Home Depot and Lowe’s are gearing up to hire 133,000 of employees for the springtime rush

Home Depot and Lowe’s plan to hire thousands of employees this spring.

Open roles will include both seasonal jobs and more permanent full-time and part-time positions.

Springtime is traditionally the busiest season for the home improvement sector.

Home Depot and Lowe’s are set to hand out thousands of orange aprons and red vests to new seasonal, part-time, and full-time workers this spring. Both home improvement giants are in the process of hiring thousands of employees as the sector dives into its busiest season.

Home Depot said in a statement on Tuesday that it planned to take on 80,000 new employees for spring. Lowe’s said at the beginning of January that it was looking to to hire 53,000 workers to help out with the rush. Both home improvement retailers will be filling a mix of full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles. And both companies encouraged interested applicants to check out their respective careers websites.

Spring is traditionally home improvement’s most bustling season, when pros are able to take on major projects that require outdoor work.

Both Home Depot and Lowe’s have long boosted their workforces with seasonal employees in order to deal with the rush. Home Depot also sought to swell its stores with 80,000 new employees last spring. In February 2019, Lowe’s hosted a hiring day with the goal of signing on 50,000 more associates.

At Home Depot, the garden department in particular will be hiring for many of the new part-time roles. There are also openings in overnight freight, merchandising, distribution centers, and different customer service roles across departments.

“When you join The Home Depot, you’re joining a winning team built on our core values and associate-centric culture,” Home Depot’s EVP of human resources Tim Hourigan said in a statement on the company’s website.

Home Depot said it will provide new hires with “innovative training programs and tools, including a gamified mobile app, e-learning, and on-the-job coaching,” in its press release touting the hiring spree.

“More than 90% of our store leaders began their careers here as hourly associates, which is a testament to our commitment to growing the careers of our people,” Hourigan said.

Lowe’s said that it will host hiring events across its 1,700 or so stores into March. Upcoming events around the country are slated to take place on February 19 and March 4.

“Spring is the busiest season for home improvement projects and a great time to launch a new career at Lowe’s,” Lowe’s EVP of human resources Jennifer Weber said in a statement published on the company’s website.

Available seasonal gigs include working as a cashier, a lawn or garden associate, a stocker, or a loader. According to Lowe’s, these seasonal jobs tend to run into the summer, although half of seasonal associates became “permanent associates” in 2019.

Lowe’s said that it currently employs 200 store managers who began their careers as seasonal workers.

Other full-time and part-time roles include “department supervisors, cashiers, stockers, sales specialists, pro customer service associates, and merchandise service associates,” according to the company’s press release.

“As part of our strategy to better serve customers and operate our stores more efficiently, these hiring events will help us build the right teams at the right times across the US to meet customer demand as they plan for spring,” Weber said.

