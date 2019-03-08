11 great deals you’ll find at Home Depot’s appliance and lighting sale — including Whirlpool refrigerators and Maytag dishwashers

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- If you’re considering working on household projects or small fixes, you may want to take a look at The Home Depot, which is currently having a big sale.
- The sale includes discounts of up to 30% off certain appliances, up to 15% off select floor and wall tiles, and up to 40% off bathroom essentials.
- We rounded up some of the best deals on appliances and home basics, including a Maytag dishwasher and a double-door Whirlpool refrigerator.
It’s about that time of year when people start venturing into the wood-scented aisles of The Home Depot in an effort take care of mandatory home fix-ups, appliance replacements, and lofty (but doable) projects. You don’t have to be a handyman to know that its the best place to shop when you’re trying to complete a DIY project.
Even for ambitious tasks, The Home Depot is there to help – and for a limited time, the store is offering some pretty great deals like up to 30% off appliances, up to 15% off select floor and wall tiles, and up to 40% off bathroom essentials.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals from the sale as a jumping-off point.
Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator
$1898 (Originally $2,499) [You save $601]
Home Decorators Collection Corner Medicine Cabinet
$139.30 (Originally $199) [You save $59.70]
Anzzi Sprayer Kitchen Faucet
$174.99 (Originally $240.25) [You save $65.26]
Progress Lighting Three-Light Antique Bronze Chandelier
$141.75 (Originally $189) [You save $47.25]
Maytag Front Control Tall Tub Dishwasher
$547.20 (Originally $749) [You save $201.80]
AKDY Acrylic Freestanding Bathtub
$699.99 (Originally $999) [You save $299.01]
Amana Over-the-Range Microwave
$188 (Originally $238) [You save $50]
Home Decorators Collection Bathroom Linen Cabinet
$349.30 (Originally $499) [You save $149.70]
Pfister Single-Handle Pull-Out Kitchen Faucet
$122.10 (Originally $174.43) [You save $52.33]
GE High-Efficiency Top Load Washing Machine
$747.90 (Originally $1,049) [You save $301.10]
Marazzi Montagna Portwood Porcelain Floor Tile
