a slew of beautiful and famous women over the years but has never tied the knot.

Gyllenhaal has had a number of high-profile relationships, including with Kirsten Dunst, Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, and the queen of the breakup anthem, Taylor Swift. The bachelor generally likes to keep quiet about his personal life, despite having a song written about him, and doesn’t divulge much information to the press. However, in a 2015 interview with Howard Stern, he did get candid about why he hasn’t married any of his past girlfriends.

“I think I probably just got scared,” he said. “There are a lot of beautiful women, there are opportunities, but I think at the same time, if you find the right person, I believe in monogamy. I believe in when you meet somebody who is right it will be right and you will stay there.”

Jamie Foxx recently split from Katie Holmes after six years.

Leading man Jamie Foxx has never been married before, but the star did share a six-year-long relationship with Katie Holmes. People wondered if they were possibly married or engaged when Holmes was spotted wearing a diamond ring in 2016, while Foxx was seen wearing a gold band. But Foxx’s rep told People at the time that the movie stars were not engaged or married, setting the speculations to rest.

Ryan Gosling shares two children with Eva Mendes, but he has never been married.

Ryan Gosling won our hearts when he appeared alongside Rachel McAdams in “The Notebook.” While the star has been dating Eva Mendes for years, and the couple shares two children together, they have never tied the knot. They are extremely private and share few details about their relationship. While some outlets have reported the two are secretly married, nothing has been confirmed.

Keanu Reeves recently confirmed his relationship status but has never tied the knot.

Keanu Reeves made headlines when he seemingly confirmed his relationship with artist Alexandra Grant. The 55-year-old actor is extremely private when it comes to his relationships, and he has never been married. While some sources say that he and Winona Ryder accidentally tied the knot while filming “Dracula,” the two have both laughed it off and never confirmed that the marriage was legitimate.

John Corbett’s dreamy character in “Sex and the City” was dead-set on marriage, but the star himself has never married.

John Corbett’s “Sex and the City” character Aidan Shaw was set on marrying Carrie Bradshaw, though it didn’t work out in the end. However, the 58-year-old actor is not actually married in real life. Corbett has been in a serious relationship with Bo Derek for roughly 18 years, with no plans to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

In an interview with Fox News, Derek said, “I don’t know if we’ll ever get married. … Marriage, I don’t know. It feels funny. It’s not necessary for us. We’re not proving our love, we’re not starting a new generation together of families coming together.”