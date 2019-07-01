8 mind-blowing facts about Home Depot’s business

caption The chain employs 413,000 people. source MPI10 / MediaPunch/IPX

Home Depot is big.

By its own estimation, the company is the biggest home-improvement retailer in the world. To get a better sense of the company’s impact, Business Insider recently examined the company’s most recent annual filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

We were able to pick out some interesting numbers and stats from the financial filings that highlight the company’s scale.

Here are a few stats that provide a clearer glimpse of just how big Home Depot truly is:

Home Depot says that it’s “the world’s largest home-improvement retailer based on net sales” as of 2018.

Source: Home Depot

By the end of fiscal year 2018, Home Depot said that it had established 2,287 stores.

Source: Home Depot

Those stores take up 104,000 square feet of enclosed space …

source Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Source: Home Depot

… and 24,000 square feet of outdoors garden spaces.

Source: Home Depot

These stores are located in the US, as well as Canada and Mexico.

Source: Home Depot

In the US, California has the largest number of Home Depot stores, with 232 locations. Florida, Georgia, Illinois, and Michigan trail behind with 153 stores, 90 stores, 76 stores, and 70 stores, respectively.

Source: Home Depot

According to Home Depot, its average store stocks “30,000 to 40,000 items during the year.”

Source: Home Depot

The chain boasts a workforce of 413,000 employees made up of 29,000 salaried workers and 384,000 hourly workers.

Source: Home Depot