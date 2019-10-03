Home Depot has a surprisingly great selection of artificial Christmas trees — here are 13 of the best ones

source The Home Depot

Home Depot is a go-to for home improvement items like paint and shelves, but it’s also a surprisingly great spot for artificial Christmas trees too.

Styles range from pre-lit to unlit, extra-tall to tabletop height, and more so you’ll be able to find one fits your space, and prices start at just $7.99.

Here are 13 great artificial Christmas trees you can buy at Home Depot this year.

If you’re not one to buy a fresh Christmas tree each year, an artificial one can be a great alternative. Finding one that fits your budget and decor though might be tricky, but surprisingly enough, Home Depot has a ton of great ones to choose from.

There are almost 1,500 artificial Christmas trees on the site right now, which is way more than what you’d find in store. You can order one online for in-store pick up or delivered straight to your place for convenience. Either way, there are so many styles to choose from – pre-lit, unlit, tall, short, traditional green, multi-colored, and more.

Here are 13 of our top picks from Home Depot across different styles and prices (some even start at just $7.99). And if you need more Christman décor inspiration for tree skirts, tree stands, ornaments, and more, check out some of our buying guides:

A 2-foot-tall unlit Christmas tree with no assembly needed

This 2-foot-tall tree comes in one piece, requiring no assembly. It looks a little like the Charlie Brown tree, and is great for small spaces and table tops.

Tree height: 9 feet (also available in 7.5 feet)

Base diameter: 10 inches

Light count: unlit

A pre-lit spruce Christmas tree with 300 color changing lights

This 6.5-foot-tall spruce tree looks has 900 artificial branch tips for a full look and comes with 300 color changing LED lights.

Tree height: 765 feet (also available in 7.5 feet or 9 feet)

Base diameter: 46 inches

Light count: 300

A pre-lit fir Christmas tree with 2,000 warm white lights

This 7.5-foot-tall artificial fir tree is easy to assemble and comes pre-lit with 2,000 energy-efficient LED lights.

Tree height: 7.5 feet (also available in 9 feet or 12 feet)

Base diameter: 63 inches

Light count: 2,000

A tall pre-lit fir Christmas tree with 1,200 clear lights

This 10-foot-tall artificial fir tree comes in four sections for easy setup. The 1,200 clear incandescent lights peppered throughout the 5,090 branches are fire-resistant and non-allergenic.

Tree height: 10 feet (also available in 4 feet, 6.5 feet, 7.5 feet, 10 feet, and 12 feet)

Base diameter: 70 inches

Light count: 1,200

A pre-lit pencil Christmas tree with 500 clear lights

This slim 9-foot-tall tree is pre-lit with 500 incandescent lights that give a nice warm glow. The thin pencil shape is great for small spaces, and ideal for showcasing many ornaments.

Tree height: 9 feet

Base diameter: 23 inches

Light count: 500

A pre-lit flocked Fraser Christmas tree with 1,500 multicolor lights

This 7.5-foot-tall artificial Fraser tree comes pre-lit with 1,500 multicolor and warm white lights that can be customized 10 different ways. The tree has 1,910 branches made with memory wire that require minimal shaping so the tree will maintain its shape throughout seasons and years.

Tree height: 7.5 feet

Base diameter: 52 inches

Light count: 1,500

A pre-lit spruce Christmas tree with 650 color changing lights

This spruce has 1,750 artificial branch tips and stands at 9 feet tall. It also comes pre-lit with 650 color changing lights that can be controlled by the included remote.

Tree height: 9 feet (also available in 6.5 feet or 7.5 feet)

Base diameter: 55 inches

Light count: 650

A slim fir Christmas tree

This 7-foot-tall unlit artificial fir has 787 realistic branch tips. It’s tall but still slim, making it great for small spaces.

Tree height: 7 feet

Base diameter: 30 inches

Light count: unlit

A 3-foot Tacoma pine Christmas tree

This petite 3-foot-tall, unlit tree looks like a Tacoma pine and is perfect for table tops or small spaces. The 180 branch tips are a mix of light and dark green for a realistic look, and are not lit or ornamented so you can decorate as you’d like.

Tree height: 3 feet

Base diameter: 20 inches

Light count: unlit

A short pre-lit fir Christmas tree with 450 multicolor lights

Standing at just 4.5 feet, this artificial fir comes in two sections and is simple to set up. The lights are strung onto the branches (instead of being built into the branch tips), but the bulbs are secured with bulb locks so they won’t fall off.

Tree height: 4.5 feet

Base diameter: 35 inches

Light count: 450

A pre-lit spruce Christmas tree with 900 color changing lights

This 7.5-foot-tall tree resembles a spruce tree with 4,769 branches of various shades of green for a realistic look. There are 900 color changing lights, which can be customized using the included remote.

Tree height: 7.5 feet (also available in 9 feet)

Base diameter: 66 inches

Light count: 900

A pre-lit mixed pine Christmas tree with 500 warm white lights

This artificial mixed pine is flocked, so it looks like it’s been snowed on and has a textured effect too. The tree comes pre-lit with 500 LED warm white lights that can be controlled by a foot pedal.

Tree height: 7.5 feet

Base diameter: 20 inches

Light count: 500

A pre-lit Swiss mountain spruce Christmas tree with 600 twinkly lights

This 9-foot-tall tree resembles a Swiss mountain spruce tree with a whopping 6,144 artificial branches – it still just takes as little as 10 minutes to assemble. The 600 energy-saving LED lights can be controlled with an app, which can detect the exact position of every light using your phone’s camera.

Tree height: 9 feet (also available in 7.5 feet)

Base diameter: 72 inches

Light count: 600