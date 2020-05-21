11 easy home decor tricks to steal from the world’s top hotel designers

source Loews Hotels

Due to the novel coronavirus, most people are spending more time at home and putting travel plans on hold. But that doesn’t mean you can’t recreate the aesthetic of impeccably designed hotels in your own space.

Top designers spend their whole careers learning the tricks of the trade so that they can transform hotels into dreamy escapes, and they’ve shared some secrets with us.

From updating power cords to giving your bar cart a refresh, simple, small changes can instantly update and elevate your home.

As an avid traveler, my dream has always been to live in a hotel full time, just like Eloise at The Plaza. There’s something about staying in a hotel that feels superior to being at home. The beds are always made perfectly, the lighting makes you look like a Hollywood starlet, and many bathrooms are spacious enough to live in.

But right now, many hotels are closed due to the novel coronavirus, and travelers like me are spending much more time at home, merely dreaming about beautiful escapes rather than actually experiencing them.

But rather than just imagining how much better life would be in a chic room in some far-flung location, consider mimicking the very design aesthetic of top hotels you covet in your own space.

We reached out to some of the world’s top hotel designers, including Nate Berkus, to learn their tricks and find out how anyone can use savvy hospitality techniques to breathe new life into their surroundings.

And don’t assume these are challenging overhauls achievable only by highly skilled decorators. All suggestions below are simple fixes that will revamp your home and elevate your style, from repurposing everyday items into design statements to transforming your living room into an elegant multi-purpose lounge space.

Read on for 11 home decor tips from the world’s top hotel designers.

Nate Berkus: Stock luxe bath accessories like premium white towels

The design tip:

If you ever watched the “Oprah Winfrey Show,” then you’re probably familiar with the talk show host’s favorite design guru, Nate Berkus. He currently stars in TLC’s “Nate & Jeremiah By Design” with his husband, Jeremiah Brent, and is also the mastermind behind one of the most stylish suites in all of New York City: the Nate Berkus Apartment, which we featured in our hotel review of the Loews Regency New York Hotel.

Set on the 21st floor at the Loews Regency – the place that invited the phrase “power breakfast” – this sprawling pied-à-terre includes a full kitchen, a formal dining room, and a balcony overlooking Park Avenue.

“When designing the Nate Berkus Apartment Suite at the Loews Regency New York, my main focus was that the room felt layered and personal, and yet universally welcoming,” says Berkus. “Take the time to add those small but important details. For instance, bring in beautiful, classic bathroom accessories that make your vanity feel special. All-white, plush towels always make a space feel luxe and spa-like.”

How to get the look:

Berkus has his own line of home goods at Target. Made from 100% terry cotton, his Solid Bath Towels – Project 62™ + Nate Berkus are perfectly fluffy and hotel-like.

Berkus also recommends dressing up your bathroom with eye-catching pieces like cut-crystal covered candy jars from Chairish.

Christine Gachot: Upgrade unsightly power cords

The design tip:

Interior designer Christine Gachot, who helped create the chic and modern look of the Shinola Hotel in Detroit, has a super simple trick to give home offices a cleaner feel.

“Using beautifully designed power cords is an easy upgrade and way that you can leave them exposed without your home looking too messy,” says Gachot. “That’s really helpful when you have a full family’s supply of laptops and phones in use at the same time all day.”

The Shinola Hotel even has its own signature designed power cords that it uses throughout the rooms.

How to get the look:

Created in partnership with GE and manufactured in Michigan by Byrne Electric, Shinola’s Power Supply 5 Port + Dual USB combines style and substance.

For a more affordable version, Lowe’s has this fun, colorful Globe Electric option with three outlets.

Alexandra Champalimaud: Use crisp, high-quality sheets

The design tip:

From glamorous urban retreats like the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles and the iconic Raffles Singapore to welcoming estate hotels like Troutbeck in the New York countryside and Monkey Island Estate set in the English village of Bray, designer Alexandra Champalimaud is known for her sense of warmth, style, and grace.

“One constant throughout all of our hospitality projects is punctuating our guest rooms with the perfect bed. Troutbeck, Raffles, Monkey Island Estate, and Hotel Bel-Air – while different in their design direction – all have pristine and inviting canvases for rest,” says Champalimaud. She even goes so far as to iron her sheets.

For Champalimaud, who leads a 50-person design studio, crisp, ironed sheets are the ultimate sleeping pill. “Nothing allows for a more satisfying slumber than the sight and feel of a well-made bed with high-quality ironed linens,” she says. “Now think about the feeling of seeing a messy unmade bed gives you. Not quite as nice.”

