The Hollywood Roosevelt is a historic icon in the heart of Hollywood. Stars like M arilyn Monroe and Brad Pitt have stayed at the hotel, and in fact, Marilyn Monroe used to live there.

Now it’s a draw for travelers looking to feel that same sense of Hollywood glam, with prime access to the hotel’s legendary pool parties, and sleep in a room as trendy as the city itself.

Nightly rates start at $230 for a standard Superior Room, while premium suites typically start at $433 per night. I stayed in a One-Bedroom Suite with my daughter and think it’s a wonderful hotel for those that appreciate historic properties or want to be in the midst of Hollywood action. Though, the latter isn’t always family-friendly.

The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel is an icon, beloved by movie stars, musicians, and travelers from around the world that stay here for its beautifully-restored Spanish Colonial architecture, fascinating history, fun-filled atmosphere, and lively location.

Indeed the property comes with a rich past. The first Academy Awards ceremony was held here on May 16, 1929, and Marilyn Monroe lived at the hotel for two years in her early career. Prince performed at the hotel for a string of nights, and past guests include Charlie Chaplin, Clark Gable, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, among many others.

Yet even after 90 years of hosting generations of guests, the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt remains relevant, and I was immediately drawn to it for a weekend trip to Los Angeles with my daughter for its rich character, fair price point, boutique touches, and interesting amenities.

The independently owned and managed hotel houses 300 guest rooms, including 63 suites sprinkled throughout the 12-story building. Room offerings range from their entry-level 250 to 300-square-foot Superior Room, to a breathtaking 3,200-square-foot Gable & Lombard Penthouse. Rates for a Superior range from $230 to $399 per night, depending on the time of year you visit.

When we checked in, my reservation for a Superior room was upgraded to a One-Bedroom Suite, which typically costs between $433 and $569 per night. After seeing both rooms, while the Superior Rooms are lovely, the One-Bedroom Suite is a worthy splurge that made me feel like Hollywood royalty.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by The Hollywood Roosevelt.

caption The Hollywood Roosevelt is a star-studded hotel located in the midst of buzzy Hollywood Boulevard. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

The Hollywood Roosevelt is located on the always bustling Hollywood Boulevard, which is brimming with souvenir shops and throngs of tourists that populate the thoroughfare. It’s crowded and sometimes chaotic.

Fortunately, as soon as I entered the hotel, I completely forgot about the frenzy of activity outside.

caption Don’t forget to look up: the lobby area features beautifully-preserved original beamed ceilings. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

The main lobby area is vibrant but serene and preserves the building’s historic Spanish Colonial style with beautifully-stenciled beamed ceilings.

As I walked through the lobby, I could easily envision the likes of Marilyn Monroe and Clark Gable gracing this same timeless space, or a young Shirley Temple dancing down a flight of their tiled steps.

Movie stars aside however, I was truly impressed by the beauty and subtle glamour of the hotel.

The check-in desk was far from the action of Hollywood Boulevard, located in the back of the hotel by a drive-through valet area.

I was impressed by the friendliness of the staff, and I felt warmly welcomed like I was a returning regular. We arrived before the standard check-in time but were able to get into our room right away, which I greatly appreciated.

caption The design-forward approach was led by Yabu Pushelberg, a renowned firm that put together a hip yet sophisticated mix of textures, bright hues, and quirky touches through eclectic art. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

After I saw the hotel’s public spaces of the hotel, I had high hopes for our room. Thankfully, I was not disappointed.

My One-Bedroom Suite, which would usually be $433 to $569 a night, was very large and bigger than an average urban apartment. It was not only spacious but refined and comfortable, with classic yet chic accents.

A separate living area that was ideal for hanging out and entertaining. I wished I had invited a few of my local friends to visit and hang out on the classic tufted leather sofa, stately chairs with patterned upholstery, and plush velvet poufs.

A large dining table could comfortably seat four, and a bureau held snacks like Siracha Hot Chilli sauce popcorn and Zapp’s Voodoo Heat Potato Chips. The minibar was stocked with bottles of pre-mixed cocktails by BTL SVC like Old Fashioned and a Negroni.

But there was no coffee maker, which would have been a nice addition. I ended up going to a nearby coffee shop for my morning fix.

caption My bedroom was simpler than the rest of the room, but comfortable. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

The bedroom was intimate with a sleek canopy bed but was very small. There wasn’t much room on either side of the bed and had that been the only room, it would have been cumbersome for more than one person.

The mattress was very comfortable with soft pillows and a fluffy comforter. Overall I slept very well and the room was quiet, which I was surprised by since it was a busy weekend in a crowded location.

