Home Depot’s early Memorial Day sale is full of deals on appliances, patio furniture, and more — here are the best ones

- The Home Depot‘s Memorial Day sale has already begun.
- You can find more than 5,000 deals at this page. They include 40% off patio products, 30% off tools and hardware, and up to 40% off with Appliance Special Buys.
The Home Depot has kicked off summer with its online Memorial Day sale.
It’s celebrating Memorial Day with more than 5,000 deals across categories including appliances, patio, tools and hardware, bath, and smart home.
Nearly 700 of those deals are eligible for free two-day delivery, so if you wanted, you could even buy last-minute supplies for your Memorial Day party, whether it’s a string trimmer to spruce up your lawn or sink faucet (with motion sensor) so you don’t have to worry about leaks during the holiday.
We’ve rounded up some of the site’s best Memorial Day deals below. Now’s a great time to replace your fridge or washing machine, or simply stock back up on small tools and hardware.
Or, you can shop all the deals directly from Home Depot here.
Up to 40% off with Appliance Special Buys
Shop all Appliance Special Buys at Home Depot here
These include refrigerators, washers, dryers, and dishwashers. Here are some of the best appliance deals:
- Samsung 24.6 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator, $1,597.50 (originally $2,329) [You save $731.50]
- GE 25.3 cu. ft. Side by Side Refrigerator, $999 (originally $1,599) [You save $600]
- Whirlpool Front Control Built-in Tall Tub Dishwasher, $378 (originally $579) [You save 201]
- GE 30 in. 5.0 cu. ft. Gas Range in Stainless Steel, $547.20 (originally $799) [You save $251.80]
- GE 4.5 cu. ft. High-Efficiency White Front Load Washing Machine with Steam, $697.50 (originally $999) [You save $301.50]
- GE 7.5 cu. ft. Capacity Front Load Electric Dryer with Steam, $697.50 (originally $999) [You save $301.50]
Up to 40% off Patio
Shop all Patio deals at Home Depot here
Full patio dining sets and individual pieces alike enjoy these deals. Hampton Bay is a popular, top-rated brand that is discounting many of its products.
- Hampton Bay 8 ft. Square Aluminum Cantilever Offset Patio Umbrella, $199 (originally $299) [You save $100]
- Hampton Bay Beacon Park Steel Wicker Outdoor Sofa, $419.30 (originally $599) [You save 179.70]
- Hampton Bay Cambridge Brown Wicker Outdoor Chaise Lounge, $209.30 (originally $299)[You save 89.70]
- Hampton Bay Oak Heights 7-Piece Metal Outdoor Patio Dining Set, $539.40 (originally $899) [You save $359.60]
- Hampton Bay Statesville 7-Piece Padded Sling Patio Dining Set, $489.30 (originally $699)[You save $209.70]
Up to 30% off Tools and Hardware
Shop all Tools and Hardware deals at Home Depot here
Whether you need an entirely new toolkit or just a replacement drawer pull, find all the Memorial Day savings in this section.
- Milwaukee M12 FUEL 12-Volt Li-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit, $199 (originally $348) [You save $149]
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench. $249 (originally $378) [You save $129]
- Ridgid 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Speed 1/2 in. Compact Drill/Driver Kit, $89 (originally $139) [You save $50]
- Porter-Cable 6 Gal. 150 PSI 3-Tool Combo Kit, $199 (originally $269) [You save $70]
- Bessey Non-Marring Vise Jaw Accessory, $8.58 (originally $17.44) [You save $8.86]
- Kwikset Halifax Square Passage Hall/Closet Door Lever (4-Pack), $85 (originally $119.88) [You save $34.88]
Up to 25% off Smart Home and Electrical
Shop all Smart Home and Electrical deals at Home Depot here
Save on smart door locks, security cameras, light bulbs, and more.
- Schlage Camelot Satin Nickel Connect Smart Door Lock with Alarm (2-Pack), $278.60 (originally $398) [You save $119.40]
- Gladiator 6 ft. 9-Outlet Workbench Power Strip with Tool Caddy Extensions, $110.98 (originally $158.02) [You save $47.04]
- Q-SEE 4-Channel 1080p 1TB Surveillance System and 4 HD Cameras, $199 (originally $249) [You save $50]
- WiZ 60W Equivalent A19 Colors and Tunable White Smart LED Light Bulb (2-Pack), $34 (originally $44) [You save $10]
Up to 20% off Bath
Shop all Bath deals at Home Depot here
Most of the best Memorial Day deals in the bath section are for vanities, vanity tops, and cabinets. There are also some faucet and toilet seat deals.
- Moen Adler 4 in. Centerset Single-Handle Low-Arc Bathroom Faucet, $29.88 (originally $58) [You save $28.12]
- Glacier Bay Glensford 49 in. W x 22 in. D Bath Vanity in Butterscotch, $649 (originally $841) [You save $192]
- Design House 25 in. Cultured Marble Vanity Top in Solid White, $55.32 (originally $82.87) [You save $27.55]
- Design House Wyndham 36 in. W x 30 in. H x 4-3/4 in. D Framed Bathroom Medicine Cabinet, $190.86 (originally $267.22) [You save $76.36]
- Titan Lighting Brighton 3-Light Brushed Nickel Bath Bar Light, $111 (originally $138.60) [You save $27.60]
Up to 20% off Outdoor Power Equipment
Shop all Outdoor Power Equipment deals at Memorial Day here
Pick up one of Ryobi’s lawn maintenance power tools, or a generator for your summer camping trips.
- Ryobi 24 in. 40-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Hedge Trimmer, $99 (originally $149) [You save $50]
- Ryobi 10 in. 40-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Pole Saw, $150 (originally $219) [You save $69]
- Ryobi 16 in. 40-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Battery Push Lawn Mower, $229 (originally $289) [You save $60]
- Ryobi 40-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Leaf Vacuum/Mulcher, $94.97 (originally $129) [You save $34.03]
- Baja 900-Watt Propane Powered Inverter Generator, $229 (originally $329) [You save $100]
- Sportsman 4,000/3,500-Watt Dual Fuel Powered Portable Generator, $299 (originally $529) [You save $230]