Home-Grown PropTech Company Cultivates Culture of Innovation With Upskilling Initiatives

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 December 2019 – Augmenting
a culture of innovation, home-grown property technology company Ohmyhome has
introduced a series of upskilling initiatives for its team to excel in their
current role and beyond. As part of the company’s ongoing strategy of providing
an end-to-end, one-stop solution for the customers, the initiatives will allow
the team to become experts in their areas of expertise and continue being in
the forefront of real estate.
Each of the initiatives is
designed for ongoing talent development – conference sponsorship,
knowledge-sharing meetings, in-house training, and career growth opportunities,
and are essential for expanding the knowledge base of the team members.
Besides, Ohmyhome implements
a mentoring scheme to accelerate knowledge transfer within the company, which
has proven effective when team members well-versed in a new programming
language actively coach other team members to master the language.
Intending to foster a strong
culture of ongoing learning, the fast-growing property technology company also
offers its team members dynamic career paths and provides them with
opportunities to helm leadership roles.
“A culture of continuous
learning, curiosity and being involved in personal progress are core tenets
integral to our company culture. We take great pride in being able to upskill
our team members and watching their talents flourish. Only by growing their
expertise can we as an organization continue to develop innovative ideas, and
bring better solutions for our customers,” shared Rhonda Wong, CEO and
co-founder of Ohmyhome.
A key component of
upskilling at Ohmyhome, is its industry-leading training programme for its
in-house real estate professionals. It not only equips them with essential
skills for a smooth property transaction, but also digital skills that leverage
on Ohmyhome’s cutting-edge technology to achieve the fastest sales speed at
record-breaking prices. The programme is comprehensive and effective, covering
financial calculations and timeline management, and teaches advanced insights
like property market fundamentals, as well as the best practices for buying and
selling a property.
For professionals looking to
update their skill sets and knowledge, they can take advantage of the refresher
courses offered by the company.
Through the programme,
professionals can boost their learning journey and are encouraged to continue
providing excellent customer service for their clients.
Discover Ohmyhome at its
