Hollywood’s High Flying Businessman and Celebrity Car Broker RD Whittington- Fast Cars, Yachts and Jets

NEW YORK, US – Media OutReach – 20 August 2019 – RD Whittington graduated from the prestigious Oak Ridge Military Academy and after a series of jobs, he decided to pursue his calling and start a premier luxury car dealership- Luxury Auto Collection where celebrities and UHNWI alike purchase some of the rarest and most exclusive vehicles in the world. From rare cars to expensive jets and extravagant yachts, Whittington prides himself on finding the best deals and delivering results to his clients in a timely manner. Furthermore, he is the go-to car broker for many Hollywood celebrities from: Jamie Foxx (a close friend), Marshmello, Floyd Mayweather, Taylor Swift, Chris Brown, ASAP Rocky and many more.









Other than being an astute businessman, Whittington credits his success to three principles that continue to grow his business.

Customer Service

RD prides himself on providing exceptional customer service and having attention to detail on his clients’ luxury purchases, In a New York Times article he mentions “My phone is always on, a lot of my clients operate at night and only at night. If you miss that call, you might miss $1 million.”

In addition, he goes onto mention “Money is secondary, my number one priority is making the impossible possible. Going above and beyond is the reason I continue to have reoccurring clients and referrals. Whether it be getting Taylor Swift’s team a Bugatti Veyron to crash into the Rodeo Drive set for her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video or selling Floyd Mayweather a new set of wheels to add to his fleet of luxury cars, RD has almost sold every celebrity a fresh set of wheels and if he hasn’t sold you, you’re next on his list.

Social Media

“Instagram has opened more opportunities than ever. With people across the globe having access to Instagram, people are gravitated towards the visual nature of the platform and since they’re spending several hours a day, I have a better chance of my content being seen by millions of people, including celebrities. I have also been able to sell clients luxury cars through DM’s and have them wire millions of dollars in an instant- it’s synonymous with the trust that I’ve built with clients. “he mentions.

In addition Whittington credits his ability to understand his high end clientele’s buying habits and their consumer psychology.

Trust

Consumers don’t want to be sold, they want to be understood and they want to understand that they’re making the right decision. Most people are fixated on a quick deal, Whittington is focused on the lifetime value of his clients and wants to be their friend and business partner by helping them make important buying decisions. You don’t earn the trust of smart buyers by tricking or fooling them, you have to understand the rich and wealthy work hard for their money; many people around them are always focused on taking from them whereas Wittington is focused on helping them make important decisions by being a close confidant.

It’s extremely important for people to understand they can trust you and that’s developed by having results and staying true to your word. If you can’t be respectful of people’s time and deliver results, it will be very difficult to succeed in life.

Whittingon focuses a lot of his time on giving back in partnership with other charities some of which include the LA Shriner’s Children’s Hospital and My Friend’s House. Even though he spends a lot of time with high profile clients, one of Whittington’s favourite people is Sebastian, age 9, who is a patient at the hospital and helps him deliver toys to the LA Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

He attributes his success to a people-first philosophy, and he’s continuing to expand his empire by opening a dealership in Beverly Hills near Wilshire Blvd in Los Angeles.

As a 35-year-old, he understands younger customers and employees; he also has the experience. “I’ve built my business with the strategies I talk about. I want to be recognized as someone who executed on his beliefs and remained true to himself. Jamie Foxx promoted our business in the early days which accelerated the growth of our business and led us to work on high profile projects on movie sets, music videos and TV shows.”

Every hour of his day is planned, including weekends. “People tell me I’m too busy, but that’s how I want to be. I enjoy what I do and my work isn’t work- it’s my passion” he says.

His best advice for anyone looking to get into business, “Follow your passion, model successful people in your industry because whatever you want to do has already been done by someone and be prepared to work hard.”

What’s next for RD Whittington? Other than travelling and making a positive difference in the lives of others, he has been working on exciting projects and a reality show on a popular streaming network.

To follow the exciting life of Hollywood’s top celebrity car broker- you can check out his Instagram: @wiresonly to see what’s happening in his life or you may just scroll your way to finding your dream car on his page.