How to get the look:

Made from the world’s finest fabrics, Ploh designs some of Champalimaud’s favorite bedding options.

Champalimaud is also a fan of the less expensive, but still premium-feeling sheets from The Company Store.

Clodagh: Keep flowers simple

The design tip:

Located in the buzzing Dupont Circle neighborhood near some of Washington DC’s most iconic monuments, The Dupont Circle Hotel recently got a facelift when minimalist design expert Clodagh overhauled its Penthouse Suite. Expect a heated outdoor terrace, views of the Washington Monument, and gorgeous floral designs.

To expertly arrange flowers like the pros, the secret is surprisingly to forgo strict arrangements. “I like flowers that are not arranged and tortured into different shapes,” says Clodagh. “Keep it simple – like a glass container full of daffodils or budding branches so you can watch nature in action as they burst into flower. We use a lot of simple succulents like jade plants in stone bowls. If you have houseplants, go for low maintenance. Orchids are great as the flowers last for weeks.”

How to get the look:

UrbanStems delivers pretty floral arrangements and plants from ethical farms – all presented in simple yet stylish containers.

The Sill also has a selection of succulents available for delivery that come potted in classic earthenware planters.

Kit Kemp: Innovate with bold color

The design tip:

As the founder and creator of Firmdale Hotels, Kit Kemp is the mastermind behind quirky-chic properties like the Ham Yard Hotel in London and New York City’s Whitby Hotel.

“Don’t be scared of painting rooms in different colors,” advises Kemp. “It can make your home feel bigger and create a sense of drama.”

For instance, the moment you arrive and look through the corridor in The Oak Leaf Suite at Ham Yard Hotel, it awakens a sense of curiosity and makes you wonder what’s next. From a green and pink bookshelf to the yellow living room to the blue bedroom, the suite is lively without becoming frenetic. “Even the smallest corridor or staircase can be given a personality of its own and become a delightful place to dream,” says Kemp.

How to get the look:

Backdrop sells highly curated paint colors in shades like Weekend Upstate and 36 Hours in Marrakesh that make it easy to give your home a dramatic overhaul.

Another easy way to instantly add color and texture to a space is with removable wallpaper. EazyWallz sells a collection of watercolor wallpapers that look as if someone custom painted your wall.

Baranowitz + Kronenberg: Invest in an artisanal blanket

The design tip:

Alon Baranowitz and Irene Kronenberg – co-founders of their eponymous architecture and interior practice – have designed hotels around the globe, including W Amsterdam, the Sir Victor in Barcelona, and the Sir Joan Hotel in Ibiza.

Usually hopping between Amsterdam and Tel Aviv, they’ve melded the jet-set smarts gained from those passport stamps with their signature design approach and have lots of great tips on translating the hotel look for your own home.

“When designing hotels, we design for people; therefore, we design for emotions,” explains Baranowitz, who says that they are always drawn to local artisans and their traditional crafts. Their top tip? “Invest in a good-quality artisanal blanket – the tactility will remind you of the most sumptuous hotel rooms around the globe.”

How to get the look:

The designers’ favorite blanket is from Teixidors, which produces soothing handwoven textiles of yak, merino wool, and silk using manual processes of classical looms by people with learning difficulties. “We used these in each room of the Sir Joan Hotel in Ibiza to evoke the feeling of being cocooned,” says Baranowitz.

You can also pick up beautiful hand-woven cotton throw blankets with hand-tied tassels from Target for a similar look and feel.

Audrey Sterk: Look to mother nature for inspiration

The design tip:

Nantucket-based designer Audrey Sterk is overseeing the new suites that are opening at the island’s beachy Jared Coffin House this summer. Sterk looks to her surroundings when creating a space and recommends that mother nature is the way to go right now. “Collect items on walks and then make a collage, fairy house, or tracks for trains,” says Sterk.

“Having an adventurous seven-year-old boy means lots of outside time. I like to go on scavenger hunts and set the table with something creative from our afternoon activity. We walk on the beach, find shells, pieces of driftwood, and beach glass to decorate as the centerpiece. And it gives us something to talk about over dinner.”

How to get the look:

If you can’t find just the right materials on a nature walk, these rustic YUIOP candleholders are made from driftwood and channel the island feel of Nantucket.

Similarly, this teak root accent mirror from Wayfair helps bring a sense of the outdoors inside. Handmade, each piece is created using the natural shapes and contours of the individual pieces of wood and then assembled by the inspired eye of the artist.

