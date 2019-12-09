7 home trends from the 2010s that will disappear

caption Millennial pink decor likely won’t come back in style. source JZhuk/Getty Images

Interior design has evolved over the last decade, with trends coming in and out of style frequently in the 2010s.

Insider spoke to three interior design experts about the decor trends they think won’t come back in style.

Ashley Quinn, the vice president of creative marketing at Interior Marketing Group, believes painted floors are on their way out.

Accent walls had a moment in the 2010s, but now that’s over, according to the team at Transition State, a Los Angeles-based design label.

However, Joe Berkowitz, the lead designer of Jab Design Group, told Insider that most trends do have a renaissance.

Pairing yellow walls and warm lighting was popular in the last decade, but it likely won’t be moving forward.

“Yellow interior paint combined with yellow temperature lighting needs to stay in this decade,” the team from Transition State, a Los Angeles-based design label, told Insider.

“Since 2010, that style has evolved into a much lighter, airy feeling ranging from the weight of furniture pieces to the drapery and print,” Transition State said.

Painted floors were big in the 2010s, but experts don’t think they’ll continue to be in the next decade.

“I’m pretty sure that painted floors will not be returning,” Ashley Quinn, the vice president of creative marketing at Interior Marketing Group, told Insider of the trend.

Excessive greenery as decor will probably stay in the 2010s.

You probably won’t see homes with “an overwhelming amount of plants” in the 2020s, according to Transition State.

While greenery will likely still be used as a decor piece, filling every corner of a home with plants probably won’t be commonplace again.

You’ll probably say goodbye to farm doors in the next decade.

While barn doors did make for a cute addition to a space, they’re likely not going to be popular moving forward.

According to Apartment Therapy, barn doors aren’t functional, making them unappealing to people.

The Transition State team also thinks using mason jars as decor won’t continue into the 2020s.

Mason jars entered the design sphere as an accent to the farmhouse aesthetic, particularly as wedding decor, but overuse of the trend has rendered them obsolete.

“We’re ready to leave that behind,” the Transition State team said of the trend.

Millennial pink everything is out, and it will probably stay that way.

Though it seemed like it would last forever, the millennial pink trend is over, according to Elle Decor.

Joe Berkowitz of Jab Design Group told Insider that neutral colors like gray, beige, and white will win out over bright, trendy hues.

Accent walls definitely had a moment in the last decade, but that moment appears to be over.

“What used to be known as a pop in a room now tends to make a space feel unfinished and underwhelming,” the Transition State team said of accent walls.

But some experts think all design trends are destined to come back eventually.

“Everything comes back eventually,” Berkowitz said. “I have been in this industry for 30 years and I have witnessed that firsthand.”

For instance, wallpaper had a renaissance in the 2010s, which Berkowitz has loved. “The selection that has been made available to us is incredibly beautiful, varied, and creative.”