Homegrown companies Changi Airport Group, Singapore Airlines and DBS Bank among most desired employers

Changi Airport Group has been named the Most Attractive Employer in Singapore for 2018, according to a survey conducted by Randstad.
The results are based on the global recruitment agency’s annual Employer Brand Research which covers more than 1750,000 respondents and 5,755 companies from 30 countries. In Singapore, 3,813 employees and job seekers were surveyed.
This is Changi Airport Group’s second time taking top spot as Singapore’s Most Attractive Employer. Singapore Airlines and Procter & Gamble came in second and third respectively. The winners are picked from a list of 75 of Singapore’s largest (based on workforce size) commercial companies.
On being picked Singapore’s favourite employer, Mr Lee Seow Hiang, CEO of Changi Airport Group said: “Our people are the defining factor behind Changi Airport’s success and this award is particularly meaningful as an encouragement for us to continue to invest in our people and make Changi Airport Group a great company to work in.”
Changi Airport Group and Singapore Airlines were not the only homegrown companies to receive awards; DBS Bank also received a Randstad Employer Brand Sector Award for emerging tops in the Banking & Financial Services sector.