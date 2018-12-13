Here’s exactly how much it typically costs to own a home in every US state

caption The month-to-month cost of owning a home varies by state. source Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from US Census Bureau

The costs associated with owning a home vary widely across the US.

Recently released Census data shows the median monthly cost for homeowners with a mortgage in each state.

Coastal states like California, Hawaii, and New Jersey are particularly expensive, while Appalachian states like West Virginia and Arkansas are less so.

Owning a home can be expensive, and the costs associated with homeownership vary across the US.

The US Census Bureau recently released statistics from the 2017 American Community Survey, an annual program that asks millions of Americans each year about several social, economic, and demographic attributes. The Bureau publishes figures for each of the 50 states and Washington DC.

One of the measures on the survey is a set of selected monthly housing costs for homeowners with a mortgage. The costs include mortgage payments, real estate taxes, insurance, utilities and fuel, and, when applicable, condominium or mobile home fees.

Those median monthly costs vary widely across the states and DC. On the lower end are states in Appalachia like West Virginia, with a median homeowner cost of $984, and Arkansas, at $1,025. Coastal states like California, Hawaii, and New Jersey are on the higher end of the scale, and Washington, DC’s median homeowner cost of $2,432 was the highest in the country.