‘Home Alone’ fans are calling out Disney for its ‘reimagining’ of the beloved ’90s film: ‘Not everything needs a remake’

caption Macaulay Culkin starred in the original “Home Alone.” source Fox

Fans of the 1990 film “Home Alone” are calling out Disney Plus for its coming “reimagining” of the beloved comedy.

After it was announced that Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, and the “Jojo Rabbit” actor Archie Yates would star in the remake, Twitter users expressed their dismay over “pointless” reboots and remakes of iconic films.

And some urged companies like Disney Plus to focus more on creating new, original content, instead of trying to reboot beloved films like “Home Alone.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Home Alone” fans are calling out Disney Plus for its coming reboot of the beloved 1990 comedy after casting news was announced Wednesday.

The “Office” star Ellie Kemper, the comedian Rob Delaney, and the “Jojo Rabbit” actor Archie Yates will star in the streaming service’s “reimagining” of the iconic holiday film, which was first announced in August.

But on Twitter, fans of the original weren’t happy that Disney was moving forward with plans to reboot the 1990 film, which starred Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara.

Heard they are remaking Home Alone. And like…Why?? The original is perfect. Not everything needs a remake ???? — kat (@katiexkatt) December 11, 2019

So the #HomeAlone reboot………………….yea….most pointless remake to date? — Adam (@IamChadbacca) December 11, 2019

dear god this is such a bad idea. https://t.co/dfTY7U3aTy — The Zack of Christmas Yet To Come (@zhandlen) December 11, 2019

Why is disney doing a remake of home alone PLEASE STOP DOING REMAKES YOU CORPSE SHELL OF A COMPANY — festive homoerotic 19th century painting (@0tasune) December 11, 2019

Hollywood is redoing Home Alone… Why? Why do they believe they have to remake every damn 90's movie? — ????️????️ORANGEBURY4????️????️ (@Orangezipple1) December 11, 2019

Some said the original concept – a young boy gets left behind by his family as they head to Paris for a holiday vacation – wouldn’t work in 2019.

Because they're rich, Kevin's parents arrange for a Lyft to pick him up from home and venmo him airfare to catch up with the rest of the family in Paris. #HomeAlone doesn't need a remake because it doesn't work in our time. — BRIAN (@brianzavala) December 11, 2019

A remake of Home Alone…. ????. Kid gets left at home, pulls out his mobile, rings one of the family on their mobile, they sort it. end of film. wont work. soz. leave the classic alone. https://t.co/EEIcb55Bbz — Carly (@carly_x) December 11, 2019

I guess you could tinker with the formula to some extent but IDK how you could remake a movie that relies so heavily on no one having cell phones yet without making it a period piecehttps://t.co/g4EIgevcS6 — Zack the Halls with Budryks of Holly (@BudrykZack) December 11, 2019

And others thought that production companies and streaming services should focus more on creating original content, instead of remakes or reboots of beloved, already enjoyable films.

The number of remakes and reboots coming out of the film industry right now is extremely frustrating. There's a new Ghostbusters coming, the 100th Disney remake with Mulan, and now (a movie that certainly no one asked for) a Home Alone reboot. There are no new movies. — Grant Campbell???? (@grantdcampbell) December 11, 2019

Nothing against these actors and the crew behind this film but nobody asked for a Home Alone reboot!! Instead of attempting to remake already great films, people should be creating and telling new stories! At this rate, there will be no unique films to watch anymore https://t.co/vVkVmfZQ8G — + Skinny Steve + (@wolverineyay) December 11, 2019

Watched Home Alone a few days ago. An ageless classic. No need to remake. Make something original. Let real writers be involved. — James Haddock???? (@JamesGHaddock) December 11, 2019

In general, fans felt that the original was such an iconic film that trying to match its success wouldn’t be worth it.

Some movies out there just don't need a remake and "Home Alone" is one of them. Are you going to top John Hughes, Macaulay Culkin or Chris Columbus? No. You're not going to. #HomeAlone https://t.co/ouqzQ0C1j8 — Austin (@DoveSofia93_) December 11, 2019

This is ridiculous. Home alone 3-5 sucked. And to try and remake a Christmas classic is never a good idea. Look at the new grinch Pixar movie, it sucked!! No one will be able to take the place of @IncredibleCulk and make this movie as magical as it was and continues to be. — shadiebelle (@shadiebelle) December 11, 2019

What's the point in remaking #HomeAlone? The original film is fantastic, the remake will never be as good! #WatchtheOrginal #NoNeed #WasteofTime — Gethyn Ellis (@gethyn_ellis) December 11, 2019

It’s worth noting that the “Home Alone” reboot reportedly won’t be an exact remake of the original but will instead feature a new concept and characters. While there’s no release date yet, it’s likely that the new version will premiere on Disney Plus in time for the holiday season next year.