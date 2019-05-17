Home Depot’s early Memorial Day sale is full of deals on appliances, patio furniture, and more — here are the best ones

By
Connie Chen, Business Insider US
-

The Home Depot has kicked off summer with its online Memorial Day sale.

It’s celebrating Memorial Day with more than 5,000 deals across categories including appliances, patio, tools and hardware, bath, and smart home.

Nearly 700 of those deals are eligible for free two-day delivery, so if you wanted, you could even buy last-minute supplies for your Memorial Day party, whether it’s a string trimmer to spruce up your lawn or sink faucet (with motion sensor) so you don’t have to worry about leaks during the holiday.

We’ve rounded up some of the site’s best Memorial Day deals below. Now’s a great time to replace your fridge or washing machine, or simply stock back up on small tools and hardware.

Or, you can shop all the deals directly from Home Depot here.

Up to 40% off with Appliance Special Buys

Shop all Appliance Special Buys at Home Depot here

These include refrigerators, washers, dryers, and dishwashers. Here are some of the best appliance deals:

Up to 40% off Patio

Shop all Patio deals at Home Depot here

Full patio dining sets and individual pieces alike enjoy these deals. Hampton Bay is a popular, top-rated brand that is discounting many of its products.

Up to 30% off Tools and Hardware

Shop all Tools and Hardware deals at Home Depot here

Whether you need an entirely new toolkit or just a replacement drawer pull, find all the Memorial Day savings in this section.

Up to 25% off Smart Home and Electrical

Shop all Smart Home and Electrical deals at Home Depot here

Save on smart door locks, security cameras, light bulbs, and more.

Up to 20% off Bath

Shop all Bath deals at Home Depot here

Most of the best Memorial Day deals in the bath section are for vanities, vanity tops, and cabinets. There are also some faucet and toilet seat deals.

Up to 20% off Outdoor Power Equipment

Shop all Outdoor Power Equipment deals at Memorial Day here

Pick up one of Ryobi’s lawn maintenance power tools, or a generator for your summer camping trips.