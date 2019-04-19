You’ll soon be able to buy churros that look like lightsabers and cake that looks like Sorcerer Mickey at Disney World

caption The Sorcerer’s Hat is one of many desserts that will soon be available at Hollywood Studios. source Disney

In addition to its magical rides and attractions, Walt Disney World is also known for selling top-of-the-line food throughout the year. And on special occasions, the theme park has been know to introduce a new dish or two.

Starting May 1, the Florida theme park will do just that when it begins celebrating the 30th anniversary of Hollywood Studios. In honor of the occasion, Disney has plans to introduce a new line of cuisine to the park, much of which will be entirely new creations.

Parkgoers will also be able to buy “legacy menu items,” which haven’t been sold since the park opened, according to the Disney Parks Blog. From lightsaber-shaped churros to birthday cupcakes, get a glimpse of the upcoming treats below.

Some of the most anticipated treats on the upcoming menu are Lightsaber Churros.

caption These treats taste like regular churros, but look like lightsabers. source Disney

The treats will be coated in red and blue sugar, and packaged in silver boxes.

They’ll also be sold at multiple dining areas throughout the park, including Anaheim Produce, The Market at Hollywood Studios, Pretzel Palooza, and various churro carts.

Another ‘Star Wars’ dessert on the menu is the Kylo Ren Cupcake.

caption You’ll only be able to purchase this cupcake at Hollywood Studios. source Disney

This dessert is flavored with peanut butter and chocolate, and includes a candy version of the character on top.

Parkgoers can purchase the dessert at the Dockside Diner and Rosie’s All-American Cafe.

The Sorcerer’s Hat dessert might invoke a sense of nostalgia among Disney lovers.

caption This dessert is actually a lemon cake made with buttercream and lemon curd. source Disney

Not only does this treat look like the giant sorcerer’s hat that was located in Hollywood Studios for 14 years, but it’s also filled with lots of delicious ingredients.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the Sorcerer’s Hat is made from “lemon sponge cake with vanilla Swiss buttercream, lemon curd, and white chocolate glaze.” It can be purchased at the ABC Commissary and Fantasmic! Food Carts.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse are also celebrated through two birthday cupcakes.

caption Mickey’s cupcake is black and white, while Minnie’s is fittingly pink and red. source Disney

Mickey Mouse’s Celebration Cake is described by the Disney Parks Blog as a “chocolate sponge cake with chocolate cream, vanilla marshmallow, and passion fruit crispy pearls.”

Similarly, Minnie Mouse’s Celebration Cake is said to be a “yellow cake with strawberry cream, strawberry marshmallow, and strawberry crispy pearls.” The desserts can be purchased exclusively at the Backlot Express dining area.

Some of the celebratory treats were inspired by Pixar.

caption Parkgoers can buy these macaroons at Hollywood Studios starting May 1. source Disney

The Incredibles Macarons, for example, are red, black, and yellow treats that perfectly mirror the aesthetic of the superhero film. They’re filled with mango passion ganache, and can be purchased at the Market at Pixar Place and BaseLine Tap House.

“Toy Story” is represented through the Playful Luxo Ball dessert.

caption This dessert looks exactly like the toy from “Toy Story.” source Disney

According to the Disney Parks Blog, this treat is made from “mango mousse, banana sponge cake, caramel chocolate, and rice croquant.”

It can be found at the Baseline Tap House and Trolley Car Cafe.

A number of exclusive verrines will be offered in celebration of Hollywood Studios.

caption The 30th Anniversary logo is actually made from white chocolate. source Disney

At the ABC Commissary, parkgoers will be able to buy the Raspberry Mousse Verrine, which features raspberry mousse, raspberries, and a piece of white chocolate with the park’s 30th anniversary logo.

Other verrines offered at the park include the Tres Leches Verrine at the Fairfax Fare, the Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake Verrine at Catalina Eddie’s, and the Key Lime Pie Verrine at Rosie’s All-American Café and the Backlot Express.

Legacy dishes offered for the occasion include Peanut Butter & Jelly Milkshakes.

caption These milkshakes are quite different than traditional vanilla and chocolate flavors. source Disney

On the Disney Parks Blogs, this set of dishes is said to have “withstood the test of time, and have been offered throughout the history of Disney’s Hollywood Studios,” which dates back to 1989.

Meals like the Famous Cobb Salad and Brown Derby Original Grapefruit Cake will be offered at the Hollywood Brown Derby, and dishes like Aunt Liz’s Golden Fried Chicken and Peanut Butter & Jelly Milkshakes will be served at the 50’s Prime Time Café.

To view the full menu of food that will be offered as part of the Hollywood Studios 30th Anniversary celebration, visit the Disney Parks Blog.