Saar Zafrir: Repurpose what you have

Amsterdam-based designer, investor, and developer Saar Zafrir is the force behind a number of Europe’s most cutting-edge design hotels including Sir Savigny Berlin, the Brown Beach House & Spa Croatia, and the new Provocateur Berlin.

Zafrir believes that great design is generally achieved by solving problems and that it doesn’t need to be far-fetched. “Simple materials or items that are part of our day-to-day lives could easily become the key ingredients to create the wow factor,” says Zafrir.

Zafrir recommends using items you have laying around the house for atypical art pieces – like old books for the headboard of your bed. “For Sir Savigny in Berlin we used everyday items (old books) to create an imposing structure behind the bed’s headboard,” says Zafrir. “Each room presents an art story from the neighborhood.”

How to get the look:

Don’t want to use your books? You can also get this book-themed wallpaper from Wallpaper Direct.

Alternatively, you can also buy faux books to use specifically for decor from Wayfair.

Jeffrey Beers: Up your bar cart game

The design tip:

When he is working on projects like the Manhattan Suite at the Park Hyatt New York, architect Jeffrey Beers, founder and CEO of the design firm Jeffrey Beers International, installs custom elements like bar shelving with integrated lighting.

If you want to elevate your space, Beers recommends getting a stand-alone bar inspired by mid-century bar carts. “The recent re-emergence of specialty cocktails has encouraged a new interest in bar carts and the design options today are endless,” says Beers.

If you don’t have room for a bar cart, you can turn existing shelves and bookcases into a standard bar and more dynamic shelving display option. “For a forward and unique look, I would personally organize a grid of cubbies onto the wall, and when lit from the inside, they look particularly cool and fresh,” says Beers.

How to get the look:

If you really want to invest in a top-of-the-line option, Beers says that the Melrose Bar Cart by Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams is a great example of modern cocktail culture. “Brass is the iconic metal for bars and I love it,” says Beers.

To go the cubby route instead, try a sleek storage bookcase option from West Elm.

Meyer Davis: Use pendant lighting

The design tip:

Will Meyer and Gray Davis run the multi-disciplinary design studio Meyer Davis, which has become a go-to for luxury brands like Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, Dream Hotels, and Ritz-Carlton.

Their latest noteworthy hospitality project is the redesign of the iconic Rosewood Little Dix Bay resort in Virgin Gorda, where they employed a favorite technique that you can use at home, too: swag pendants, which are lights that hang from a long cord.

Meyer Davis puts this retro-chic pendant lamp over a nightstand. “It will make working from bed feel elevated,” says Meyer. “This approach works for both hardwired and plug-in conditions,” he adds.

How to get the look:

“This look has become a go-to for us, ultimately inspiring our Hoist Collection with Rich Brilliant Willing,” says Meyer. “Our Hoist pendants come with beautiful mounting discs that help make them feel intentional.”

You can also opt for a more DIY version. “A simple hardware store hook and paper shade will suffice if you’re in a pinch,” says Meyer. You can pick up hanging pendant light bulbs and shades from Home Depot.

Yabu Pushelberg: Transform your dining room into a chic lobby lounge

The design tip:

George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg of Yabu Pushelberg create immersive environments in compelling destinations. Case in point: New York’s recently opened Times Square EDITION, where the duo worked on everything from lighting to furniture to create a space that is as sexy as Manhattan itself.

Channel the lobby lounge by rethinking your dining room, which may no longer resonate with the new ways we are living in this moment. “Move the table against the wall, put the dining chairs in your closet, and integrate the space into the flow of your living room,” says Yabu. “With these simple edits, you will have given yourself one large, inviting space whose bone structure resembles a lobby lounge.”

On the other hand, if you frequently use your dining room and prefer to keep the table where it has historically lived, consider how you can open the room up to new experiences. “When you are not eating, the table can become the crafts or boardgame station, even a makeshift wine cellar,” says Yabu. “The beauty of merging the living and dining room is that you create the opportunity to design the programming of your very own hotel lobby lounge in response to your needs.”

How to get the look:

A statement piece dining table that will work for lounging, playing, and more with the whole family for years to come can be well worth the investment. Check out this hotel-like reclaimed wood dining table from West Elm.

If you do find your dining or living room frequently doubling up as a playroom, a stylish wooden toy chest from Crate & Barrel is an easy storage solution that still looks tidy and elegant.