‘Harold and Kumar’ star Kal Penn is in Malaysia – and he’s there to talk to political activists and leaders

Kal Penn has been visiting Malaysia, and talking to some of the more vocal political figures as well. Facebook/Fahmi Reza

Kal Penn, the star of the popular “Harold and Kumar” series, is visiting Malaysia, but it appears he is not here to just see the trees:

The “House” star was in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday (June 26) to also check out fellow political activist Fahmi Reza‘s clown-face caricature of Najib Razak, in which the former prime minister is portrayed as the villain from movie “It”.

The show of support for Reza is not surprising considering that Penn, whose real name is Kalpen Suresh Modi, is also a political activist back in his home country of America.

He joined the Obama administration in 2009 as an associate director in the White House Office of Public Engagement and was also appointed to serve on the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities in 2013.

The actor is very outspoken of the Trump administration, as he resigned from the White House in August last year in protest of Trump’s remarks to the white supremacist rally that turned violent in Charlottesville.

His views fall in line with Reza’s own, who got into trouble after he uploaded a clown sketch of Najib on Facebook two years ago.

The painter was subsequently punished, as he was sentenced to a month’s jail and fined by the Sessions Court in February 2018 after being found guilty for spreading offensive online content.

In a tweet, Reza wrote: “Even a Hollywood actor knows about Najib’s clown face drawing, and travelled to Kuala Lumpur to see the posters, but in Malaysia, people in Twitter are endless with their criticisms.”

“Setakat conteng gambar badut je, tiada apa nak dibanggakan, takde pengaruh besar mana pun, tak membawa apa2 kesan, tah pape…” Pelakon kat Hollywood pun tahu pasal lukisan badut Najib, siap turun KL nak tengok lukisan poster tu. Kat Malaysia budak2 twitter tak habis2 kutuk. 😂 https://t.co/C3zcQxHxsx — Fahmi Reza (@kuasasiswa) June 26, 2018

Reza was not the only person Penn paid a visit to though. He also posted on his Twitter that he had a chat with Nurul Izzah binti Anwar, the daughter of leader of the Pakatan Harapan coalition Dato Anwar Ibrahim and first female Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato Seri Dr. Wan Azizah binti Wan Ismail.

He highlighted the conversation that he had with the current member of Parliament for Permatang Pauh as “enlightening”, and it appears that Penn had a good time talking to those that were the most vocal for change in Malaysia.