Home improvement sales surge during coronavirus pandemic, as Lowe’s experiences major jump in in-store and online spending

caption “In late February, we shifted our priorities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and immediately focused on how best to serve the needs of our communities during this unprecedented time,” Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement. source Rick Wilking/Reuters

Lowe’s and Home Depot both saw a jump in sales as the coronavirus hit.

Lowe’s posted a better-than-expected 11.2% rise in comparable sales in the first quarter,

Home Depot also reported higher sales, but said that coronavirus-related spending ultimately dampened its net income.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Shoppers have flooded retailers Lowe’s and Home Depot during the coronavirus pandemic, stocking up on both essential equipment and materials for quarantine home improvement projects.

Lowe’s saw a 11.2% gain in comparable sales in the first quarter. The home improvement retailer saw net sales of $19.68 billion in revenue, a jump from the retailer’s $17.74 billion earnings in 2019.

Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison singled out the retailer’s ability to handle a spike in e-commerce purchasing as the coronavirus hit during the retailer’s Wednesday earnings call with analysts.

“Our strong first quarter performance, which continues into May, also reflects the benefits of our retail fundamentals strategy, the improvement in our execution, and the resiliency of our home improvement business model,” Ellison said in a statement. “I am also pleased with our ability to pivot to serve increased online demand with Lowes.com sales increasing 80% in the quarter.”

In a Wednesday note from investment firm Wedbush Securities, analysts Seth Basham and Nathan Friedman, wrote that Lowe’s “demonstrated the ability to take care of its associates and help its communities while still capturing strong demand as an ‘essential retailer’ operating in a ‘stay-at-home’ mandate environment and retaining gross profits better than HD.”

“In late February, we shifted our priorities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and immediately focused on how best to serve the needs of our communities during this unprecedented time,” Ellison said in a statement. “Our highest priority remains the health and safety of our associates and community, and we have demonstrated that commitment in the first quarter through an investment of $340 million, including support for healthcare workers and first responders.”

Meanwhile, Home Depot saw sales of $28.3 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, over the $26.3 billion in sales posted in May 2019. The retailer reported a rise in sales during the pandemic, but also a 10.7% dip in net income.

In the retailer’s Tuesday earnings call, Home Depot executives discussed how the company’s $850 million investment in expanded benefits put a dent in its overall earnings. A Home Depot spokesperson also told Business Insider that the company has taken “a proactive and early stance on limiting customer traffic in our stores to better maintain physical and social distancing.”

“As the situation around COVID-19 has evolved, our focus has been and continues to be on two key priorities: the safety and well-being of our associates and customers, and providing our customers and communities with essential products and services,” Home Depot CEO Craig Menear said. “The team’s alignment around these two objectives has enabled critical speed and flexibility when making decisions and implementing a number of changes across the business in a rapidly evolving and incredibly fluid environment.”