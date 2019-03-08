11 great deals you’ll find at Home Depot’s appliance and lighting sale — including Whirlpool refrigerators and Maytag dishwashers

By
Megan Foster, Business Insider US
-

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Home Depot Winter Sale

source
The Home Depot

It’s about that time of year when people start venturing into the wood-scented aisles of The Home Depot in an effort take care of mandatory home fix-ups, appliance replacements, and lofty (but doable) projects. You don’t have to be a handyman to know that its the best place to shop when you’re trying to complete a DIY project.

Even for ambitious tasks, The Home Depot is there to help – and for a limited time, the store is offering some pretty great deals like up to 30% off appliances, up to 15% off select floor and wall tiles, and up to 40% off bathroom essentials.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals from the sale as a jumping-off point.

Shop all sales and deals at The Home Depot now.

Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator

source
The Home Depot

$1898 (Originally $2,499) [You save $601]

Home Decorators Collection Corner Medicine Cabinet

source
The Home Depot

$139.30 (Originally $199) [You save $59.70]

Anzzi Sprayer Kitchen Faucet

source
The Home Depot

$174.99 (Originally $240.25) [You save $65.26]

Progress Lighting Three-Light Antique Bronze Chandelier

source
The Home Depot

$141.75 (Originally $189) [You save $47.25]

Maytag Front Control Tall Tub Dishwasher

source
The Home Depot

$547.20 (Originally $749) [You save $201.80]

AKDY Acrylic Freestanding Bathtub

source
The Home Depot

$699.99 (Originally $999) [You save $299.01]

Amana Over-the-Range Microwave

source
The Home Depot

$188 (Originally $238) [You save $50]

Home Decorators Collection Bathroom Linen Cabinet

source
The Home Depot

$349.30 (Originally $499) [You save $149.70]

Pfister Single-Handle Pull-Out Kitchen Faucet

source
The Home Depot

$122.10 (Originally $174.43) [You save $52.33]

GE High-Efficiency Top Load Washing Machine

source
The Home Depot

$747.90 (Originally $1,049) [You save $301.10]

Marazzi Montagna Portwood Porcelain Floor Tile

source
The Home Depot

$2.51/square foot (Originally $2.79/square foot) [You save $0.21/square foot]