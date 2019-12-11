Home-Grown PropTech Company Cultivates Culture of Innovation With Upskilling Initiatives

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 December 2019 – Augmenting

a culture of innovation, home-grown property technology company Ohmyhome has

introduced a series of upskilling initiatives for its team to excel in their

current role and beyond. As part of the company’s ongoing strategy of providing

an end-to-end, one-stop solution for the customers, the initiatives will allow

the team to become experts in their areas of expertise and continue being in

the forefront of real estate.

Each of the initiatives is

designed for ongoing talent development – conference sponsorship,

knowledge-sharing meetings, in-house training, and career growth opportunities,

and are essential for expanding the knowledge base of the team members.

Besides, Ohmyhome implements

a mentoring scheme to accelerate knowledge transfer within the company, which

has proven effective when team members well-versed in a new programming

language actively coach other team members to master the language.

Intending to foster a strong

culture of ongoing learning, the fast-growing property technology company also

offers its team members dynamic career paths and provides them with

opportunities to helm leadership roles.

“A culture of continuous

learning, curiosity and being involved in personal progress are core tenets

integral to our company culture. We take great pride in being able to upskill

our team members and watching their talents flourish. Only by growing their

expertise can we as an organization continue to develop innovative ideas, and

bring better solutions for our customers,” shared Rhonda Wong, CEO and

co-founder of Ohmyhome.

A key component of

upskilling at Ohmyhome, is its industry-leading training programme for its

in-house real estate professionals. It not only equips them with essential

skills for a smooth property transaction, but also digital skills that leverage

on Ohmyhome’s cutting-edge technology to achieve the fastest sales speed at

record-breaking prices. The programme is comprehensive and effective, covering

financial calculations and timeline management, and teaches advanced insights

like property market fundamentals, as well as the best practices for buying and

selling a property.

For professionals looking to

update their skill sets and knowledge, they can take advantage of the refresher

courses offered by the company.

Through the programme,

professionals can boost their learning journey and are encouraged to continue

providing excellent customer service for their clients.