All rooms include a smart TV with over 70 channels including HBO. Our suite had two TVs, one in the living room and one in the bedroom. Wi-Fi was not included, but available for an extra fee. This seemed surprising given how common it is offered complimentary at competitor properties.

caption Toiletries by Maison Margiela Replica were unisex with a pleasing, neutral scent. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

The white and grey bathroom was clean was striking, with a retro linoleum graphic floor. The shower and tub combo was standard, with designer toiletries by Maison Margiela Replica.

Although the hotel public spaces were lovely, I really could have spent all day in my suite as it was not only large but so well-appointed and sophisticated.

I was able to compare it to a Superior Room, which was nicely appointed but significantly smaller and lacked the panache and grandeur of the suite, which felt like a destination. If you’re in a large group, want to channel that feeling of celebrity, or plan to spend a significant portion of your trip hanging out on-site, it’s more than worth the splurge. But if you’re just looking for a place to sleep in between sightseeing, the Superior room will absolutely suffice.

caption Pool parties at The Roosevelt are legendary, though not necessarily relaxing. To really soak up the energy, rent a cabana. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

The Tropicana pool at the Hollywood Roosevelt isn’t just a place to swim, it’s a place to see and be seen. In addition to attracting Hollywood’s beautiful people (and those who want to be around them), it’s also an artistic masterpiece with a restored mural by artist David Hockney.

The outdoor area is lined with sunbeds and cabanas and draws ample crowds on weekends when popular pool parties are hosted by resident DJs. There are drink specials, but they’re pricey. A Don Julio Margarita set me back $14.

I witnessed the pool parties, both during the day and at night, but only briefly as I had my tween daughter in tow. They’re lively, yes, but not necessarily relaxing, and are distinctly for the over 21 set with rowdy, booze-fueled antics.

While children are welcome at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and it’s considered family-friendly, the hotel is really best suited to adults. If you do bring the kids, mornings and midweek stays are usually tamer.

Meals are available at the ’60s style poolside lounge at the Tropicana Pool and Café, as well as at 25 Degrees, a causal retro-style diner that’s open 24/7 and serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They’ll soon be joined by The Barish, a new Italian steakhouse set to open in 2020.

Additionally, there are a few bars on-site, including Teddy’s Bar, an intimate bar tucked by the lobby, and The Spare Room, a beautifully-appointed Prohibition era-style cocktail lounge with a vintage two-lane bowling alley, and collection of custom-made wooden board games.

Make sure to check the programming calendar, too. A variety of events are hosted for guests, including pop-up shopping experiences by the pool, and magic shows in a hidden theater located behind a mysterious bookcase off of the main lobby.

Hollywood Boulevard is a busy tourist hub filled with restaurants, shops, and street entertainers.

Right outside is the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame that goes on for 18 blocks. Across the street is the TCL Chinese Theatre, where you can check out hand and footprints of film legends.

A short walk away, the Dolby Theater is where the Academy Awards take place, as well as the Hollywood Wax Museum, Disney’s El Capitan Theatre, and Hollywood & Highland, a popular shopping mall.

The Hollywood Roosevelt has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 2,800 reviews on Trip Advisor. On Booking.com, the hotel gets an 8.4 out of 10, with over 2,000 reviews.

Many guests appreciate the hotel’s hip ambiance, iconic history, and helpful hotel staff. Guests also liked the hotel’s central location, with many interesting places within walking distance, as well as the great hotel bars, on-site food offerings, and exciting pool area.

Some guests wrote that they thought Superior Rooms were uncomfortably small and that the rooms felt dark. We didn’t experience this in our suite, and the Superior Rooms I saw seemed perfectly fine, but it may depend on which room you are assigned since they do vary.

Who stays here: Los Angeles visitors who want to savor the feeling of staying in the heart of historic Hollywood with a trendy, party atmosphere.

We like: The intricate and historic beauty of the lobby and public spaces, as well the well-designed rooms.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): People watching by the pool was very entertaining, especially if you splurge on one of their signature cocktails while doing so.

We think you should know: The aforementioned pool scene might not be family-friendly on weekends. Also, entry-level rooms might feel small and suites are always worth the splurge.

We’d do this differently next time: I would make sure to set aside time to take advantage of the hotel’s programming. With speakeasy-style magic shows and cocktail bars, the on-site offerings are so well-curated and experiential, it’s a shame to miss them.

Staying here feels like you’re a member of the Hollywood A-list, ushered past the velvet ropes with access to glam pool parties and in-the-know cocktail lounges. As such, it’s best suited to young people and couples who want to see and be seen in such a, well, scene.

Though, you don’t have to be young to appreciate the historic lobby or well-designed rooms with a prime Hollywood location. If you’ve come to admire the Walk of Fame, TLC’s Chinese Theaters, and other famous Hollywood sites, you’ll appreciate staying here as it’s only steps away. Suites are indulgent and make you feel like a movie star, while Superior Rooms are simple but chic, saving more money to spend in the hotel’s swanky bars.