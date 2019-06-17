Here’s how much it’ll cost to renovate each room in your home

Renovating your home can improve its safety, beauty, and value.

Depending on the room, renovations can cost a few thousand dollars or more than $100,000.

Here’s how much it costs to renovate each room of your house.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

There are a lot of benefits to renovating your home, from improving the safety and beauty of your home to raising its value if you eventually want to sell it.

But anyone who’s attempted a home renovation project can tell you that not every room in the house is created equally, and the costs or renovating can fluctuate wildly from room to room.

Renovating a kitchen, for example, which could require replacing appliances, countertops, cabinets, and damaged pipes, will often cost more than renovating a living room.

We consulted several home renovation resources to calculate how much it will set you back to renovate each room of your house from the basement to the attic.

Here’s how much it costs to renovate every room of your house.

Kitchen: $23,556

No one can quite agree on the average cost to renovate your kitchen.

HomeAdvisor found that the average cost to remodel a kitchen is $23,556, or $150 per square foot. The most common price range, the site says, is $12,557 to $34,789.

Home Depot broke down the likely costs of three different kitchen renovation scenarios. You could pay $20,800 for a minor remodel, about $62,200 for a major remodel, and $123,000 for an uscale renovation with custom cabinets and high-end appliances.

You can save on your kitchen renovation costs by doing some or all of the labor yourself, if you have the skills. Labor is the second biggest cost, after cabinetry, according to a Nerdwallet analysis.

You can also save big by buying cabinets, appliances, and countertops from Ikea and doing the assembly yourself. The discount furniture chain offers kitchen remodeling planning tools to help you design your kitchen renovation. Blogger Tess Wilson did a complete kitchen remodel using Ikea components for $7,000.

Bathroom: $10,349

source Shutterstock/CapturePB

HomeAdvisor estimates the average cost to renovate a bathroom at $10,349, with a common range of $5,957 to $14,833. Your costs can vary widely depending on the fixtures and finishes you choose.

Thumbtack reported that contractors on the site gave a range from $3,000 to $25,000 for remodeling a bathroom. The Balance noted an average cost for a midrange bathroom remodel of just over $19,000.

To save money on a bathroom renovation, The Spruce has tips, including finding recycled fixtures and substituting a coat of fresh paint for pricey tiling.

Bedroom: $7,880

Fixr estimates the cost to remodel a bedroom at $7,880. This renovation includes new windows, carpet, moldings, heaters, and door. In addition, that price includes adding insulation and redoing old wiring and lighting. Doityourself.com estimates a cost of $100 per square foot for a bedroom renovation.

If you include things that aren’t nailed down, such as a new bed or dresser, your renovation costs will be higher. As with all renovation projects, careful planning is the key to understanding and controlling your costs.

Living room: $7,264

source Flickr Creative Commons/Ann Wuyts

Rooms without a lot of fixtures are less expensive to renovate, so your living room or bedroom is cheaper to fix up than a bathroom or kitchen. You might be able to do more of the work yourself, since it doesn’t involve plumbing or gas connections. In one of these rooms, something as simple as fresh paint can brighten up your space on a small budget.

Homewyse estimates a range of $6,705 to $7,823 to remodel a living room. The midpoint of that range is $7,264. You could spend more, if you want to add a built-in feature like a fireplace, which will cost $2,000, according to House Beautiful. HGTV recommends including a 10% contingency in your living room remodeling budget to pay for things you forgot. That’s good advice for any room renovation.

Basement: $15,000

source Shutterstock

HomeAdvisor puts the price to renovate a basement of a 2,000-square-foot house at $15,000. That may sound like a lot, but adding flooring and drywall to an unfinished basement creates a significant expansion of your usable living space. In addition, you protect the rest of your house from moisture when you seal the basement.

Fixr pegs the cost to create a 600-square-foot basement with a bathroom at between $25,000 and $55,000. That is about $90 per square foot, at the top end of the range. The Spruce reports that costs to create a pleasant space in your basement range from basic ($6,000) to high end ($150,000 or more).

Taking a basement from dirt and studs to finished living space is one of the best home renovation investments, according to both Fixr and The Spruce. Nerdwallet suggests creating an open space without a lot of fancy features and taking a DIY approach as good ways to save on this project.

Attic: $49,438

source Flickr Creative Commons/Evan Scott

HomeAdvisor found that the average cost to remodel an attic is $49,438. Attic renovation has huge variations, however, depending on how much usable living space you are able to create.

To build an extra bedroom in your attic, Houselogic.com estimates a cost of around $75,000. While the price is steep, the addition of an extra bedroom can help your house fetch a higher price when you sell. The data Houselogic.com used showed you can recoup about half of your renovation costs when you add a bedroom in the attic.