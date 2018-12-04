32 online startups that make shopping for your home simple and stress-free

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption Even paint has gotten the direct-to-consumer startup treatment. source Clare

As a child, I was obsessed with interior design and cooking games, drawn to the promise of domestic bliss and ignorant of the fact that it was simplified and filtered through my computer screen. As an adult, I’ve learned shopping for my house and making it look and feel like home is much harder than my 10-year-old self was taught to believe.

In a way, however, I’ve come full circle. With online shopping becoming the new normal, I’m back in front of my computer, this time actually purchasing everything I need for my bedroom, bathroom, living room, and kitchen, from the mattress I collapse into every night to the framed art prints lining my walls.

It can seem risky to buy furniture, hefty cookware, and delicate home goods online, but the payoff – the money and time saved, the long-lasting quality, and the curated product selection – is significant.

We’ve tested and reviewed numerous online, direct-to-consumer startups that deliver on their promise to take the stress out of shopping for your home, and have organized them into an ultimate home shopping guide for you below.

Mattresses

source Leesa/Instagram

The most exciting reason to come home is to sleep and relax on a comfortable, supportive mattress, a universal desire that has spurred the creation of the online mattress industry. We’ve highlighted a few of our favorite startups leading the way below. If you’re able to wait, we recommend holding out until any national holiday to buy one – they’re always on sale then.

Bed and bath

source Parachute/Instagram

Sometimes the most simple home goods, like bed sheets and bath towels, can bring you the most joy. If you consider your home a sanctuary of comfort and relaxation, then you’ll want to buy new bedding and bath linens from one of these popular startups.

Furniture

source Campaign/Instagram

To shop for, purchase, and set up furniture has traditionally meant investing an unreasonably large amount of time and money. The reality is that most of us don’t enjoy spending an hour tinkering with tools and deciphering bad instructions, and we don’t realize buying furniture can be stress-free, or even fun.

For easy-to-assemble chairs, love seats, and sofas in sophisticated colors, shop at Campaign . The steel frame has a lifetime warranty and you can switch out the fabric or legs whenever you want.

. The steel frame has a lifetime warranty and you can switch out the fabric or legs whenever you want. If you like easy assembly, but want the flexibility to add or take away seats from your furniture, shop at Burrow . You’ll love the hidden USB charger and stain-resistant fabric.

. You’ll love the hidden USB charger and stain-resistant fabric. To find designer fashion-inspired, made-to-order furniture for accessible prices, shop at The Inside . Its collaborations and collections bring style and whimsy to what can be a stuffy industry.

. Its collaborations and collections bring style and whimsy to what can be a stuffy industry. To fill every room of your house with high-quality, mid-century modern furniture, shop at Sixpenny. Best of all, you won’t have to wait long for your order to arrive – it ships for free in two weeks.

Cookware and kitchen tools

source Made In/Instagram

Regardless of your cooking expertise or style, the foundation of every home-cooked meal starts with your cookware, knives, and small tools. Cycling through cheap, poorly constructed models wastes money and figuring out what your kitchen actually needs while faced with a sea of brands and products is overwhelming.

Dinnerware and entertaining

source Year & Day/Facebook

Whether you regularly host friends and loved ones in your home, or you’re eating and drinking for one, don’t underestimate the power of a beautiful and durable table setting. If you’re in desperate need of matching utensils, glasses, and serving pieces, you’ve come to the right place.

For Portuguese porcelain dinnerware and Italian glass drinkware that’s as simple (and thus as versatile) as they come, shop at Snowe . You can mix, match, and save on everything you use to eat and drink when you Build Your Own Table.

. You can mix, match, and save on everything you use to eat and drink when you Build Your Own Table. If semi-matte ceramic dinnerware that’s equally elegant and minimalist is more of your style, shop at Year & Day. Millennial shoppers love the aesthetic of its blush and dark navy blue color options, and you can also build a complete set to make a setting of your own.

Home decor and interior design

source Modsy/Instagram

Once you’ve set up the main pieces in your home, make sure your floors, walls, and countertops feel the love, too. Art and decor add visual interest and make your space feel bigger, all while reminding you that real people with real personalities live in this home.