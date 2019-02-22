13 home organization purchases that we swear by for our own apartments

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

An ongoing plague of domestic bliss is simply not being organized.

The more things we acquire, the more storage space we need so we have somewhere to put them. That storage also backs up the reasonable expectation (and hope) that, when the time comes, we will be able to find the random electrical cord we now realize we do need.

Organization helps us get the most value out of the things we buy to make our lives easier and more enjoyable, as well as making the most efficient and clutter-free use of the space we inhabit.

And if you don’t believe that, you’ve never spent more than ten minutes rifling through the designated “Tupperware drawer” in search of the imaginary lid that’ll fit the container you’ve already dumped your meal into.

To aggregate some wisdom from the experts (aka professional product reviewers with lots of clutter and little NYC space), I asked the Insider Picks team about their favorite personal organizational purchases to share with you.

Below are the best home organizational tools we’ve bought for ourselves:

Baskets for specific categories of items

Trademark Innovations Foldable Hyacinth Storage Basket with Iron Wire Frame, Set of 5, $69.89, available at Amazon

“I swear by baskets as my home’s most useful organizational tool. I use these baskets (which fit perfectly into our various IKEA shelving units) to hold specific categories of items – one for bath towels, one for Tupperware, one for our miscellaneous tech chargers, etc. They have helped me keep every room extremely organized with very little visual clutter. I also use much larger baskets to hold things like extra sheets and blankets. They basically just create an aesthetically appealing means for storing items you otherwise wouldn’t have room for.” – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

A Rolodex to organize credit cards all in one easy place

Rolodex Business Card Book 96-Card, $19, available at Amazon

“While it may be overkill (okay, fine, it’s definitely overkill), this is one of my favorite organizational tools. I’ve signed up for a bunch of credit cards to earn the signup bonuses and take advantage of benefits, and I keep track of all of them by using the Rolodex business card book. I also keep things like loyalty program cards, insurance cards, unused gift cards, and other things in here. It helps me know where everything is and keep them organized, and, since it holds 96 cards, I have plenty of room to spare.” – David Slotnick, senior Insider Picks reporter

A 4-drawer rolling cart with a built-in divider for everything from art supplies to toiletries

IRIS 4-Drawer Rolling Storage Cart with Organizer Top, $25.90, available at Amazon

“With its two deep drawers and two shallow drawers, this plastic cart is perfect for storing and organizing the random knick-knacks of my room, including art supplies, toiletries, and small tools. Meanwhile, I use the built-in divider tray to hold candles and tiny perfume samples. You can also add wheels to make it easier to move around.” – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

A modern but still inexpensive bookshelf

Manhattan Comfort Ellis Dark Oak 4-Shelf Bookcase, $191.99, available at Overstock

“I own a lot of books. Even though e-reading has become more and more applicable in my life (primarily for space-saving), I still keep a physical copy of my favorites. They were starting to eat up the floor space and closet space in my small NYC apartment, and so I ordered this modern bookshelf from Overstock. It adds personality to the room with the interesting wire dividers, shipped free to my doorstep, and was cheaper than a lot of less attractive options I found. It’s probably my favorite purchase that I’ve made in quite a while, and it keeps all my knickknacks and books off the ground and easily accessible.” – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

Nested, color-coordinated storage containers

Joseph Joseph Nest Storage Plastic Food Containers Set with Lids, 12-Piece, $34.42, available at Amazon

“The set of food storage containers includes six color-coded containers and six snap-together lids in various sizes with a space-saving, nesting design. So simple, but so practical for anyone who cooks and meal preps at home a lot.” – Ellen Hoffman, senior Insider Picks editor

A horizontal lamp with shelves built in

Brightech Maxwell LED Shelf Floor Lamp, $79.99, available at Amazon

“My living room has high ceilings (aka a lot of real estate that you have to be creative to use) but not a lot of floor space. We didn’t want to add more furniture to the living room than was necessary, but we needed some organizational space and a light. This lamp has been a godsend. It takes up minimal space and is a great, accessible home for the basics as well as decorative pieces. Now, we always know where the remote is.” – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

Magnetic spice tins

16 Hanindy Magnetic Spice Tins, $25.99, available at Amazon

“I live in an apartment in which kitchen counter space is premium real estate. My previous spice rack worked fine, but these magnetic spice tins were ultimately a way better solution. I could fill each tin with a spice, stick on a label so I knew what it was, then pop it onto the side of my fridge. Not only is it more aesthetically pleasing to keep my spices arranged this way, but it’s saved me quite a bit of space and keeps me organized while cooking, too.” – Brandt Ranj, Insider Picks associate editor

A transparent, flexible shoe organizer you can store under the bed

ZizHome Under Bed Shoe Organizer, $14.99, available at Amazon

“I hate clutter, but I love shoes. I have two of these organizers hidden under my bed and absolutely love them. The transparent top makes it easy to identify whichever pair I’m looking for and get inspiration for outfits, and the canvas sides accommodate bulkier pairs that wouldn’t fit if the organizer couldn’t stretch. It’s also under $15, which is a pretty great deal.” – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

A spice pantry tier step

Copco Non-Skid 3-Tier Spice Pantry Kitchen Cabinet Organizer, $12.99, available at Amazon

“I used to have a spice rack, but I ran out of counter space and decided to put all my spices in the cupboard. What a mess! I picked up Copco’s three-tier cabinet organizer to get all my spices in order. It sits right in my cabinet perfectly and keeps my spices aligned and easily visible.” – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks guides editor

Velvet hangers that are all the same color

AmazonBasics Velvet Suit Hangers, $15.99, available at Amazon

“A matching set of hangers goes a long way toward elevating the overall look of your closet and keeping everything organized…and actually on a hanger in the case of this velvet set. It’s a super cheap upgrade that makes a big impact.” – Ellen Hoffman, senior Insider Picks editor

A cubed organizer shelf that’s easy to assemble

6-Cube Organizer Shelf, $34.99, available at Target

“This affordable, sturdy organizer shelf wasn’t too difficult to assemble. It’s compatible with 11″ storage bins and can be displayed horizontally or vertically. I have the Espresso color, which is guaranteed to look good no matter where I move and bring it. While it’s by no means high-end, it’s versatile and gets the job done well.” – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

A wireless charging station that lets you charge up to five devices at the same time

Wireless Hub, $79.95, available at NOMAD

“As a tech addict and product reviewer, I have a lot of gadgets to charge. Nomad’s Wireless Hub is my favorite charging station that I’ve personally used because it has a wireless charging puck on top and four USB ports underneath so I can charge up to five devices at the same time. Its round shape also helps me keep all those cables tidy.” – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks guides editor

Quart jars for baking ingredients

3 Ball Quart Jars, $13.49, available at Amazon

“Another trick I’ve used in the kitchen is storing baking ingredients like flour and sugar in jars instead of their original packaging. Jars are a uniform size and shape, so it’s easier to arrange them in my cabinets and on my shelves; they’re even a bit easier to grab than the plastic bags these ingredients normally come in.” – Brandt Ranj, Insider Picks associate editor