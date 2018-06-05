Police swarmed the home of high school shooting survivor and gun safety advocate David Hogg after prank phone call

- The home of David Hogg, a survivor of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was “swatted” on Tuesday after a prank phone call told law enforcement there was a hostage situation at the residence.
The home of David Hogg, a survivor of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida in February, was “swatted” on Tuesday after a prank phone call told law enforcement there was a hostage situation at the residence.
Hogg, who recently graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and has become one of the most prominent gun safety advocates in the country in recent months, was not at his house when Coral Springs Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and found out there was no hostage situation, Local ABC 10 News reports.
Broward County Sheriff’s department also reportedly sent multiple units and a helicopter.
When the incident occurred, Hogg was in the nation’s capital with his mother to accept the RFK Human Rights award.
Hogg has been in the national spotlight for fervently calling for gun reform ever since the shooting at his high school in February that left 17 people dead. His efforts and outspoken nature have led many to praise him, but he has also been bashed by conservatives and gun rights advocates along the way despite his young age.
Swatting occurs when a prank phone call is made to induce a large response from law enforcement to a particular address. It’s a dangerous trend that has had fatal consequences and could lead those responsible to be charged with a felony.