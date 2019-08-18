Houses are the new Instagram influencers — so it’s a shame most millennials in the US will likely be renters for years

- source
- Artazum/Shutterstock
- There’s a new kind of influencer in town – the home-décor influencer, who has turned their house into a money machine, reported Ronda Kaysen for The New York Times.
- By creating an Instagram feed that serves as a curated home photo tour, these influencers have built followings of hundreds of thousands.
- While this helps them generate a paycheck through methods like sponsored ads, some of their generational peers are struggling to afford a home.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Instagram influencers can forget the #OOTD (outfit of the day) – fashion is no longer the only way to build a cash-inducing Insta following.
Enter the home-décor influencer, who has found a way to turn their home into a “money-making social media star,” as Ronda Kaysen reported for The New York Times.
By creating a feed that functions as a photo tour of their house, these influencers have attracted thousands of followers, Kaysen wrote, citing @mytexashouse‘s 449,000 followers and @erin_sunnysideup‘s 241,000 followers as examples.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Sunday! Currently enjoying a relaxing evening with my family and gearing up for a fun week ahead with lots to share! ☀️ But first I’m so excited to introduce you to a new design friend of mine @anitayokota. I recently started following sweet Anita and you guys.. she is so crazy talented! Check out her gorgeous bathroom renovation! AND swipe to see her new laundry room (that’s in her GARAGE!). ???????????????????? I’m so impressed by these two spaces and everything Anita shares. Yea for some fun inspiration to kick off our week! ????
“Some have gained traction chronicling the restoration of an old home or the construction of a new one,” Kaysen said. “A few dabble in areas like fashion, parenting, cooking and makeup, but they primarily peddle the infinite marketability of a home’s interior, with all its trappings.”
The concept is nothing new. Reality TV shows, from the 1980s’ “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” to today’s HGTV line-up, have long catered to society’s obsession with seeing inside people’s homes, Kaysen said – Instagram is just making the concept more accessible.
It’s a balancing act between presenting a curated, though revealing, version of your home life, from family photos to spotless and organized living spaces, and not oversharing.
Read more: Scrunchies, $80 Fjallraven backpacks, and Birkenstocks: There’s a new type of ‘it’ girl online, and of course the internet is already hating on her
window.dicnf = {}; (function(){window.viewReq=[];function b(a){var c=new Image;c.src=a.replace("&amp;","&");viewReq.push(c)}function d(a){fetch(a,{keepalive:!0,credentials:"include",redirect:"follow",method:"get",mode:"no-cors"}).catch(function(){b(a)})}window.vu=function(a){window.fetch?d(a):b(a)};}).call(this); vu("https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/pagead/adview?aix3dClbzL7nhUXbqHMM2FhweFy764CZbw_rxN6uTGo4kBwI23ARABIABgycapi8Ck2A-CARdjYS1wdWItMTAzNzM3MzI5NTM3MTExMMgBCeACAKgDAaoE_QFP0EkvcAmTk-ZpYFTeMus_AJVvrzrwS_GXF3eSdd15LyTNJhrMRqB9r8Fq5cF3DKgWHIzsAiWcoXjStkFyfeasNqeHbpjcilsIi7aSoebr5dA1jL7Xr0l6NhWpLH82EmVpjsjmAmZrDIqfMADXCDfQQstsN5Ft69ePzpASEJLHeJ4_tqrV5HFilLikptXXMt5uxe1rMgZeROSxESnWIa87CNPN2AiMCvWX4s1PATC7_rcrQpEaPDlQPfyNkR5FgzkNuVfWfucGB1RXlZht6Y138z5YwyQF_IhcwtZDvHwWLpfJ8ydf9kLCMN8kwkUZIrRFHilcJ3A16Dd-chUA4AQBgAaRo4mSgaWd8u4BoAYhqAemvhuoB9nLG6gHz8wbqAfs1RuoB8HTG9gHANIIBQiAYRABx26sighx3dFj86HzIpBGgx26tpdx3dAGWhJmvgQoYNulTncFqlD_X0I0c5gaAlWm8Z6Ep1cXtFPhZeog") vu("https://pr.ybp.yahoo.com/bw/adx/imp/njGSFrSOdhF_flfiK0jJHJs7E36eZUHS6EyNb2nqLP2hn8Xw6uwunCHxN0XwrtDxswa1RWst9QqcI-rk8M_MrwSpf5AepDjIuCiNSlBdVXNeWMFzympJZTyHNdn1lMuzHBZd_D_j9MKECgDGP-NckXa4PEMuyn9f1BUEGNRavZWu3qOeEo5YEPwkgFx0QhMzzeJV_2MYmMammd9rSYdk_2JHTCJXoXhSmr9l0JJJ618_Zyp-Xee0NgMjumRhpWTrSRDul31SrPJt8LrppJtbZP2ojeCkYQLm_SVFtO4ajQp9zO6AnzpNTYXpUdGR3erKGeP3E5NOL2M1FsFsH5yhSvfKABWW3xTqpnvf6cuesUtiRU5YCDE-dHGYX5L3Kl6dgufcXHCfr3UCO5VtZoVg38nzmw2rATttMNksMyQivSGeLCqYiGYXP9CVx9lGMe7eGm9P6kT1PDtQAAUY81pyCKZ6g6YiZyZ85jFvRzI-Psxj6bqb7slt48ChWk2e5Cv1rK9hVnneLU0mk6wnkJw6McqW1nabaqohkmHpE80hxOLbF1xrENLfU2kJjG5wCblodhH0sk8p4LPLvejPuI5s2Z-XKRGJh6JvlS82IFS2Kj4_HuDcw1W5BmZAqlba81tnLjOFR73Y_j6P4pX1zdf8-hO3hWK5qlkatEJ7NysEHkXDGvcXNvB9M38KvDOxW21w7ofJo90wugnsCwcEnMfnU3zqrk2rjOpGvKNZfQHjPs1y60NZ-C4xA1Zl_8IaCT-oPZlN4jEUIkvIs9ELAdc1PSfYnBlzI0_EyysY3irCGfYx1zF6cZib4Lk5xRtksZnfDvQXb2js5Yx4dsByPcXLHJUWr3tj9PVj3-1oXMlLCmhKUGq_opNNLmYDSTV6B2HXAzvWpMzRPTbiSk1GcvK8hgIrMX_TEkMnwnFTBTqYxNRx_zINbboK7T59LpAlMLJMv1460z630abwRQ6EDGb1ZebkzIasJ9_Vc89mpdQXpr_uKm-voXYYlDdwi8fhvN8anfMPjiAGS7R8sxCUrNtQgExB3NtyOsAIClmT3CAKjTYIJDD0O8y8avdxMR46RMEqWRbVf1IK2ptqU0WFrKjABWId9jkagc0XHPfLL-VkD7aOA6PkbT8vLTv87CsbYH7MDFYVpUXuegQ8-1SBKqCkyLaDVIFzwuNoua7q_-_CfZP_JY1nUL7rwaHREpdc9dpOEq4vbCJwFHCSVBtE1n0aIyoQBKFUB1D0k6St1Vru-Jej2UfAmddrJsPxJkRnFtgBqrJKGWoMaTEU0tMzft5qxC29fm-vQhKk5Tx13DlI1KncPc-U7waPUZDKpLiC65Ak7-lmHNbtpLrNhde_1DOZKAvKi9kUHddnC-3Gd5j0Do–g9Yxs9EqhVOpSOL4AHb_W0RjladNvBko3R4Cdd_CNDF5JgNh114GxWTWqVW9cKfsJkE-KAWT4j9WnKKqi7czlbuoJ8HWAmVOr_fJNMnq59znMAC1KvREPMSF9iWfk3UsZP6hZpzIMP_Rn13e440zPuztnnhzXiA5ArnyptIKlA/wp/XVR47gAMA7oK4cLNAA-lhVq9-rsqq-Hk5r2Yyg") if (window.top && window.top.postMessage) {window.top.postMessage(‘{"key_value":[{"key":"qid","value":"CLq2ppKjg-QCFc3C4QodhaUPlw"}],"googMsgType":"adpnt"}’,’*’);}
Those who have found a way to build a following and engagement generate money through affiliate commissions, sponsored ads, and merchandise promotions, according to Kaysen. Earnings are unknown, but an influencer with 100,000 followers can earn $1,000 per post, she said, citing Instagram platform Later.
View this post on Instagram
????Big Sale Alert!????So there is a really exciting sale starting in just a few hours that I haven’t had a chance to mention (vacay mode was in full effect!????)…. It’s the big LTK Day SALE! ???????????? This super exclusive one day sale event will be happening over on the LIKEtoKNOW.it app! Some of my favorite retailers are participating in this special sale event including @serenaandlily, @anthropologie, @urbanoutfitters, and @solesociety! My pillows, shams, and ruffle duvets will be on sale, as well as my favorite handbag (back in stock!!!!) from @solesociety! Just head over to the @liketoknow.it app (the link is in my stories) and you can bookmark the items you’re interested in now, so you can be ready to take advantage of the sales starting tonight (6/23) at 12am EST (the special promo code to get the sales prices will be available only on the ltk app)! Let me know if you have any questions!! I’ll be sharing all my favorite products throughout the day tomorrow….which will be easy for me since I will be stuck in a car for most of the day driving from Florida back home to Texas! Have a great night! http://liketk.it/2CLvx #liketkit #ltkday #ltksalealert #serenaandlily #anthropologiehome #solesociety . . . #bedroom#bedroomdecor#bedroomdesign#bedroomgoals#dreambedroom#neutraldecor#shabbychic#rusticchic#farmhouseliving#designinspo#instahome#interiors#hogar#homedecor#roominspo#glamdecor
The irony here is that many of the average home-décor influencer’s generational peers are likely to be renters for years.
Thanks to an increasingly expensive housing market, millennials are renting longer and buying later. First-time homebuyers today are likely to pay 39% more than first-time homebuyers did nearly 40 years ago, according to Student Loan Hero. A report by SmartAsset found that in some cities, the median home outweighed the median income by so much that it could take nearly a decade to save for a 20% down payment.
So, while some millennials are churning a profit off their big houses, others don’t even have enough money for a starter home.