11 great deals you’ll find at Home Depot’s appliance and lighting sale — including Whirlpool refrigerators and Maytag dishwashers

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source The Home Depot

If you’re considering working on household projects or small fixes, you may want to take a look at The Home Depot, which is currently having a big sale.

The sale includes discounts of up to 30% off certain appliances, up to 15% off select floor and wall tiles, and up to 40% off bathroom essentials.

We rounded up some of the best deals on appliances and home basics, including a Maytag dishwasher and a double-door Whirlpool refrigerator.

For more discounts and deals at The Home Depot, check out Business Insider’s Coupons page.

It’s about that time of year when people start venturing into the wood-scented aisles of The Home Depot in an effort take care of mandatory home fix-ups, appliance replacements, and lofty (but doable) projects. You don’t have to be a handyman to know that its the best place to shop when you’re trying to complete a DIY project.

Even for ambitious tasks, The Home Depot is there to help – and for a limited time, the store is offering some pretty great deals like up to 30% off appliances, up to 15% off select floor and wall tiles, and up to 40% off bathroom essentials.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals from the sale as a jumping-off point.

Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator

source The Home Depot

Home Decorators Collection Corner Medicine Cabinet

source The Home Depot

Anzzi Sprayer Kitchen Faucet

source The Home Depot

Progress Lighting Three-Light Antique Bronze Chandelier

source The Home Depot

Maytag Front Control Tall Tub Dishwasher

source The Home Depot

AKDY Acrylic Freestanding Bathtub

source The Home Depot

Amana Over-the-Range Microwave

source The Home Depot

Home Decorators Collection Bathroom Linen Cabinet

source The Home Depot

Pfister Single-Handle Pull-Out Kitchen Faucet

source The Home Depot

GE High-Efficiency Top Load Washing Machine

source The Home Depot

Marazzi Montagna Portwood Porcelain Floor Tile